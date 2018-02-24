Walleye rally with two quick goals in 3-2 win over Gladiators

The Walleye tallied two highlight-reel goals in a quick one-minute span and were stellar on the penalty kill as Toledo emerged with a tight 3-2 win over Atlanta on Saturday night.

Defenseman Ryan Obuchowski and forward Dylan Sadowy scored the highly-skilled goals just 1:08 apart to instantly erase a 2-1 deficit. The Gladiators went 0 for 6 on the power play, including 0 of 3 in the third period.

Erik Bradford also scored and had an assist before a standing-room-only crowd of 8,300 in attendance for the second of three games for Hockey Heritage Weekend at the Huntington Center.

Veteran goalie Pat Nagle added to his ECHL lead in wins with his 25th victory of the season, finishing with 29 saves.

Atlanta had a six on four advantage for the final 57 seconds with its goalie pulled but the Walleye held on for the win. Nagle made eight saves while the Gladiators were on the power play.

Toledo (36-14-4) bumped its home winning streak to 11 games. The Walleye have the most home wins (22-4-0) in the ECHL. The team donned green and white throwback jerseys in honor of the Goaldiggers franchise that played in Toledo from 1974-86.

“It's been a really good weekend so far,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “These are the types of tight games that we have to learn how to win. We gutted this one out.”

The Walleye tied it up at 2 on a pretty goal from Obuchowski, who skated from the far boards right across the top of the crease. He then waited and beat Atlanta goalie Sean Bonar to make it 2-2 with 6:49 left in the second.

“They all count the same way whether they're highlight or greasy,” Obuchowski said. “We're just happy to get them and get the win. I wasn't expecting their [defenseman] to be flat footed and once I got around him there was no one home. It came as a bit of surprise to me. It's something I've practiced. But you get a little bit of shock that it was open and actually worked.”

On Toledo's next shot, Sadowy scored his second goal in as many nights to give Toledo a 3-2 lead. Sadowy lifted the puck past a sliding Gladiator defenseman and then beat Bonar up high with a quick snap shot.

“I saw their D slide and I got it through his stick and then it happened to go in,” Sadowy said. “Anytime you get a goal, you feed off the crowd and it gets the guys going.”

Nagle then slid over and stopped a quality chance from Pond, who was looking at an open net. Nagle kicked it away with his right skate to protect the one-goal lead.

Atlanta's Darby Llewellyn scored 6:33 into the contest for the quick 1-0 cushion. He got to a loose puck in the slot and lifted it over Nagle's right shoulder.

Bradford tied it at 1 with 4:51 left in the first period. Bradford's 14th off the season came after a quick, wild scramble in front of the Gladiators net.

The Gladiators (27-28-3) then seized a 2-1 lead on their first shot of the second period. Following a turnover by the Walleye at mid-ice, Atlanta scored on a lethal snap shot by Tanner Pond.

Walleye forward Shane Berschbach nearly scored on a wraparound just 30 seconds into the game.

Nagle then made three consecutive saves 1:20 into the game, including two quick, point-blank shots from Stephen Pierog, to keep it scoreless.

For the second straight night, Atlanta came out with more jump than the Walleye. The Gladiators had outshot Toledo 8-3 at the midpoint of first. The Gladiators also had a power play and had two shots but did not score.

The crowd was fully engaged right from the first faceoff following a pregame ceremony honoring the five newest members of the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame.

“Hockey is a huge part of Toledo,” Obuchowski said. “The hockey heritage here is huge. To celebrate that history is an awesome thing. The fans love it and we're glad we can honor all those guys that have come before us.”

There was a brief fight in the second period as Toledo's Davis Vandane (6-4) got in one good shot on Stephen Pierog (5-11).

For the second straight night defenseman Patrick McCarron was moved up to forward. Forward Patrick O'Connor, who was injured on Friday, was scratched. Defenseman Kevin Gibson was placed on the bereavement/family leave list.

“O'Connor went down after the second period,” Watson said. “We only had five D and nine forwards. So were really shorthanded right now. We have guys that were dead tired and we have another game [Sunday].”

Mike Embach nearly nearly made it 4-2 with 7:28 left but Bonar robbed him with a glove save.

Obuchowski said the penalty kill has been a point of emphasis all year.

“We've been solid throughout the year,” Obuchowski said. “The PK is all about outworking the other team.”

Watson expressed his displeasure with the officiating of ref Don Jablonski after the game.

“It was unbelievable. He did not have control of the game,” Watson said. “He missed a bunch of stuff. And then he called chinsy stuff at the end.”

It was the 20th sellout of the season, which ties the franchise record set last season. There are still 10 home games left in the regular season.

The Walleye wrap up a three-game homestand with a 5:15 game against Greenville on Sunday. It is the lone meeting between the teams this season.

FISH TALES: D Beau Schmitz made his first start since Dec. 27. Schmitz had been on the injured reserve list with an upper body injury. Schmitz came into the game with five assists in 17 games.

Berschbach played in his 239th regular season game for the Walleye. He moved past Evan Rankin (238) and now ranks second all time in team history in games played. The leader remains former captain Kyle Rogers with 319.

The organization raised a total of $35,200 for charity through the auction and raffling off of the Goaldiggers jerseys. A total of $28,000 was raised through Saturday's auction. The top bid of $2,200 went toward Kevin Tansey's jersey.

