19-year-old Whitehouse council candidate leaving race

Madisyn Curry, the 19-year-old Whitehouse Village Council candidate, is suspending her campaign for a seat on the board — though she vowed to run again in two years.

Whitehouse’s village charter requires council candidates to have been electors in the village for two years before they can win election to the board. Her age prevented her from becoming a registered voter in November, 2015, the latest she could register and be eligible for this November’s election.

But the village council would have had the final say on the subject, something Ms. Curry looked at as a loophole in the 24-year-old charter document that could have allowed her to hold office. After a conversation with Philip Davis, the village solicitor, Ms. Curry previously said she was told she did not have to worry about the qualification issue until she actually had the votes to earn a council seat.

However Ms. Curry on Tuesday said a memo written by Mr. Davis to council made clear he did not believe she was an eligible candidate. The memo states, in part, that “a person must bust have been an elector (and registered to vote) by November 7, 2015, in order to be an elector and qualified candidate for the November 7, 2017, election.”

“I think it’s important to uphold the charter,” Ms. Curry said. “Due to Mr. Davis’s change in wording, I’ll withdraw my candidacy.”

Mr. Davis said the memo expressed a position he’s maintained since the matter of Ms. Curry’s candidacy first surfaced.

“That memo speaks for itself and has been my position on this matter ever since it came up in September,” Mr. Davis said.

Ms. Curry was one of six candidates seeking three seats on the village council. Louann Artiaga, Frank Billings, and Bill May, all incumbents, had spoken out against Ms. Curry’s candidacy, as had fellow challenger Katrina Huebner.

“I’m all about young people getting involved,” Mrs. Huebner said, “But she is not eligible...It’s laying out a precedent for how she would treat the charter.”

Only Richard Bingham, Waterville Township’s police chief, thought the issue should be left up to the voters.

“Why are we going to go against the people?” he asked last week. “There are stupid laws all over Ohio.”

The deadline for replacing Ms. Curry on the ballot has passed, but her name will appear on the ballot. The Ohio Revised Code says any votes for Ms. Curry will be void, so long as she files a written notice with the Lucas County Board of Elections.

