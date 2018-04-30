A closer look: Mud Hens LHP Blaine Hardy

Hardy was nothing short of brilliant in his Sunday start against Louisville at Fifth Third Field. In seven innings of work, the lefty allowed just one run on five hits and no walks while setting a career high with 10 strikeouts.

Hardy allowed a leadoff single in the first inning, then picked the runner off first base before getting two strikeouts. He then gave up a single to open the second inning, but responded by retiring the next 15 hitters in a row.

The only rough patch Hardy encountered came in the seventh, when he gave up his lone run. He surrendered a leadoff double, but retired the next two batters to keep the runner at second. Hardy then gave up a hard ground ball up the middle that shortstop Pete Kozma grabbed with a diving stop; the batter reached first base safely, but Kozma’s effort allowed the lead baserunner to advance only to third.

But the runner on third scored when the next batter singled before Hardy got the final out on a flyout to deep right.

■ Vital statistics: Blaine Patrick Hardy was born on March 14, 1987, and is 31 years old. He stands 6-2 and weighs 215 pounds. He is originally from Edmonds, Wash., and attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho. He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 22nd round of the 2008 draft but released in March, 2013. He then signed with the Tigers as a minor-league free agent in early April, 2013.

■ Pitch speed: When Hardy is used as a starter he employs four pitches, including a fastball that sits at 88-90 miles per hour. He also uses a curve that sits at 75-78 mph and a changeup to right-handers with a speed around 80 miles per hour. The fourth pitch that Hardy uses as a starter is a slider whose speed is generally 85 mph.

■ Pitch style: While Hardy does not throw hard, he commands all four pitches both inside and outside the strike zone. In his Sunday start his command was especially sharp: He threw first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 25 batters he faced (76 percent), an extremely high number, and he reached a three-ball count only once (to the 22nd batter he faced). He got ahead of seven hitters 0-2 (28 percent), also an extremely high number, and collected six strikeouts and one infield popout.

Most impressive of all was that, despite not being a “hard thrower,” Hardy coaxed swings and misses on 15 of the 61 strikes he threw (24.6 percent), a very high percentage for any pitcher.

■ Results: The results obviously were impressive on Sunday, but Hardy has been impressive all season. He enters play Monday with a 0.74 ERA that leads all “qualifiers” in the International League — pitchers who have thrown enough innings to qualify for the ERA title — and now is 3-0. He also leads the IL with a 0.62 WHIP and is third with 30 strikeouts.

Among IL starters, Hardy ranks second in opponent’s batting average with a .153 mark, and he is third with 6.33 baserunners allowed per nine innings.

