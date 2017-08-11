Real estate transfers: July 31-August 4

LUCAS COUNTY

Hansen Alice M to Beaubien James A & Tracy R (orsurvtc), 1691 Dier Rd, Curtice, $130,000, (7/31)

Scarbro Jona L to Ralston Ellen J, 12297 Toulon Dr, Curtice, $59,000, (8/04)

Scarbro Jona L to Ralston Ellen J, 12298 La Fontaine Dr, Curtice, $59,000, (8/04)

43522

Residential

Newsome Christopher J to Blomquist Benjamin A & Melissa C, 10655 Box Rd, Grand Rapids, $165,000, (8/01)

Whitaker Grant W Jr & Louann to Rowe Haley Etal Orsurvtc, 8741 Manore Rd, Grand Rapids, $217,500, (8/02)

43528

Agricultural

Driver Lawrence J Jr to Driver Lawrence J Jr, 8040 Garden Rd, Holland, $0, (8/01)

Commercial

Harkness Conetta Etal to Griffitt Rebecca, 10425 Frankfort Rd, Holland, $137,000, (8/03)

Exempt

Conyers David A to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 301 Mccord Rd, Holland, $0, (8/03)

Residential

Hasty Nancy L Trustee to Czerniejewski Nathan & Jennifer Or, 8859 Orchard Lake Rd, Holland, $385,000, (7/31)

Friesner Lawrence E Iii &robin L to Friesner Lawrence E Iii &robin L, 601 E Shoreline Dr, Holland, $0, (7/31)

Juhnke Ralph W Jr & Angies to Juhnke Ralph W Jr & Angies, 8131 Hidden Forest Dr, Holland, $0, (7/31)

Baker William B Etal to Smith James, 804 E Shoreline Dr, Holland, $234,900, (7/31)

Dismukes Irene M Trustee to Anderson Thomas J Jr, 1031 N Schwamberger Rd, Holland, $0, (8/01)

Keeler Timothy J to Mann Courtney & Eve Blackmore, 725 S Harefoote St, Holland, $92,000, (8/01)

Walker Jill Etal to Walker Jill Marie, 6623 Inglewood Rd, Holland, $0, (8/01)

Borrillo Donato J & Christine to Borrillo Christine, 606 Jacqueline Ct, Holland, $0, (8/02)

Campbell Jeffrey A & Ann L to Kurdys Michael & Cynthia (orsurvtc), 7715 Cortland Ct, Holland, $233,000, (8/02)

Smith Daryl & Lori to Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc, Tr, 8126 Hidden Harbour Dr, Holland, $0, (8/02)

Garvin Sandra W to Syroka David W & Bonnie S (orsurvtc), 2257 Mcintosh Dr, Holland, $275,000, (8/02)

Anderson Patrick J & Joan L to Altermatt William & Angelia (orsurvtc), 9509 Wolfinger Rd, Sylvania, $315,000, (8/03)

Harkness Conetta M & Daniyel D Etal to Griffitt Rebecca Et Al, 10439 Frankfort Rd, Holland, $137,000, (8/03)

Trzcinski Ronald F & Maryjo to Trzcinski Ronald F & Maryjo Co-trustees, 553 Forest Lake Dr, Holland, $0, (8/03)

Schimmel Chad E to Miller Stephen W Etal, 2108 Old Hickory Ln, Holland, $265,000, (8/04)

Vansky Terry D & Pamela S to Pertz Frank E & Annette M, 624 Forest Lake Dr, Holland, $290,400, (8/04)

43537

Commercial

206 Dussel LLC to Stout Kenneth J & Carolina D Nogue-, 530 W Sophia St, Maumee, $40,000, (8/04)

Residential

Bellman Bryan S & Brooke R to Burzine Thomas G & Amanda Or Survtc, 612 Mcintyre Ln, Maumee, $178,000, (7/31)

Baker Patricia A to Fox Lynda S, 711 Ransom St, Maumee, $149,900, (7/31)

Schmidlin Jared A Etal to Parker Tristan J, 2456 Morningdew Blvd, Maumee, $209,500, (7/31)

Johnston Gerald L & Susan I to Rancourt Christopher S & Amanda, 6935 Heather Cove Pl, Maumee, $240,900, (7/31)

Kopke Jeffrey E to Salazar Antonio Sr & Diana L (orsurvtc), 6025 N Chanticleer Dr, Maumee, $233,000, (7/31)

Fox Christian T & Audrey D to Shirey Jeremy, 2624 Marla Ln, Maumee, $168,900, (7/31)

Byars Andrew Barrett & Helen Mabry to Toland Ralph E Iii & Elizabeth A Or, 3248 Deep Water Ln, Maumee, $336,000, (7/31)

Campbell Leo V, Trustee to Berger Gary R, 7303 Bay Harbour Ct, Maumee, $198,000, (8/01)

Derbyshire John W & Joannm to Derbyshire John W & Joannm, 6710 Brick Yard Ct, Maumee, $0, (8/01)

Calmes Michael J & Debbies to Calmes Debbie S, 8012 Quarry Rd, Holland, $0, (8/02)

Devaughn David M & Karen M to Devaughn Heather, 6509 Garden Rd, Maumee, $57,000, (8/02)

