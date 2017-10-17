Portman, Brown to meet at White House with Trump Wed on tax reform

As members of the Senate Finance Committee, both of Ohio’s U.S. senators, Rob Portman (R.) and Sherrod Brown (D.), are invited to the White House Wednesday to talk about tax reform with President Donald Trump and his staff.

According to its supporters, the tax plan would simplify and reform the individual, corporate, and international tax codes, shrinking the current seven tax brackets to three.

The plan doubles the standard deduction for families so that typical middle-class families will keep more of their paycheck. It also significantly increases the Child Tax Credit. The plan revises the international tax code to end the incentive to send U.S. jobs overseas and levels the playing field for American companies and workers, according to its sponsors.

Two years ago, Senator Portman created,with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), a bipartisan framework for international tax reform which is now part of the President’s tax reform plan, his staff said.

“I'm pleased that the White House continues to engage both Republicans and Democrats on the need for comprehensive tax reform, and I look forward to discussing how it will create more jobs, increase wages, and encourage more investment in America,” Mr. Portman said.

According to his staff, Senator Brown’s priority during the discussion will be to continue his push for tax reform to focus on tax cuts for middle-class working families.

He is seeking support for two bills, the Working Families Tax Relief Act and Patriot Employers Tax Credit. The first bill expands the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit. The second bill would reward employers who keep jobs in the United States and pay workers well.

