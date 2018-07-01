Mike Alvarez will take over as Mud Hens pitching coach

Mike Alvarez will be the Mud Hens new pitching coach, replacing Jeff Pico as Pico takes over as the Tigers bullpen coach on Monday.

Alvarez joined Toledo at Fifth Third Field Sunday as the Hens prepared for a contest against Louisville.

Alvarez began this season as the pitching coach for the Gulf Coast League Tigers West team. He was in his second year with that team after spending 19 seasons in the Atlanta Braves organization.

Alvarez was the pitching coach for Gwinnett in 2016 and also was the pitching coach for Richmond when that was the Braves' Triple-A squad in 2005.

Following his playing career as a minor-league pitcher for the Orioles (1980-81) and Royals (1981-86), Alvarez spent 13 years as a minor-league pitching coach with Kansas City from 1985-87, including five years with KC's Triple-A team in Omaha.

Contact John Wagner at jwagner@theblade.com, 419-724-6481, or on Twitter @jwagnerblade.