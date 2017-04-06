Democratic lawyer files for council seat

A Toledo lawyer who was among the four challengers endorsed by the Lucas County Democratic Party for Toledo City Council at-large seats officially announced his candidacy Wednesday for the post.

Kurt Young, 49, of the Old West End, said he would “fight to create new jobs with great pay,” push the city to fix its infrastructure, and create “more safe, livable neighborhoods.”

Mr. Young, like many running for council, promised to look into the city’s finances to help find funding for things that have been set aside during the past decade of austere budgets.

“I am going to dig in and work with anybody at the local, state, and national level who is willing to attack this [infrastructure] problem,” he said.

Mr. Young said he would have “probably” voted yes to support a controversial rezoning in West Toledo that cleared the way for a new Kroger store at Monroe Street and Secor Road. A 10-2 council vote last month allows Kroger to proceed with its 2½-year-old plan to move across Secor from its current location at 4533 Monroe St. to property now owned by the Sisters of Notre Dame. Councilmen Peter Ujvagi and Sandy Spang voted against the measure.

Regarding future union pay raises, Mr. Young said he would have to look at the budget.

“I am not going to balance the budget on the backs of our employees alone,” he said. “I am backed by unions already, but we have to take care of everything.”

There will be a primary election in September and general election in November for new four-year terms for all six council at-large seats.

The Democratic party also voted to endorse two incumbents, Cecelia Adams and Larry Sykes, as well as challengers Gary Johnson, Nick Komives, and Sam Melden.

Mr. Young also said he wants to be appointed to a vacant seat on council.

Independent Toledo councilman Theresa Gabriel officially resigned her at-large seat Wednesday because she was sworn in as deputy director of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Ms. Gabriel, 80, was chosen last week by the board of elections for the post. Her resignation from council took effect at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday.

Toledo City Council, which is dominated by Democrats, has 30 days to fill the seat or the mayor will be permitted to make the appointment.

Contact Ignazio Messina at: imessina@theblade.com or 419-724-6171 or on Twitter @IgnazioMessina.