Daily Hens: Toledo looks to win series versus Louisville

Louisville Bats at Toledo Mud Hens

■ Time: 2:05 p.m.

■ Records/standings: Louisville 8-10, 4th in IL West; Toledo 14-6, 1st in IL West

■ TV: BCSN2

■ Radio: 1370 AM

■ Starting pitchers: Toledo’s Blaine Hardy (2-0, 0.52 ERA) vs. Louisville’s Justin Nicolino (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

■ Saturday’s game: Ronny Rodriguez slammed a pair of two-run homers to carry the Mud Hens to a 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Bats at Fifth Third Field. The Toledo bullpen was terrific in the victory, retiring all 15 Louisville batters they faced to close out the win.

■ Transactions: The Mud Hens activated pitcher Drew VerHagen before Saturday’s game. To make room for VerHagen on the roster, Toledo sent infielder Kody Eaves to Double-A Erie.

■ Weather: The forecast should not stop fans from coming to Fifth Third Field Sunday as it calls for a high of 59 degrees and sunshine at game time.

■ Notes: Toledo relievers Victor Alcantara, Kevin Comer and Louis Coleman were outstanding in Saturday’s victory. The trio combined to get 15 outs on just 63 pitches, 45 of which were strikes (including 10 swing-and-miss strikes that contributed greatly to 10 strikeouts). They also combined to throw first-pitch strikes to 11 of the 15 batters they faced, and only one of those 15 Bats batters reached a three-ball count.

