Walleye win 12th straight at home

Toledo Walleye forward Dylan Sadowy and his teammates remained red hot at home Sunday.

Sadowy had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Bonis had two goals and an assist as the Walleye beat Greenville 5-2 at the Huntington Center.

Sadowy, who scored the game-winner in Saturday night's 3-2 win against Atlanta, extended his point streak to seven consecutive games and now has goals in four straight.

“It's confidence,” Sadowy said. “My linemates are all really good players. We're having so much fun playing hockey.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Walleye 5, Swamp Rabbits 2

VIDEO: Walleye-Swamp Rabbits

Toledo Walleye fan Jackson Greer, 7, of Rossford, hits the glass during Sunday's game between the Walleye and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Huntington Center in Toledo. Blade/Kurt Steiss Enlarge

Toledo (37-14-4) extended its home winning streak to 12 before a sellout crowd of 7,771. The Walleye, who are now 23-4-0 at home, swept all three games during the weekend and moved into first place in the Central Division and the Western Conference by one point over idle Fort Wayne.

“Our guys always seem to find ways to win [at home],” coach Dan Watson said. “It's nice to have the energy of the crowd. You can feel it on the bench. When the crowd gets on their feet, so do our guys. We make it tough for opponents here.

Bonis took over the team lead in goals with his 16th and 17th of the season.

“It was definitely a grind,” Bonis said. “We have guys playing out of position, going from defense to forward. We have a bunch character guys that care about nothing but team success.”

Goalie Pat Nagle (26-4-3), who continues to lead the ECHL in wins, started in his third game in as many days and finished with 36 saves.

Erik Bradford, the team's leading point producer with 43, tallied the game-winner when he gave the Walleye a 3-2 lead with 9 minutes, 23 seconds left in the second period.

Mike Borkowski, who just came off of the injured reserve list, had two assists, as did Austen Brassard.

The Walleye were down to 15 skaters because of injuries and call-ups.

“It's hard. It was a tough weekend,” coach Dan Watson said. “To grind out [Saturday's] win was the hardest one. We put a lot of stress on these guys. We had some tired guys today, but they pushed through it.”

Greenville (20-31-5), which was playing a third consecutive game on the road, lost its 10th straight. The Swamp Rabbits outshot Toledo 38-31, including 16-8 in the third.

Toledo's Mike Embach, left, and Greenville's Matt Prapavessis collide with an official. Blade/Kurt Steiss Enlarge

Bonis scored just 1:06 in on an assist from Sadowy. Bonis had broken his stick in the late stages of pregame warmups, but scored on his first shot with his new stick.

The Walleye had a flurry of quality chances late in the first with more than a full minute of sustained pressure. They did not cash in, however, and Greenville tied it up as Shane Walsh capitalized on a 2-on-1 rush, took a shot and beat Nagle far-side to tie it at 1 with 3:12 to go.

Toledo defenseman Ryan Obuchowski then committed a bad turnover deep in the Walleye end. His pass was intercepted by Joe Basaraba, who quickly got it over to Carter Sandlak. The former Walleye player scored with 3.6 seconds left in the first as the Swamp Rabbits took a 2-1 lead.

Shane Berschbach, Tyler Barnes, and A.J. Jenks had a 3-on-1 breakaway early in the second, but Jenks hit the post.

But they kept the pressure up, and Sadowy responded when he tied the game at 2 at 7:37 of the second. Sadowy now has 15 points, including six goals, in his last 18 games.

“We stuck with it [today],” Bonis said. “We re-set in the second, and that carried over.”

Watson said he was pleased with the way his team responded after allowing the late first-period goal.

“We wanted to get that momentum back right away,” Watson said. “We went to work offensively. Playing a tired team … we took advantage of that. It was an opportunity that we wanted to grab here at home and feed off the crowd's energy.”

Bradford scored on the power play after Brassard had the initial shot, then Bradford cleaned up the loose puck for the go-ahead goal.

Toledo's Kyle Bonis celebrates the first Walleye goal of the game Sunday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Blade/Kurt Steiss Enlarge

Swamp Rabbits goalie Ty Rimmer, who finished with 26 saves, robbed Berschbach with 28 seconds left in the second. But great puck movement from Berschbach to Borkowski to Bonis resulted in another Toledo power-play goal to make it 4-2 at the 6:15 mark of the third. The Walleye finished perfect on two man-advantage chances.

Mike Embach then scored seconds after getting out of the penalty box for the final margin with 7:43 left in regulation. Embach, who was acquired in early February, scored his first goal at home. He now has 11 points, with four goals, in 11 games.

“He's a good leader and meshes in well with our team,” Watson said. “He's a talker, which is something we were lacking. He's been a road warrior.”

It could have been 6-2, but Rimmer made a fine save on Simon Denis late in regulation.

The Walleye are just one game shy of tying the franchise record for consecutive home wins set from January to March, 2016.

“Playing in front of a sold-out building every night is something you can only dream about,” Sadowy said.

It also was the 21st capacity crowd of the season at the downtown arena, setting a new franchise record. Bonis said the Walleye have the best fans in the ECHL.

“We take pride in making this a really tough place to play,” Bonis said. “We're comfortable here and that leads to us playing very fast and structured hockey.”

The Walleye have Monday off but travel to Indy for a divisional game Tuesday. It will be the fourth game in five days for the depleted team.

“There is no rest for the weary. We're playing a team that is hungry,” Watson said. “We'll have to be ready.”

Contact Mark Monroe at: mmonroe@theblade.com, 419-724-6354, or on Twitter @MonroeBlade.