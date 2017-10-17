Candidates pitch their stories to Old West End Association

The two candidates for mayor of Toledo and more than a dozen candidates for other offices on the Nov. 7 ballot ran their campaign themes past guests of a forum sponsored by the Old West End Association Tuesday.

Mayoral candidate and unendorsed Democrat Wade Kapszukiewicz said his record in Toledo City Council and the last 12 years as treasurer is one of reform and innovation — just what Toledo needs.

“That's the link I'm trying to make between my past and what I believe can be a bright future for the city of Toledo,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said. “We need to adjust, reform, prepare for a new set of realities.”

He acknowledged “there seems to be an uptick of investment downtown that we haven’t seen in a while,” and said he was “excited by what Metroparks [Toledo] are doing along the riverfront.”

But he said the city can’t reach its full potential if it can’t perform basic city functions, such as fixing roads and sidewalks and keeping the water from turning green.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, the endorsed Democrat, touted investments and jobs in the city during her tenure, which began in February, 2015, when she was automatically elevated to mayor from the post of council president to replace the late Mayor D. Michael Collins. However, she focused most of her remarks on how to revitalize neighborhoods.

Ms.Hicks-Hudson said she wants to bring back neighborhood organizations like the community development corporations that have largely shut down and help them replicate the revitalization that has taken place downtown.

“We need to create community organizations that grow from the bottom up, not top down,” she said, citing an organization of the Junction Avenue neighborhood called Junction Coalition.

She said the group was hooked up with Toledo Metropolitan Regional Council of Governments and given information about creating water runoff swales.

“The second thing we need to do is really to look at this job gap. They’re saying we can’t find people to work. You’ve folks that are mismatched with skills,” Ms. Hicks-Hudson said.

About 35 people sat on folding chairs in the large living room of the Edward Drummond Libbey House at 2008 Scottwood Ave. for the forum.

Also speaking, each given five minutes, were Toledo Council candidates Harvey Savage, Jr., Kurt Young, Cecelia Adams, Sandy Spang, Gary Johnson, Larry Sykes, Sam Melden, Nick Komives, and Rob Ludeman; Municipal Housing Court judge candidates Jim Anderson and Joe Howe; Toledo Municipal Court judge candidates Dale Emch and Nicole Khoury; Toledo Public Schools Board of Education candidates Bob Vasquez, Ruth Leonard, and Polly Taylor-Gerken, and Romules Durant, TPS superintendent, who spoke on behalf of Issue 9, a 6.5-mill, 5-year levy renewal.

