NASCAR rookie Cindric beneficiary of Keselowski’s generosity

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Brad Keselowski spoke passionately in June about the impact Dale Earnhardt, Jr., had on his early career.

Earnhardt became a mentor of sorts for Keselowski, and gave him a ride in a JR Motorsports Nationwide Series car. A decade later, it’s Keselowski that’s playing the role of mentor.

Austin Cindric, an 18-year-old whiz kid, is in 10th place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as a rookie for Brad Keselowski Racing. In one week, Cindric will get behind the wheel at Michigan International Speedway for the LTi Printing 200.

And he can thank Keselowski.

“Brad formed his team to give opportunities to drivers — the same opportunity that Dale, Jr., gave to him,” Cindric said. “Obviously, we’ve seen that work with Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Hemric. They’ve all moved up and into greater things. I think the people that Brad has put in place are the right people. They have the right amount of experience, they’re comfortable with the level where they’re at, and they really understand what it takes for a driver to develop. They’re also patient enough to let drivers develop themselves, whereas some other teams might get frustrated with that.”

Keseklowski’s opportunity proved to be his big break. Now Cindric, who’s the son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric, is poised for history to repeat itself. On what circuit remains the question.

Cindric, who was born in Columbus, has raced in the Truck Series, NASCAR’s K&N Series, ARCA, Bandoleros, Red Bull Global Rallycross, and IMSA, among others. He’s currently eyeing stability. Whatever he opts to do, Cindric wants to achieve a long career path, which has become a family business.

“I have someone a phone call, a text, a seat at the dinner table away,” he said.

In 12 races this season, Cindric has two top fives and six top 10s. With Michigan on his mind, he sees a crapshoot unfolding.

The large track and banked ovals produce the Cup Series’ fastest speeds. For trucks, MIS makes racing side-by-side a hazard.

“It’s going to be an interesting weekend,” Cindric said.

