Hicks-Hudson disputes Kapszukiewicz version of inspection woes

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson accused her opponent, Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz, of “lying” about her record in an off-stage exchange during a Point Place candidate forum Wednesday.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson approached Mr. Kapszukiewicz while he was speaking with a reporter after both of them had finished their brief statements to the Point Place Business Association candidate forum in Friendship Park Shelter House.

OBJECT“Tell the truth and get the facts straight,” Ms. Hicks-Hudson said to Mr. Kapszukiewicz. When he said he did have his facts straight, she said, “no you don’t. You’re lying.”

Mr. Kapszukiewicz told the approximately 100 people at the forum that the city has a policy against cross-training city inspectors, which would allow them to conduct multiple types of inspections, such as plumbing, electrical, and plans review.

“In Toledo our inspectors are prevented from being cross-trained. In our suburban communities they don’t prevent cross-training,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said. He went on to say that the city tried to fix the problem with a $900,000 software fix but it was never solved.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson said there is no such policy against inspectors being certified in multiple skills.

“There are inspectors who have more than one license,” she said. She did not have specific numbers. “We’re trying to find people who have more than one license.”

Regarding the $900,000 software fix, she said the software was purchased under Mayor Mike Bell and corrections were made under the late Mayor D. Michael Collins and her administration.

“We fixed it,” she said.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz raised both issues as criticism of the city’s way of doing business in news conferences early in his campaign.

The exchange, conducted in low voices so as not to disturb the ongoing forum, occurred in the back of the shelter house hall. It contrasted with the event’s opening moments when Point Place Business Association photographer James Nowak had the two candidates pose, holding hands and smiling, in front of the Point Place flag array consisting of the American, Ohio, Toledo, and Point Place flags.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz blasted the city’s building inspection office in a June news conference in which he said the city's building inspections department was “in chaos” partly because its computer system called Accela Automation that cost $900,000 “was never fully implemented or installed.”

“As a result, after five years it still cannot be used properly and is now out-of-date,” he said standing with representatives of companies working on The Tower on The Maumee building downtown.“There is no modern, functioning computer system used in the office... Late last year, as part of the failure of the Accela system, the department was only able to process cash or credit cards.”

In response at the time, Mayor Hicks-Hudson said the Accela system was not disabled.

“I know it was not meeting the needs for contractors so we did a work around,” she said.

Councilman Rob Ludeman, one of many other candidates who addressed the gathering, said he consistently urges the hiring of more inspectors because they pay for themselves by bringing in fees.

“They have not hired enough people to come in and do the inspections,” Mr. Ludeman said.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson, speaking to the forum, said businesses sometimes have trouble getting established because they are “not connected with the right contractor or have not done their due diligence before they open up.”

Councilman Larry Sykes also weighed in on the inspections issue during his 5-minute spiel, saying that Lucas County has been hiring away Toledo’s inspectors. He also said there are a lot of projects under way including the $700 million Cleveland-Cliffs iron pellets plant in East Toledo.