Wilson Loyal James & Nanette Lee to Eiden Dustin P & Sara E (orsurvtc), 4517 Thackeray Rd, Maumee, $121,160, (8/02)

Haddad Randolph C Etal to Lumh LTD, An Ohio LLC, 515 Sackett St, Maumee, $68,000, (8/02)

Cronin Richard A & Connie S to Osborn Scott & Andrea (orsurvtc), 6760 Mill Ridge Rd, Maumee, $340,500, (8/02)

Cheney Christopher & Nancy to Rathsack Carrie E, 111 Alter Ave, Maumee, $209,924, (8/02)

Matyi Marcus G to S H, 1050 Hugo Ave, Maumee, $135,000, (8/02)

Mason Carol M to Stearns Julie A, 502 E Dudley St, Maumee, $152,000, (8/02)

Toney Kevin & Pamela to Morrin John Ii, 6400 Millbrook Rd, Maumee, $157,400, (8/03)

Albright Don J Sr & Patsy R to Sinkey Jean, 508 Meadow Springs Rd, Maumee, $169,900, (8/03)

Borell John A Jr Etal to Borell John A Jr Etal, 3342 Swan Ridge Ln, Maumee, $0, (8/04)

Oehlers Matthew M to Geiger Daniel L, 644 Midfield Dr, Maumee, $119,900, (8/04)

Meyer Betty Jo to Patten Christopher & Marla (orsurvtc), 6525 Fallen Timbers Ln, Maumee, $250,000, (8/04)

Savage Brandon J & Kayla A to Rospert Timothy A, 2759 Long View Dr, Maumee, $281,000, (8/04)

43542

Residential

Parish Robert A & Shelly M to Clark Sean P & Rachael M (orsurvtc), 5841 Green Ivy Ln, Monclova, $355,000, (7/31)

Saba Home Builders LLC An Ohio Limited to Keil Ryan A & Meghan N Or Survtc, 7860 Iron Horse Rd, Monclova, $320,000, (7/31)

Klump Benjamin D & Pamelak to Schlingman Robert Etal, 8359 Snapdragon Ln, Monclova, $353,900, (7/31)

Sy Jama S & Marilyn H to Pfibsen Scott W & Jami L Or Survtc, 7936 North Woodbridge Rd, Monclova, $362,000, (8/01)

Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc to Nwo Speculations LLC, 6143 Sweetgum Dr, Monclova, $49,000, (8/02)

Wilcheck Kevin M & Emily C to Moore Briona & Jennel Tyus (orsurvtc), 7876 Iron Horse Rd, Monclova, $352,000, (8/04)

43547

Residential

Mosher Loretta J to Noaker Adam C & Mindy K (orsurvtc), 13821 Meredith Ave, Neapolis, $102,900, (8/04)

Mosher Loretta J to Noaker Adam C & Mindy K (orsurvtc), 13825 Meredith Ave, Neapolis, $102,900, (8/04)

Mosher Loretta J to Noaker Adam C & Mindy K (orsurvtc), 13829 Meredith Ave, Neapolis, $102,900, (8/04)

43558

Agricultural

Strayer Larry to Jay Teresa Etal, 12350 Soul Rd, Swanton, $0, (8/04)

Commercial

J & S Oak Land Holdings LLC An Ohio LLC to Metropolitan Park District Of The Toledo, 4950 Whitehouse Spencer Rd, Swanton, $0, (8/01)

Driver Andrew L & Sandra S to Driver Properties LLC An Ohio Limited, 6435 S Fulton Lucas Rd, Swanton, $0, (8/07)

Residential

Luce David R to Kazmierczak Brian S, 12690 Frankfort Rd, Swanton, $364,900, (7/31)

Wilson Benjamin E & Hollyi Trustees to Wilson Holly I, 11238 Angola Rd, Swanton, $0, (7/31)

Wilson Sandra L to Wilson Sandra L & Edward L (orsurvtc), 12135 Shaffer Rd, Swanton, $0, (7/31)

Keil Norman M & Veda L to Mosko Joseph S A & Candace (orsurvtc), 1400 N Raab Rd, Swanton, $199,900, (8/01)

Mlr Properties to Chavez Angeliza M, 3141 S Hallett St, Swanton, $8,600, (8/02)

Mlr Properties Inc to Hall Shawn A, 3141 S Hallett, Swanton, $10,000, (8/02)

Schetter Timothy S Trustee to Mayhugh Katrina, 13835 Angola Rd, Swanton, $93,000, (8/03)

Arrowhead Lake Mhp to Noll John, 2170 Berkey Southern, Swanton, $5,000, (8/03)

Rossbach Eleanore to Rossbach Eleanore, 2170 S Berkey Southern, Swanton, $0, (8/03)

43560

Commercial

Ds Developers LLC to Wall 5160 Railroad Street LLC, 5160 Railroad St, Sylvania, $300,000, (7/31)

Residential

Albert Paul E & Rosemaryt to Earp Jason W & Emily J (orsurvtc), 4435 Candlewood Ln, Sylvania, $220,000, (7/31)

Garn Mary Kay to Garn Mary Kay, 7364 Country Commons Ln, Sylvania, $0, (7/31)

