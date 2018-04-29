3 up, 3 down: Hens to know from the past and future

Toledo center fielder Curtis Granderson makes a valiant effort but can't prevent a hit by the Durham Bulls during a previous stint with the Hens. Granderson has started strong this year in Toronto. BLADE PHOTO Enlarge

Three Up

A look at 3 former Mud Hens of note.

Curtis Granderson is off to a fast start with Toronto, where he hit .316 with three homers and 12 RBIs in his first 22 games. Granderson, a postseason International League all-star with the Hens in 2005, was the star of the Blue Jays’ win Tuesday against Boston, throwing out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the top of the ninth before delivering a walk-off home run in the 10th.

Robbie Ray has an odd statistical line after his first five starts for Arizona this season. While the left-hander, who pitched for the Hens in 2014, has a 2-0 record and 43 strikeouts — fifth-best in the National League through Friday — in 26⅓ innings he also has a 5.13 ERA. That’s largely because he allowed six earned runs in five innings in his first start against Colorado.

Anibal Sanchez was off to a good start with Atlanta, posting a 1.29 ERA in his first three games. But Sanchez, who had a 5.17 ERA in four starts for the Hens last season, was placed on the disabled list April 18 after he strained his right hamstring running in the outfield before a game against Philadelphia.

Three Down

A look down to the lower levels of the Tigers’ farm system.

Double-A Erie was off to a 7-12 start through Friday and in sixth place in the Western Division of the Eastern League under new manager Andrew Graham. The native of Australia, a catcher who played in 36 games for the Hens in 2007, is in his eighth season as a manager in the Detroit Tigers’ minor-league system and won a Midwest League with West Michigan in 2015.

High Single-A Lakeland started this season 10-12, good for third place in the Florida State League’s North Division under new manager Mike Rabelo, who played in 38 games for the Hens in 2006 and returned to Toledo for a 10-game cameo in 2010. Rabelo, who is in his fourth season as a manager in the Tigers’ system, led West Michigan to 91 regular-season wins last year.

Low Single-A West Michigan started 12-7, good for in second place in the Midwest League’s Eastern Division under Lance Parrish, who played in 15 games for the Hens in 1994 (notice a trend here?). Parrish, whose 19-year major-league career included 10 seasons with the Tigers (1977-86), is in his eighth season as a minor-league manager and fifth season managing in the minors for Detroit.

Contact John Wagner at jwagner@theblade.com, 419-724-6481, or on Twitter @jwagnerblade.