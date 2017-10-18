Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017
The Blade hosts forums with Toledo City Council candidates

The Blade’s editorial board will interview the 12 candidates vying for six at-large seats on Toledo City Council during a live stream Wednesday.

The first hour-long forum, which will begin at 1 p.m., will include Cecelia Adams, incumbent Democratic councilman; Gary Johnson, endorsed Democratic candidate; Nick Komives, endorsed Democratic candidate; Harvey Savage, Jr, endorsed Democratic candidate; Sandy Spang, incumbent independent councilman; and Larry Sykes, incumbent Democratic councilman.

The second forum, which will run from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., will feature Rob Ludeman, incumbent Republican councilman; Sam Melden, endorsed Democratic candidate; Alfonso Narvaez, endorsed Republican candidate; Clyde Phillips, Jr., Democratic candidate; Patricia Robinson endorsed Republican candidate; and Kurt Young, endorsed Democratic candidate.

The discussions also will be recorded and replayed on Buckeye Broadband's community channel 69.

 

