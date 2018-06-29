Friday, Jun 29, 2018
Toledo Walleye unveil more ECHL All-Star Classic jerseys

The Toledo Walleye unveiled Friday the jerseys that will be featured as the organization hosts ECHL all-star weekend Jan. 18-21 at the Huntington Center.

One of the Walleye teams taking part will wear the new white ‘Fins’ jerseys; another will wear yellow ‘Hooks’ jerseys. The Eastern Conference all-stars will don red jerseys and the Western Conference all-stars will wear blue jerseys in the Jan. 21 game.

The event will feature the Toledo Walleye against the all-stars of the Eastern and Western Conferences. The Walleye will be split into two teams of 10 and each team will wear a unique jersey. The format consists of a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot.

The Walleye on Thursday unveiled the jersey the team will wear when it faces Fort Wayne in a Jan. 20 regular-season game.

For ticket information and other details, go to ToledoWalleye.com/allstar.