Feltman Philip M to Hayes C A, 5679 Monroe St Bldg 2, Sylvania, $73,000, (7/31)

Sutter Dorothy A to Kesler James R Etal Or Survtc, 4563 Gettysburg Dr, Sylvania, $178,000, (7/31)

Gibbons Michael C to Maassel Aaron J, 5713 Corey Cove, Sylvania, $290,000, (7/31)

Vizina David Andrew & Jennifer Lynn T to Minor Michael A & Shannon M (orsurvtc), 6047 Apple Meadow Dr, Sylvania, $235,000, (7/31)

Taylor Brian to Pytlarz Kimberly L, 5047 Trellis Way, Sylvania, $74,000, (7/31)

Axius Development LLC to Sutton Micah S & Kristy (orsurvtc), 8827 Galloway Ct, Sylvania, $254,900, (7/31)

Reinhart Jason & Dawn to Lewinski Jason & Joanna E (orsurvtc), 9113 Bowman Farms Ln, Sylvania, $320,000, (8/01)

W.b. Investment Properties LLC An Ohio to Macy Scott M & Kelly D (orsurvtc), 5435 Allison Ln, Sylvania, $177,500, (8/01)

Ashley William L & Janellm to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 7456 Club Rd, Sylvania, $120,000, (8/01)

Tupelo Investments LLC A Mississippi LLC to Pearson Keith & Rosalyn Orsurvtc, 2302 Stonybrook Blvd, Sylvania, $266,000, (8/01)

Alvarez Victor & Jaime to Alvarez Jaime, 6865 Ramblehurst Rd, Sylvania, $0, (8/02)

Pezzino John A & Noreen N to Beard Michael M & Abigail L (orsurvtc), 5909 Settlers Ridge Cir, Sylvania, $265,000, (8/02)

Cowdrey Salinda R to Binni Lucinda R Cowdrey, 5645 Olde Post Rd, Sylvania, $0, (8/02)

Brushett Sean A & Amber to Brushett Sean A & Amber, 7152 Forest Brook Dr, Sylvania, $0, (8/02)

Zapiecki Joel E & Karina to Helton Jared & Ashley (orsurvtc), 5849 Garden Park Dr, Sylvania, $217,000, (8/02)

Zunk Carrie to Ladd Russell, 5709 Climbing Way Ct, Sylvania, $219,900, (8/02)

Beveridge Ellen K Trustee to Luther Jacob G Et Al, 5037 Maple Dr, Sylvania, $135,000, (8/02)

Doyle Joseph F & Cynthial to Sankovich David D & Kendra L (orsurvtc), 5308 Brandy Ln, Sylvania, $212,000, (8/02)

Henderson James C Sr to Battani Joseph A Iii, 5836 Whiteford Rd, Sylvania, $77,500, (8/03)

Shtilman Grigory & Olga to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company As, 5848 Meade Rd, Sylvania, $58,000, (8/03)

Shtilman Grigory & Olga to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company As, 5852 Meade Rd, Sylvania, $58,000, (8/03)

Shtilman Grigory & Olga to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company As, 5856 Meade Rd, Sylvania, $58,000, (8/03)

Rich Linda K Trustee to Koepke Gregory M & Robyn L Miller, 5013 Maryhill Rd, Sylvania, $122,000, (8/03)

Neuber Larry A & Suzanne L (orsurvtc) to Neuber Larry A & Suzanne L (orsurvtc), 6024 Quarrys Edge Ln, Sylvania, $0, (8/03)

Nowak Daniel T & Kathleenm to Teitlebaum Aaron R & Janelle D, 8740 N Stone Mill Rd, Sylvania, $395,000, (8/03)

Ismail Ismail S to Allison Caleb M & Corinne E (orsurvtc), 6021 Stewart Rd, Sylvania, $180,000, (8/04)

Rahe Paul J to Breininger Ellen M & Leslie L (orsurvtc), 4710 Holt Rd, Sylvania, $127,500, (8/04)

Mckenna Bruce A Trustee Et Al to Finnen Kelly J, 3902 Wheatlands Rd, Sylvania, $189,900, (8/04)

Agnihotri Atul & Rashmi to Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc Tr, 4902 N King Rd, Sylvania, $141,175, (8/04)

Forgach Mark L & Julie A to Pezzino John A & Noreen N (orsurvtc), 2307 Stonybrook Blvd, Sylvania, $275,000, (8/04)

Jilek Jackie L to Zdanowicz Maureen, 13 Woodforest Pkwy, Sylvania, $186,500, (8/04)

43566

Residential

Fallen Timbers Fairways Investors LLC to Doug Howard Building Co., LLC An Ohio, 7812 Tournament Dr, Waterville, $44,500, (8/02)

Carr Tonya L to Schmidt Vincent De Paul, 6256 Waterville Monclova Rd, Waterville, $223,406, (8/02)

Taylor Sanford Jr & Catherine M to Taylor Catherine M, 1456 Riverwalk Ct, Waterville, $0, (8/03)

Leonard Elizabeth C to Crots Kristen Diana, 21 Pennsylvania Ave, Waterville, $133,000, (8/04)

