Both benches clear in Mud Hens game against Louisville Sunday

Both benches cleared in the seventh inning of the Mud Hens’ game against the Louisville Bats at Fifth Third Field on Sunday.

The incident was ignited with a pitch Louisville’s Jimmy Herget threw that hit Toledo’s Edwin Espinal. On a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded and no one out, Espinal was hit by a high fastball that registered 95 mph on the scoreboard.

Espinal was clearly unhappy, and tempers began to flare when Bats’ catcher Stuart Turner got between Espinal and Herget, and the catcher and batter started jawing.

Both benches cleared, but no punches appeared to be thrown.

VIDEO: Both benches clear after Toledo’s Edwin Espinal was hit by a pitch.

The umpires ejected Espinal, and Louisville replaced Herget with Wandy Peralta. Herget was not ejected; nor was Turner.

Eventually Toledo manager Doug Mientkiewicz was ejected for arguing with the umpires. Mientkiewicz said he did not take exception to the pitch, but was upset that Turner — who played for the Toledo manager at Hi-A Fort Myers in 2014 and Double-A Chattanooga the two years following — was not ejected.

“If you’re going to eject my guy, you’d better eject their guy. End of story,” Mientkiewicz said. “That’s what happens when people who run the game don’t know anything about the game.

“The umpire said [the catcher] held Espinal back, and he did. But he told me that all [Turner] said was they didn’t throw at him on purpose. And if that’s true, then the sky isn’t blue.”

The umpires also warned both teams about throwing at batters.

“This is a problem with the game of baseball,” Mientkiewicz said, noting that Espinal was hit in the face by a pitch in Louisville on May 11 and went on the disabled list for a week. “Not only did Espy get hit in the face, Kade [Scivicque] got thrown at twice in the same at-bat.

“Then they warned both sides after the benches cleared. If you warn both sides, you’re saying he was thrown at on purpose. I’m not saying this was on purpose — he got hit with two strikes.

“But the pitcher shouldn’t be out there if he misses that badly. Get him off the field.”

