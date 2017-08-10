Toledo mayoral candidate Waniewski details vision for city

Toledo mayoral candidate and current City Councilman Tom Waniewski released a strategic plan Thursday, detailing his vision for the city and how to make it a reality.

The three-tiered plan is designed to read similarly to a road map. The one-page document starts at the bottom with a vision, goals, and core values, identifies strengths and weaknesses of the city, then works its way up to short and long-term initiatives.

Mr. Waniewski said he began formulating his plan last year. He planned to unveil the details at an 11 a.m. news conference.

"The content has been in my brain, in folders, and on bar napkins for probably a year or more," he said. "When I made the announcement in April that I was going to seek office, it was [campaign adviser Tedd Long's] idea to put it on a strategic plan, a one-page summary that could not only be the road map for what I want to achieve, but how I want to achieve it. That road map is a common practice among businesses and Fortune 500 companies."

The bottom tier of the plan starts with a vision: To make Toledo a vibrant and world-class city with a thriving economy, where all people are safe, healthy, and have real opportunities for success and happiness. Accountability and teamwork are listed as core values.

Mr. Waniewski — who was elected to council in 2007 — lays out strengths and weaknesses in the second tier.

"There's no question what we're seeing downtown is a tremendous positive and that renewal is driving a lot of business downtown," Mr. Waniewski said. "We have to use that strength to leverage neighborhood development."

Many aspects of the strategic blueprint are intertwined and depend on others. Creating a District Improvement Grant program is part of the candidate's plans 18-24 months out to send funding to Toledo's neighborhoods.

Other strengths mentioned include Toledo's geography, high-quality workforce, education systems, and affordable housing.

A weakness Mr. Waniewski plans to address is the number of police officers on the streets. He would like to add 700 officers and believes he can accomplish that if he can change the city's budgeting practices — part of his 90-day initiative.

"If we're optimizing the city's budget process, we know we're not taking any money out of the capital improvement," Mr. Waniewski said. "When I've got my budget in place, I can hire 700 police officers. The goal is to do 700 within two years."

Customer service, infrastructure, and relations with suburban communities are also listed as perceived weaknesses.

"City government is not holding up its end of the bargain," Mr. Waniewski said. "I've been on council 10 years and nothing is moving forward. We continue to have poor infrastructure, we continue to nickel and dime how many officers we have on the street, we're reactionary. The brand of the city is something that needs to be bolstered."

Establishing a regional water authority and an online Toledo Business Exchange are also part of the councilman's 90-day outlook.

"We've been waiting too long on this water authority," Mr. Waniewski said. "This will accomplish so much more than somebody running out for a news conference because it's expedient and claiming 'impaired status.'"

Mr. Waniewski said his complete plan will be posted on his website, tomfortoledo.com, and will be broken down into smaller pieces in the coming weeks.

"The citizens want a strong mayor," he said. "They want a CEO of the city, and I don't think we've had that."

Contact Jay Skebba at jskebba@theblade.com, 419-376-9414 or on Twitter @JaySkebbaBlade.