43571

Commercial

Sarver Richard A Sr to Rar Investments LTD, 6726 Providence St, Whitehouse, $120,000, (7/31)

Residential

Seneca Builders LLC An Oh LLC to Wilson Aaron P & Tara (orsurvtc), 9575 Stallion Cir, Whitehouse, $375,000, (7/31)

Allen Steven R to Rudnicki Daniel P & Diane M (orsurvtc), 9925 Charles Glen Ln, Whitehouse, $274,900, (8/02)

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Providence Partnership LLC, 10829 Lucas St, Whitehouse, $81,500, (8/03)

43602

Exempt

Odom Bryon Jr to Odom Bryon Jr, 628 Tecumseh St, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Residential

Odom Bryon Jr to Odom Bryon Jr, 628 Tecumseh St, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

43604

Exempt

Church Of Jesus Christ Richard Thelion H to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 1634 N Michigan St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Anderson Virginia Marie to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 1112 N Erie St, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Baumgartner Mary L to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 1113 N Huron St, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Murray Richard A to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 1108 N Ontario St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Sager Clyde R to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 1310 N Ontario St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Sager Clyde to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 1310 N Ontario St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Sager Clyde R to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 1313 N Ontario St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Wilson Harold G to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 322 Elm St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Turner Babette to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 710 Walnut St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Turner Babette to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 714 Walnut St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Bebley Luther Jr to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 754 Tecumseh St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Residential

Bartlett Rochelle Etal to Bartlett Rochelle Etal, 1320 N Ontario St, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Rayoum Thomas W to Van Voorhis Chad R, 1517 N Huron St, Toledo, $3,440, (8/03)

Vantine Lisa Marie to Diaz Luis & Nichole Palafax, 1324 N Michigan St, Toledo, $700, (8/04)

Gigo LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 729 Fernwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

43605

Commercial

T Whitehead Recovery Center to Lopez David, 2042 Front St, Toledo, $1,000, (7/31)

Exempt

Garrett Richard H & Elberna L to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 1213 Nevada St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Bollinger Raymond & Linda to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 220 Graham St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Hennan Angela to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 2474 Caledonia St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Hennan Angela to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 2478 Caledonia St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Lutman Denise K to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 344 Raymer Blvd, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Destiny Fund I Lp to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 544 Church St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Geoffrion Linda M to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 560 Church St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Holewinski Anthony Sr to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 611 Valleywood Dr, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Trevino Rolando & Sonia to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 657 Clark St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Wright Cherie to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 716 Valleywood Dr, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Ujv Properties L.l.c. to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 826 Butler St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Pickering Darlene D to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 1109 Idaho St, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Radabaugh Holly to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 1324 Starr Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Perez Osvaldo to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 157 Essex St, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Jones Darlene M to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 2621 Pratt St, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Radabaugh Holly to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 414 White St, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Holdren Marianne P to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 447 Utah St, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Derrick Ryan to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 14 Mckinley Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Ashford Marcus James to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 952 Butler St, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Holmes Eddie to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 1110 Delence St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Kirkman Joseph & Roberta to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 221 Yondota St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Hoyt Steven L to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 561 Dearborn Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Hutchinson Timmie J Sr &jacqueline Suzze to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 646 Federal St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Bank One An Ohio Corp to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 821 Kingston Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Elliott Thomas Wayne to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 1618 Nevada St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Anagha Investments Pty,ltd,an Australian to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 2112 Woodford St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Gallagher Edward G Ii to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 2138 Valentine St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Novacore LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 2655 Fremont St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Duris Gary F Etal to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 30 Magyar St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Schaefer Jill to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 325 Cyril St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Huff Dustin T Etal to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 325 White St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Trendafilov Raymond Etal to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 420 Second St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Pacheco Properties LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 443 Walden Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Klaus Frederick J & Phyllis J to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 626 Nevada St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Bachmayer Richard W &charlene L to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 712 Fourth St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Gould Patricia A to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 749 Plymouth St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Industrial

Neuman Howard Jeffrey Succo-tr Etal to Hazelwood Properties LTD An Ohio Limited, 1019 Hazelwood St, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Brown Motor Sales Co to Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc Tr, 901 Front St, Toledo, $230,000, (8/04)

Residential

Ebright Frank L to Barouski Gregory, 711 Plymouth St, Toledo, $35,000, (8/01)

Drossman Lance M to Frederick Amanda R, 2640 Norwalk St, Toledo, $1,000, (8/01)

Palm John to Jeffries Michelle L, 2510 Consaul St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Troesken Michael J to Justice Nicholas R, 852 Oak St, Toledo, $100, (8/01)

Trevino Severa to Mershon Teryl Sr, 1506 Freedom St, Toledo, $2,500, (8/01)

Suchora George S & Erma G to Suchora Erma G, 634 Forsythe St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Hartwig Julius F to Hirzel Alva C, 1615 Homestead St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Nelson Tonya L & John D to Nelson Tonya L, 1639 Bond St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Neuman Howard Jeffrey Co-suc Trustees Et to Hazelwood Properties LTD An Ohio Limited, 1519 Basswood St, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

