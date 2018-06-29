Mud Hens' Jacob Robson named to Eastern League All-Star team

New Toledo Mud Hens outfielder Jacob Robson began this season with a simple goal.

“When I found out I was breaking camp with the Erie team, my goal was to make the all-star team,” Robson said. “Getting that news is great.”

That news is the Hens have a fifth all-star on their roster, as the Eastern League announced Friday that Robson was named to the Western Division team for the Double-A league’s all-star contest. That game will be played at Trenton’s Arm & Hammer Park on July 11.

Robson was one of four SeaWolves named to the team, joining pitchers Beau Burrows and Kyle Funkhouser along with infielder Will Maddox.

The No. 26 prospect in the Tigers organization according to MLB.com, Robson has hit .286 with a career-high seven home runs and leads Erie with 75 hits, 16 doubles, and 11 stolen bases in 67 games. He played in his first game for the Mud Hens on Thursday and went 1 for 3 with a stolen base.

Robson was promoted to Toledo when outfielder Christin Stewart was placed on the disabled list Wednesday. The all-star acknowledgement capped an exciting week for the 23-year-old native of London, Ont.

“I was excited for sure,” Robson said. “It’s always nice to be recognized.

“Being in Triple-A is a little more important than Double-A all-star recognition, but it’s always great to see that news.

“It’s the best of both worlds: I earned a spot on the all-star team and I got the promotion.”

Earlier this week four Mud Hens — Jim Adduci, Chad Huffman, Ronny Rodriguez, and Christin Stewart — were named to the International League team that will play in the Triple-A all-star game in Columbus the same day as the EL contest.

Among the other players named to the EL game is Binghamton outfielder Tim Tebow, who won the 2007 Heisman Trophy playing quarterback at the University of Florida.

