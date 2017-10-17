GOP candidate for state treasurer drops out

Ohio Rep. Robert Sprague speaks during a forum examining drug abuse in Ohio in 2013. He is the co-sponsor of House Bill 290, which passed the state's House of Representatives Tuesday. The Blade

Enlarge | Buy This Image

COLUMBUS — Barring a surprise late entry. state Rep. Robert Sprague (R., Findlay) has a clear path to the Republican nomination for state treasurer next year.

His sole announced competitor, Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo, dropped out of the race Tuesday.

“Despite personal resolve and your tireless support, time and resources will not allow the momentum need to continue this movement forward successfully,” Mr. Mingo said in a Tweet.

He plans to see a third term as county auditor instead.

“State Rep., Robert Sprague has earned the right to represent our party as the next State Treasurer,” Mr. Mingo wrote. “Having labored alongside of him for nearly 10 months, I am confident that Robert’s character, commitment to public service, and policy views will easily excel potentially competitors for this office.”

Mr. Spague could not be immediately reached for comment.

Democrats are offering former Cincinnati mayoral candidate Rob Richardson, Jr.