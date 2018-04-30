Daily Hens: Toledo opens 3-game series with Indianapolis

The Mud Hens dugout watches action during Sunday's game against Louisville at Fifth Third Field. Blade/Kurt Steiss Enlarge

Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens

■ Time: 6:35 p.m.

■ Records/standings: Indianapolis is 10-10 (2nd place in the IL West); Toledo is 15-6 (1st place in the IL West)

■ TV: BCSN

■ Radio: 1230 AM

■ Starting pitchers: Toledo TBA vs. Indianapolis RHP Tyler Eppler (2-1, 1.93 ERA)

■ Sunday’s game: Blaine Hardy pitched seven strong innings allowing one run with a career-high 10 strikeouts in a 6-1 win over Louisville. Mikie Mahtook led the offense with four hits as the Huns racked up 15 hits as a team.

■ Transactions: Mud Hens manager Doug Mientkiewicz said after Sunday’s game that Chad Bell, the projected starter for Monday’s game has been called up to Detroit. No corresponding move has been announced.

■ Weather: Should be a great night at Fifth Third Field. Forecast calls for clear skies with high of 70 degrees during the day with a low of 51 degrees by night.

■ Notes: After a 3-RBI game against Louisville on Sunday, Jim Adduci leads the International League in RBI with 16…Toledo reliever Louis Coleman is tied for the IL lead with five saves this season…Indianapolis’ Jose Osuna had the longest hit-streak in the IL this season with a 14-game streak that was snapped on April 27.