43606

Commercial

Anteau Robert H & Sue A to Joga Holdings Corp., An Ohio Corporation, 3115 W Bancroft St, Toledo, $195,000, (8/03)

Mccoy Jamie Lee Etal to Joga Holdings Corp., An Ohio Corporation, 3121 W Bancroft St, Toledo, $100,000, (8/03)

Dia Michael M to Mabjz LLC, 4206 Monroe St, Toledo, $80,000, (8/04)

Exempt

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Coley Rayfield, 2464 Auburn Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Brank Kraig to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 2150 Hawthorne St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Residential

Canestraro John C & Cecilia T to Ahmed Sajah A, 3033 Hopewell Pl, Toledo, $214,900, (7/31)

Boda Jenice L Etal to Baker Marquice, 1831 Ottawa Dr, Toledo, $1, (7/31)

H’lebar John F to Bozigar Gary & Shannon (orsurvtc), 2681 Midwood Ave, Toledo, $41,000, (7/31)

Manders Rosalind A Suc Tr to Great Lakes Impressions Inc, 3031 Latonia Blvd, Toledo, $32,745, (7/31)

Weinberg Marion, Tod Markd & James R Wei to Klinger Eric R & Michelle M Or Survtc, 3525 Lincolnshire Woods Rd, Toledo, $112,000, (7/31)

Berning Robert G Et Al to Newsome Nathan P, 3161 Hopewell Pl, Toledo, $254,000, (7/31)

Mbkg Properties LLC to Pfaff Julianna M & Damien A (orsurvtc), 3011 Wicklow Rd, Toledo, $94,760, (7/31)

Reed Michael L & Kris L to Reed Kris, 4139 Sheraton Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Vines Roederick W Etal to Vines Robert H Jr, 1065 Prospect Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Mays Alice P to White Jasmine K, 1309 Goodale Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Ellis Renee Etal to Woodward James W & Anna M (orsurvtc), 3142 Orchard Trail Dr, Toledo, $147,000, (7/31)

Sun Fan & Hua Xiao to Xuemei Jin & Yile Feng, 2515 Aldringham Rd, Toledo, $59,000, (7/31)

Cole Joseph K Etal to Baker Austin D, 2729 Northwood Ave, Toledo, $75,300, (8/01)

Wilcox Nancy L to Bumpus Patricia & Robert Sr Or Survtc, 2636 E Rockridge Cir, Toledo, $107,500, (8/01)

Zemenski Lucas J & Crystal to Kortze Charles R & Cynthia J Orsurvtc, 2716 Algonquin Pkwy, Toledo, $105,000, (8/01)

Roshon Cynthia G to Mccain Todd D & Devon K, 2926 Talmadge Rd, Toledo, $275,000, (8/01)

Mussery Brent C Etal to Mussery Brent C & Janeen M Trustees Of, 2429 Drummond Rd, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Silvas David to Toledo Elliott LLC, 2120 Elliott Ave, Toledo, $7,250, (8/01)

Mason Michael J to Vargas Anglea Dee Estvanik-, 2211 Sanford St, Toledo, $1, (8/01)

Flournoy Charles R Sr to Flournoy Caryn E Tr Of The Charles R, 2292 Auburn Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Ingram Robert C Jr & Ellen G Trs to Ingram Justin Durel, 2318 Secor Rd, Toledo, $182,500, (8/02)

Dietrick Chester E Iii & Cecelia to Traber Andrew C, 2941 Darlington Rd, Toledo, $219,900, (8/02)

Marinski Michael A Ii to Lin Shengyin Et Al, 3844 Indian Rd, Toledo, $180,000, (8/03)

Wells Fargo Bank Na to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, 2734 Powhattan Pkwy, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Tavares Thomas E Jr to 5726 Southwyck LLC, 2148 Richards Rd, Toledo, $72,000, (8/04)

Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Chow Gi Yuan, 2707 Northwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Bonkowski Todd R to Haley Alfred L & Connie S (orsurvtc), 3519 Talmadge Rd, Toledo, $162,500, (8/04)

White Frances A Succ Trustee Et Al to Peterson Ronald A, 3117 Lincolnshire Blvd, Toledo, $66,000, (8/04)

43607

Commercial

Flournoy Charles R Sr to Flournoy Caryn E Tr Of The Charles R, 701 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Sediqe Salmenna to Roscoe’s Rubbish Removal LLC, 2726 Hill Ave, Toledo, $65,000, (8/04)

Exempt

Home Opportunity LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 117 Wellington St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Shania LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 813 Marmion Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Residential

C B Leasing LTD Anohio LLC to Alpha Primary LLC, 2005 Calumet Ave, Toledo, $15,000, (7/31)

Banks Calvin K Jr to Banks Calvin K Jr, 712 Ewing St, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Reese Linda L to Boyd Darryl L, 1654 Indiana Ave, Toledo, $10, (7/31)

Cornathan Stanley Jr & Mildred to Cornathan Stanley Jr, 1696 Belmont Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Saunders Larry K & Sheilam to Morris Zachary S & Alacia L Or Survtc, 631 Clifton Blvd, Toledo, $65,000, (7/31)

Metamora State Bank (The) to Buchwald Group LLC An Ohio Limited, 3745 Loch Lomond Ave, Toledo, $45,000, (8/01)

