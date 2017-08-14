Toledo primary to pare down 13-candidate council race to 12

The deadline to register for the Toledo municipal election primary will pass Monday night, with early voting starting Tuesday to whittle the 13-candidate field to 12 general-election candidates.

The Lucas County Board of Elections will remain open until 9 p.m. Monday to give last-minute voters the chance to register.

Both major parties have endorsed candidates vying for six at-large Toledo City Council seats in the Sept. 12 primary. The Lucas County Democratic Party endorsed a full slate of six candidates, including incumbents Cecelia Adams, Larry Sykes, and recently appointed Kurt Young.

Ms. Adams is a retired Toledo Public Schools administrator and former Toledo Board of Education member. Mr. Sykes is a retired banker, and Mr. Young is a lawyer in private practice.

The endorsements were complete in March.

“We wanted to have a slate that we feel reflects the values of the Democratic Party,” chairman Joshua Hughes said. “They now have plenty of chances to have a campaign.”

Also running with Democratic backing are challengers Gary Johnson, who owns a commercial flooring firm and is a former member of the Lucas County Board of Elections; Nick Komives, executive director of Equality Toledo, and Sam Melden, the director of growth and advancement for Leadership Toledo. The latter two, both in their early 30s, help round out a group that has Mr. Hughes excited.

“We have a nice cross-section of Toledo,” he said. “We have young, diverse candidates we’re very excited about.”

The Lucas County Republican Party endorsed four candidates, two short of a full slate.

“I think we have great candidates we can specifically focus on,” party chairman Jon Stainbrook said. “You have to focus on candidates who can win, and we’re doing it.”

Alfonso Narvaez, a sales associate at Home Depot, president of ONE Village Council, and member of the Civilian Police Review Board, and Patricia “Aleeyah” Robinson, a retired tractor-trailer driver, received the party’s endorsements, along with incumbent Republican Rob Ludeman, a real estate agent.

“We have a great slate of candidates, great new candidates,” Mr. Stainbrook said. Neither Mr. Narvaez nor Ms. Robinson has run for at-large council seats.

Three unendorsed Democrats are also on the ballot: Thomas Names, an engineering consultant in the electric-power industry, Clyde Phillips, Jr., who is retired from construction, and Harvey Savage, Jr., the executive director of Kitchen for the Poor.

Independent incumbent Sandy Spang, who owns Plate 21 coffee shop, is also on the primary ballot.

Early voting will begin at the Lucas County Early Vote Center at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The last-place finisher in the council race will be eliminated, with the rest moving on to the Nov. 7 general election.

