Democrats seek ethics probe of free office space to Kapszukiewicz

The Lucas County Democratic Party has started a complaint to the Ohio Ethics Commission over mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz’s acceptance of free campaign office space from developer David Ball, County Chairman Joshua Hughes said Friday, though a state ethics official discounted the likelihood of a violation.

Mr. Hughes said there is an appearance of impropriety because the Lucas County Land Bank, which Mr. Kapszukiewicz chairs, sold at nominal amounts vacant buildings to Mr. Ball, and provided money for building repairs, and Mr. Kapszukiewicz is using space in another building Mr. Ball owns as his campaign headquarters, an estimated value of $4,000.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz, the Lucas County treasurer, is challenging the Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, in the Nov. 7 election.

A Kapszukiewicz spokesman said Friday that the party’s response shows they see him as a threat.

“This is simply not a conflict of interest any more than it is a conflict of interest when the mayor accepts tens of thousands of dollars from companies who do business with the city, as she has,” said Gretchen DeBacker, the campaign manager.

“This complaint illustrates how much Wade's campaign threatens the status quo. We are going to keep focusing on bringing the change to city government that is so desperately needed. Change is coming, and they know it,” Ms. DeBacker said.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson’s campaign manager, Sam Melendez, said he was glad the Democratic Party is asking for an investigation.

“Actions like this are why people don't trust career politicians like Wade. It violates the public trust and sure looks like a quid pro quo transaction. I'm not saying it is, but that's what a full investigation will find out,” Mr. Melendez said.

Paul Nick, the director of the ethics commission in Columbus, said he was prohibited by confidentiality rules from verifying that a complaint was filed. He said in response to a description of the situation that it probably does not qualify as a conflict of interest, since campaign contributions are specifically excluded from the conflict of interest law.

He said allegations of bribery should be forwarded to the county prosecutor and alleged violations of campaign finance laws are the purview of the Ohio Elections Commission.

The Lucas County Land Bank transferred ownership of the former Leo's Bookstore on Superior Street for $1 in 2015 and the Pythian Castle at Jefferson and Ontario streets for $300 in 2016 to Mr. Ball.

Mr. Ball submitted a three-phase plan to do a $5 million redevelopment of the Superior building. He paid $300 last year for the 127-year-old Pythian Castle, which had been vacant since the 1970s. Mr. Ball was also handed a $274,300 grant from the land bank to pay for roof replacement for the dilapidated building.

The agreement calls for Mr. Ball to make the building habitable within three years or he will have to pay the money back.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz said earlier this week the land bank “deals with many individuals, business owners, and developers and involves hundreds if not thousands of properties.”

The land bank acquired the properties given to Mr. Ball's companies through tax foreclosures. Mr. Kapszukiewicz said Mr. Ball stepped forward with a proposal to save the Pythian Castle from the wrecking ball and the developer has a proven track record in renovating old buildings in the downtown.

"Yes, I physically voted unanimously with the board to move forward with Mr. Ball's proposal, which means I supported it and the mayor supported it," he said.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson has been on the land bank's board of directors since 2012, when she was a district councilman. She wasn't present for the meeting on Dec. 5, 2014 when the Superior Street property sale was approved or the meeting on Aug. 26, 2016 for the Pythian Castle agreement.

The Pythian Castle development calls for it to be developed in conjunction with the adjoining former Greyhound bus station owned by Mr. Ball. The first phase, estimated at nearly $1 million, includes a new roof, removal of fire escapes, brick work, new elevator, and interior demolition.

Eventually, under Mr. Ball's proposal, the building would house commercial, retail, and office space on the first three floors and loft apartments on the top two levels.

Evan Morrison, office manager for the Lucas County Democratic Party, said he spoke with an ethics commission investigator to start the process. The next step is to file a complaint that would go before the board. Such complaints typically take months to resolve.

Contact Tom Troy at tomtroy@theblade.com, 419-724-6058, or on Twitter @TomFTroy.