Vote on Toledo City Council presidency set for Jan. 2

Some quiet campaigning is taking place in Government Center to fill a coveted slot that opened up as a result of the election — president of city council.

Current President Steven Steel is leaving the post because his term expires on Jan. 2, the day a new council takes office. He was not allowed to run again because he was term-limited.

A representative of Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie speaks in front of Toledo's city council at One Government Center in October. Four councilmen have expressed an interest in replacing Steven Steel as council president.

At least four councilmen are making their interest in the job known — Matt Cherry, a Democrat who represents Council District 2; Sandy Spang, an at-large independent councilman, Larry Sykes, an at-large Democrat, and District 1 Councilman Tyrone Riley.

The council president runs the bi-weekly meetings, sets the council agenda, and appoints committee chairmen. And, as Toledoans learned in 2015, the president of council becomes the mayor in the event of death, resignation, or removal of the current mayor.

Also, the council president is paid a $4,500 stipend in addition to the $27,500 council salary.

Several others are interested in the job, but have not reached out for votes. Seven votes are needed.

The vote for president will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 when council meets for its mandated bi-annual reorganization. The council has two new members as a result of the Nov. 7 election, as Democrats Nick Komives and Gary Johnson replace Mr. Steel and Councilman Kurt Young, who was appointed in April but lost his re-election bid.

Mr. Cherry, 37, is business representative for Sheetmetal Workers Local 33 union. He said he’s in the best position to be council president for a two-year run.

“I get along with everyone on [Government Center Floor 21]. I have friendships with all the members. I’m able to work flexible hours,” he said. In assigning committee chairmanships and memberships he said he would “focus on everybody’s individual strengths.”

Mr. Cherry is one of nine Democrats. Council also has two Republicans and one independent.

Mr. Larry Sykes, 69, a Democrat, cites his past record of membership on area boards, including Metroparks Toledo, Toledo Board of Education, and Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority.

He has a list of political goals, including a gun registry and parental responsibility for youths.

“Everyone that is functioning in a capacity will keep their chairmanship,” Mr. Sykes said. He promised quarterly retreats. He said he would take a different member with him to regular meetings in the mayor’s office to discuss council’s agenda.

“I have all the time in the world,” said the retired bank executive. “I have no bosses. I have the experience.”

Mr. Sykes on Dec. 18 pleaded no contest in Toledo Municipal Court to a reduced charge related to a mid-October confrontation with an activist during a campaign event. He said he pleaded no contest to attempted assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, to avoid calling people to the witness stand to testify and because it doesn’t involve any incarceration.

Ms. Spang, 57, the top vote-getter on council in the Nov. 7 election, has not widely advertised her interest in the council presidency.

“There are some really good questions about how we operate. I’d be interested in serving,” Ms. Spang said.

Also interested and beginning to contact his colleagues is Mr. Riley, 61.

“I’ve chaired one of the major committees [chair of zoning and planning] on council, I have a clear understanding at this point in my tenure how council should operate and how the administration and council should function,” Mr. Riley said.

Councilman Cecelia Adams is interested in the presidency but said she isn’t sure if she would toss her hat in the ring.

“I do know there are several people who would like to be president. I’m going to stand back and let it unfold,” Ms. Adams said.

Mr. Johnson, who has been observing council meetings since being elected, said he’s evaluating the candidates.

“I want the president to be all-in for the two years, not be running for another office,” Mr. Cherry said. He said the president has to be even-handed and able to reach across the political aisle.

In some years, council has seen bitter political fighting over the job.

In January, 2006, Republican Rob Ludeman emerged as council president after majority Democrats split into factions who supported incumbent Democratic Mayor Jack Ford in the 2005 election and former mayor and fellow Democrat Carty Finkbeiner who defeated him. Mr. Ludeman stayed on as president until August, 2007, when Democrats united enough to vote Michael Ashford into the top council position.

Mr. Ashford lasted as president for five months when he was ousted in favor of fellow Democrat Mark Sobczak after a 6-6 tie vote that was broken by Mayor Finkbeiner in another fight between feuding Democrats.

Since then Democrats have managed to stay united, electing a series of Democratic presidents including Joe McNamara, Wilma Brown, and Mr. McNamara again until he stepped down to run for mayor in February, 2013.

To replace him, council elected District 4 Councilman Paula Hicks-Hudson. Two years later, Ms. Hicks-Hudson automatically became mayor, under provisions of the city charter, when Mayor D. Michael Collins died from a cardiac arrest. Mr. Steel was elected to replace Ms. Hicks-Hudson when she ascended to the role of mayor.

