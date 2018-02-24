Toledo's Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes third class

Toledo’s hockey heroes of yesteryear took center stage Saturday at the Huntington Center, as the five newest members of the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame were honored by the Walleye organization during induction ceremonies.

Three members were fixtures on the famed Goaldiggers teams that played at the venerable old Sports Arena from 1974-86.

Goaldiggers coach Bill Inglis and forwards Jim McCabe and Dave Falkenberg were honored at a banquet.

The trio also was recognized along with defenseman Bill Mitchell (Mercurys, Blades, and Hornets) and coach Andy Mulligan (Babcocks, Mercurys, and Buckeyes) before the Walleye’s game against Atlanta.

The legends and their families were emotional during Hockey Heritage Weekend festivities. They represent the third class in the hall of fame.

Falkenberg, a winger who helped the Goaldiggers win back-to-back Turner Cups in 1982 and 1983, called it a great day.

“I always loved playing hockey in Toledo,” Falkenberg said.

“The fans are rabid here. When you win a championship in this city, they will remember you forever. These people never forget you.”

VIDEO: Dave Falkenberg on championships with the Toledo Goaldiggers

McCabe played six seasons in Toledo and helped the Goaldiggers win Turner Cups in 1975 and 1978. McCabe, who was nicknamed “The Tin Man” and later settled in Toledo, is second on the all-time Goaldiggers scoring list.

“It’s a very special event,” McCabe said. “To see the guys you haven’t seen in awhile and getting notes and messages, it’s a lot of fun.

“This means a lot to me. I take a lot of pride in being part of the history of the game in Toledo and making some contributions to it. I get emotional.”

Cody Inglis, the son of Bill, represented his father at the ceremony. Bill Inglis coached the Goaldiggers for four seasons and guided them to IHL titles in 1982 and 1983. Cody Inglis was in the fifth grade when his dad became the coach.

“I have nothing but fond memories of the Goaldiggers and the Sports Arena,” he said. “There were so many unique features to it. I still remember being able to carry the Turner Cup with my brother in a parade across the Maumee River. It’s a vivid memory that stays with me.”

Cody Inglis said when his family would travel around town, fans always would recognize his father.

“Your dad is already your hero. And when he is the coach of a successful team, it’s so amazing and it makes it even better,” he said.

Bill Inglis, who is 77 and lives in Texas, could not attend the event because of an illness in the family.

“He’s very disappointed he can’t be here,” Cody Inglis said. “But in his typical fashion, he’s putting others before himself. This is a chance to honor a special part of our family’s lives. It was such a great run.”

Jim Mitchell, son of inductee Bill Mitchell, said his father would have been touched by the honor. Bill played 13 seasons for Toledo’s pro teams, and won titles with the Blades in 1964 and 1967. He had 110 goals with 249 assists, and also served as head coach of the Blades in 1969-70 and the Hornets in 1970-71. He died in 2014.

“Dad always loved any kind of celebration like this,” Jim Mitchell said. “He was very appreciative of this community and the fan base here. This is so fitting. He also was such a loving father and grandfather. Everyone adored him. He’s in our own family’s hall of fame.”

Barbara Howell, the daughter of inductee Andy Mulligan, said she was in high school when her dad made his name in town. Mulligan, who was one of the founders of pro hockey in Toledo, played on the city’s first semi-pro team — the Babcocks — and later led the Mercurys to three Turner Cup titles (1948, 1951, and 1952).

“We went to all the games. In fact, I got hit by a puck one time and boy that hurts,” Howell said. “The games were very exciting, especially the year they won the championship. I always marveled at my dad because he would stand so stoically. He was dressed with his tie and suit on. He never jumped around or showed a great amount of emotion. But he loved life and he loved hockey.”

The Mulligan family settled in Toledo. Howell said her father would be amazed at all the hoopla surrounding the hall of fame events.

“This is really wonderful to be remembered after all these years for something he had his whole heart in,” she said. “He would have been humbled, surprised, and happy. It’s very special to see him honored for what he stood for: honesty and integrity.”

The Walleye players are wearing the distinctive gold and green Goaldiggers jerseys this weekend. The franchise won four championships (1975, 1978, 1982, and 1983).

“It was like time stood still when they came out onto the ice with the jerseys and the gloves,” Falkenberg said. “It was a pinch-me moment.”

Falkenberg said the Walleye organization has done a good job of bridging the gap between the past and present. Falkenberg said the goal of any hockey player is to reach the NHL. He played seven seasons just a step away in the IHL.

“But how many people reach the pinnacle of being in a hall of fame?” Falkenberg said. “It doesn’t get any better than that. Your name will be remembered forever.”

Falkenberg said his most significant accomplishment was helping turn the Goaldiggers franchise around under Bill Inglis.

“He showed faith in me when he put me on a line with Dirk Graham and Claude Noel,” Falkenberg said. “He knew I was a right-handed shot, but he played me at left wing. He wanted me to be the physical guy on the line. And it worked out great. Bill had a big influence on my career. So to go into [the hall of fame] at the same time is perfect. That made it even better.”

McCabe said he vividly recalls the “Fog Bowl,” when the players had to clear the heavy air by waving towels.

“We hung on for a victory in Game 7 against a very good Port Huron team,” McCabe said. “Playing in three Game 7s for the Turner Cup is pretty exciting.”

McCabe said the close quarters of the Sports Arena brought an intimacy between the players and fans.

“The foundation for hockey here was set up at the Sports Arena,” he said. “The fans lived and died with those teams. They forced us to be our best.”

Contact Mark Monroe at: mmonroe@theblade.com, 419-724-6354, or on Twitter @MonroeBlade.