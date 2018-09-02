Toledo City Council sets vote on union contracts

Toledo City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday to vote on two collective bargaining agreements already approved by union membership representing Toledo firefighters and supervisory technical workers.

Each contract calls for a 1.5 percent base pay increase in the first year, a 2.5 percent increase in the second, and a 3 percent increase in the third.

Firefighters Local 92 includes more than 500 firefighters, paramedics, lieutenants, and captains. Local 2058 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees represents 225 mainly professional, technical, and supervisory workers in several divisions.