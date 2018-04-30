Mud Hens Hardy named International League pitcher of the week

Mud Hens left-hander Blaine Hardy was named International League pitcher of the week, the league announced Monday.

Hardy was impressive in two starts last week, allowing just one hit in six shutout innings to win the first game of a doubleheader at Pawtucket Monday, then giving up just five hits and one run while striking out 10 in seven innings to beat Louisville Sunday.

RELATED: A Closer Look at Blaine Hardy.

For the season Hardy is tied for the IL lead with a 3-0 record and tops the league in ERA with a 0.74 mark after allowing just 11 hits and four walks that produced two earned runs in 24⅓ innings. The 31-year-old native of Washington also ranks third in the IL in strikeouts with 30.

RELATED: Hardy thriving in starter’s role for Mud Hens this season.

Contact John Wagner at jwagner@theblade.com, 419-724-6481, or on Twitter @jwagnerblade.