Metamora State Bank (The) to Buchwald Group LLC An Ohio Limited, 4333 Foxchapel Rd, Toledo, $45,000, (8/01)

Cole Brenda C to Cole Brenda C, 821 Pinewood Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Ramirez Juan Iii to Risser Dan, 604 N Byrne Rd, Toledo, $25,900, (8/01)

Gregory Mary Irene to The Huntington National Bank, 3207 Inverness Ave, Toledo, $21,334, (8/01)

Gregory Mary Irene to The Huntington National Bank, 3211 Inverness Ave, Toledo, $21,334, (8/01)

Flournoy Charles R Sr to Flournoy Caryn E Tr Of The Charles R, 1552 Pinewood Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Flournoy Charles R Sr to Flournoy Caryn E Tr Of The Charles R, 705 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Keller Keith A to Oceana Of Toledo LLC, 1602 Indiana Ave, Toledo, $19,000, (8/02)

Richardson Rachel R to Phillips Jason T, 1843 Fernwood Ave, Toledo, $1,000, (8/02)

Reid Farrell E to Reid Farrell E, 730 Burke Glen Rd, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Boswell Katie M to Boswell Katie M Etal, 423 Darrow Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Pedzik Marek to Cash Flow Holdings, LLC An Ohio Limited, 4366 Foxchapel Rd, Toledo, $59,000, (8/03)

Pedzik Marek to Cash Flow Holdings, LLC An Ohio Limited, 4431 Foxchapel Rd, Toledo, $59,000, (8/03)

Horton Floyd & Catherine Trustees to Edwards Takisha L, 1016 Evesham Ave, Toledo, $100, (8/03)

Ragland Christine to Ragland Christine, 1106 Palmwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Cobb D E & E to Cobb Eleanor, 730 Waverly Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Cobb D E & E to Cobb Eleanor, 732 Waverly Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Williams Tajuan L to Cox Lakeya S, 830 Parkside Blvd, Toledo, $1, (8/04)

Poplawski Kyle A to Layne And Company LLC, An Ohio LLC, 1919 Evansdale Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Poplawski Kyle A to Layne And Company LLC, An Ohio LLC, 620 N Byrne Rd, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Bush Properties Ii LLC to Toledo Capital Partners LLC, An Ohio LLC, 1834 Evansdale Ave, Toledo, $60,000, (8/04)

Squire Funding Group LLC An Ohio Limited to Toledo Capital Partners LLC, An Ohio LLC, 1839 Evansdale Ave, Toledo, $60,000, (8/04)

Ellison Annie P to Us Bank National Association As Tr, 808 N University St, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

43608

Exempt

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Hobbs Silas M Jr, 32 W Central Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp to Bone George Jr & Michelle R Burrell-, 210 Amber Ct, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Bone George Jr & Michelle R Burrell-, 216 Amber Ct, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Richardson Marvin & Valena to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 115 W Park St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Richardson Marvin & Valena to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 119 W Park St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Nigerians In Diaspra Investment Group to The Reflections Banquet Hall, LLC An, 411 E Central Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Nigerians In Diaspra Investment Group to The Reflections Banquet Hall, LLC An, 435 E Central Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Nigerians In Diaspra Investment Group to The Reflections Banquet Hall, LLC An, 437 E Central Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Nigerians In Diaspra Investment Group to The Reflections Banquet Hall, LLC An, 441 E Central Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

White Marsha to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 114 E Streicher St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Williams Joseph to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 1310 Noble St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Asset Ventures LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 1511 Locust St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Pinulm Properties, LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 3407 Franklin Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Morris Sabrina E to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 36 E Weber St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Collins Jewel L Etal to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 422 Everett St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Industrial

Toledo Wire Products Incorporated An Ohi to Moeray LLC, 3601 Expressway Dr, Toledo, $350,000, (8/02)

Residential

Bailey Kimberly to Boyd Darryl L, 1104 Booth Ave, Toledo, $10, (7/31)

Vasquez Vincent to Fifth Third Bank, 188 Hausman St, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Ray William S & Carolyn R to Johnson Alpha E, 314 Mettler St, Toledo, $1, (7/31)

St Hedwig Senior Housing LLC to Pacific Northwest Investments, LLC, 304 Bronson Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

St Hedwig Senior Housing LLC to United North Corporation, 307 Dexter St, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Gagen Kathleen Pausic to Jenkins David P Iii, 241 E Hudson St, Toledo, $100, (8/01)

Pacheco Eduardo to Thornton Hardy, 1012 Booth Ave, Toledo, $6,000, (8/01)

Johnson Troy Sr to Grand Bahama LLC, 3606 Doyle St, Toledo, $29,900, (8/02)

Rodriguez Claudia J to Perez Aldo J Ibarra, 1219 Sherman St, Toledo, $14,500, (8/03)

Petree Rebecca S to Vargo William, 256 Mont Royal Dr, Toledo, $6,000, (8/03)

Scholz Jane Ann to Baker Peggy, 412 W Manhattan Blvd, Toledo, $1, (8/04)

King Kendrick Jr to Cleveland James Iii, 2745 Elm St, Toledo, $5,000, (8/04)

