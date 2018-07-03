Daily Hens: Toledo closes homestand with Tuesday game against Columbus

Columbus Clippers at Toledo Mud Hens

■ Time: 7:05 p.m.

■ Records/standings: Columbus is 43-39, 3rd in IL West; Toledo is 46-36, 1st in IL West

■ TV: BCSN

■ Radio: 1230 AM

■ Starting pitchers: Toledo RHP Kyle Dowdy (4-3, 3.97 ERA) vs. Columbus RHP Shao-Ching Chiang (3-0, 4.74 ERA)

■ Monday’s game: The Mud Hens would prefer to forget this contest, an 11-1 laugher won by the Clippers. Columbus collected 14 hits and eight walks, not to mention two Toledo errors, to score in five different innings — and still find a way to leave 14 runners on base. Meanwhile the Hens offense managed just two hits off former Toledo starter Adam Wilk and two relievers.

■ Promotions: The Mud Hens will have a 20-minute post-game fireworks display, with the fireworks extending around the ballpark.

■ Transactions: The Tigers called up outfielder Jim Adduci before Monday’s contest and sent catcher Grayson Greiner to the Mud Hens. ... Toledo also has added infielder Harold Castro, who takes the roster spot that opened up with Mikie Mahtook was called up to Detroit.

■ Weather: While the day may be partly cloudy, no rain is expected to fall Tuesday. Better still, temperatures are not expected to rise above the mid-80s during the day and should fall into the 70s by night.

■ Notes: Since June 2 the Mud Hens have posted an 11-17 record and are now just 1½ games ahead of second-place Indianapolis in the International League’s West Division. Third-place Columbus trails Toledo by just three games. ... In his first three games with Toledo, outfielder Jacob Robson has gone 6-for-13 (.462) with two doubles, two home runs and three stolen bases. ...