Dearmond Michael Etal to Heidelberg Kevin Etal, 541 Everett St, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Mccourt Bobby V Sr to Mccourt Bobby V Jr, 2204 Elm St, Toledo, $1,500, (8/04)

Cylcops 5 LLC A Florida Limited Liabilit to Russell Jamie, 3319 Maple St, Toledo, $10,500, (8/04)

Munoz Hector M & Esperanza V to Vasquez Juan F, 1221 Yates St, Toledo, $7,000, (8/04)

43609

Commercial

Sankovich K.l. (trustee) to Red Cat Ohio Investment Corp, 2580 Broadway St, Toledo, $51,000, (8/03)

Industrial

Toledo Business Park LLC A Pennsylvania to Walls Henry, 2728 South Ave, Toledo, $25,000, (8/03)

Toledo Business Park LLC A Pennsylvania to Walls Henry, 400 S Westwood Ave, Toledo, $25,000, (8/03)

Residential

Dutridge Darla J to Nagle Courtney L, 841 Woodsdale Ave, Toledo, $47,500, (7/31)

226 Properties LLC An Ohio LLC to Tucker Secon, 1924 Southmoor Dr, Toledo, $20,000, (7/31)

Lagger Kenneth R to Ealm Lehman Affiliates Inc, 402 Bender Dr, Toledo, $13,500, (8/01)

Sengstock Nicole L to Mcfadden Stafon, 2354 Kemper Ave, Toledo, $18,500, (8/01)

Meyers Marilyn J to Meyers Charles E, 554 Gawil Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Ramm Edward J to Ramm Edward J, 43 Walbridge Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Schagel Lori J & Kenneth to Barnes Zachary Etal, 2234 Air Line Ave, Toledo, $16,400, (8/02)

Schagel Lori J & Kenneth to Barnes Zachary Etal, 2238 Air Line Ave, Toledo, $16,400, (8/02)

Clinkscales Maxine to Boa Property Management, 218 Shepler St, Toledo, $1, (8/02)

Whittecar Denise M to Salamanca Cesar Simeon, 1028 Whittier St, Toledo, $3,500, (8/02)

Wonnell Timothy J to Grand Bahama LLC, 111 Spencer St, Toledo, $28,500, (8/03)

Wonnell Timothy J to Grand Bahama LLC, 1345 Pere St, Toledo, $28,500, (8/03)

Haremza Angela to Jackson Norma Jean & Darrell C Sr, 2058 Airport Hwy, Toledo, $37,677, (8/03)

King Lenita R to King Lenita R, 1020 Curtis St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Northwest Ohio Development Agency to Stewart Aaron, 2354 Ward St, Toledo, $1, (8/03)

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Ahmad Humera, 1935 Air Line Ave, Toledo, $19,750, (8/04)

Siebenaller Douglas L to Garzony Anthony R Trustee Of The Anthony, 824 National Ave, Toledo, $20,000, (8/04)

Fifth Third Mortgage Company to Howard Benjamin, 740 Andora Dr, Toledo, $20,650, (8/04)

O’shea Timothy P to Moore Jamal J, 615 Brighton Ave, Toledo, $15,000, (8/04)

43610

Exempt

Giles Trevor to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 839 W Central Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Residential

Thien William P Etal to Bank Of New York Trust Company N A, 2514 Parkwood Ave, Toledo, $40,000, (7/31)

Hollins Shalonda to Ddm Ventures LLC, 3210 Parkwood Ave, Toledo, $16,500, (8/02)

Glover Leo L Etal to Hercules Juan Emilio Castillo, 945 Lindsay Ave, Toledo, $500, (8/02)

Patton Jacquelyn L to Hornbeak Romain & Alissa, 2616 Fulton St, Toledo, $1,000, (8/02)

Patton Jacquelyn L to Hornbeak Romain & Alissa, 2622 Fulton St, Toledo, $1,000, (8/02)

Hall Ruth A Etal to Hall Ruth A, 2841 Rockwood Pl, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

43611

Exempt

Shrader Carol to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 1954 Chase St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Jm Real Estate Development LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corp, 2208 N Erie St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Vuktilaj Stivi to Boden James R & Lynn L (orsurvtc), 1929 Thornbrook Trl, Toledo, $132,000, (8/04)

Residential

Thomas Edward R to Beach Jessica, 5313 307th St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Kujawa Lillian M to Kujawa Frederick L Et Al, 2536 110th St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Kujawa Lillian M to Kujawa Frederick L Et Al, 2718 127th St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Kujawa Lillian M to Kujawa Frederick L Et Al, 3562 Wallace Blvd, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Petree Robert J & Rebecca S to Petree Rebecca S, 1912 Allendale Dr, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

N.e.d. LLC An Ohio LLC to Adams John C, 5950 Water Point Ct, Toledo, $110,000, (8/02)

Teal Cynthia A to Bernritter Henry M Iii Etal (orsurvtc), 2103 Mayport Dr, Toledo, $129,900, (8/03)

Carter Joyce to Carter Joyce, 2023 Keen Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Carter Joyce to Carter Joyce, 2027 Keen Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Hutchinson Raymond D Ii &shelly M to Hutchinson Raymond D Ii &shelly M, 5410 305th St, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Anderson Sarah M to Lowe Bruce A & Karen (orsurvtc), 6076 N Summit St, Toledo, $45,000, (8/03)

Keel Tiffany D Etal to Mizen Andrew J Et Al, 2723 114th St, Toledo, $95,400, (8/03)

Keel Tiffany D Etal to Mizen Andrew J Et Al, 2725 114th St, Toledo, $95,400, (8/03)

Rothenberger Robert M to Overall Linda Jean, 2502 Melva Ct, Toledo, $82,000, (8/03)

Dewalt Timothy A & Cynthia J Hinckley to Rothenberger Robert M, 5330 308th St, Toledo, $23,500, (8/03)

Dewalt Timothy A & Cynthia J Hinckley to Rothenberger Robert M, 5341 309th St, Toledo, $23,500, (8/03)

Super Robert to Super Robert, 5948 Villamar Rd, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Flynn Jason M to Waller Chad R, 5414 Suder Ave, Toledo, $106,000, (8/03)

Vuktilaj Stivi to Boden James R & Lynn L (orsurvtc), 1929 Thornbrook Trl, Toledo, $132,000, (8/04)

Kluck William A to Brown Myra & Albert Iii (orsurvtc), 5508 Thornbrook Trl, Toledo, $109,000, (8/04)

Dearmond Michael Etal to Dearmond Gregory S Etal, 4275 Rose Point Ct, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Maenle Kenneth L &candace K to Maenle Candace K, 2845 105th St, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Maenle Kenneth L &candace L to Maenle Candace K, 2849 105th St, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Juhasz Laura J to Mueller Michael J, 2279 104th St, Toledo, $114,600, (8/04)

O’brien Patrick R to O’brien Patrick R, 2329 Havencrest Ct, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Stewart Sandy Marie to Recker Kassy Etal, 2730 104th St, Toledo, $45,580, (8/04)

Fannie Mae Aka Federal National Mortgage to Rometski Donald, 2237 N Erie St, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Simon Glenda A to Simon Glenda A (trustee) Of The Glenda, 3011 121st St, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Simon Glenda A to Simon Glenda A (trustee) Of The Glenda, 5535 308th St, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Simon Glenda A to Simon Glenda A (trustee) Of The Glenda, 6043 324th St, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Sipert Cory to Sipert Cory J (trustee) Of The Cory J Si, 6084 N Summit St, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Maly Gerald P to Thrower Christopher James, 5231 Grosse Pointe Pkwy, Toledo, $86,000, (8/04)

43612

Commercial

Anagnos George & Dawn to 4651 North Detroit LLC, 30 Pasadena Blvd, Toledo, $60,000, (8/03)

Anagnos George & Dawn to 4651 North Detroit LLC, 34 Pasadena Blvd, Toledo, $60,000, (8/03)

Anagnos George & Dawn to 4651 North Detroit LLC, 4651 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, $60,000, (8/03)

Chao Chandy to Chao Vansong & Namchakrya Orsurvtc, 1347 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Chao Chandy & Chhinh Kok (orsurvtc) to Chao Vansong & Namchakrya Orsurvtc, 1353 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, $50,000, (8/03)

Exempt

Pegasus Investments LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat, 4143 Burnham Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Industrial

Nelson Carl E to 4m Terminal Rd LLC, 460 Terminal Rd, Toledo, $50,000, (8/04)

Nelson Carl E to 4m Terminal Rd LLC, 463 Terminal Rd, Toledo, $50,000, (8/04)

Residential

Johnson Julie A Etal to Bloomer Bradley R, 3843 Revere Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Kaminski Robert J to Cooper Ryan, 1325 Corbin Rd, Toledo, $57,500, (7/31)

Nelson Richard G to Droste Christine Nelson, 3644 Wallwerth Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Palmer Nancy A to Duerksen Doug Etal, 4168 Berwick Ave, Toledo, $59,000, (7/31)

Pyzik Eugene L & Joan C to Pyzik Joan C, 6006 Holly Glenn Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Dba to Toledo Lease Purchase LLC, 5114 Hallgate Ave, Toledo, $34,000, (7/31)

Gordon Constance P & Harold R Jr to Trabbic Raymond & Cheryl R (orsurvtc), 1425 Gould Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Saxon Mortgage Co to Adams Nicholas & Jennifer M, 4023 Walker Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Beachbum One LLC A Michigan LLC to Bucher Holdings LLC, 943 Mayfair Blvd, Toledo, $40,500, (8/01)

Mikolajczyk Jonathan to Ulch Savannah, 6125 Telegraph Rd, Toledo, $1, (8/01)

Freeman Deborah D Etal to Carl Robert E Jr, 5941 Holly Glenn Dr, Toledo, $104,000, (8/02)

Baldwin Cynthia E Trustee to Decker Jason & Angela (orsurvtc), 4133 Asbury Dr, Toledo, $50,000, (8/02)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Dunbar Seth M, 710 W Capistrano Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Kidman Mark to Goldwell Investments LLC, 1113 Alcott Ave, Toledo, $69,900, (8/02)

Poore William T & Karen J to Labanieh Hisham Et Al, 6144 Rolland Dr, Toledo, $185,000, (8/02)

Coleman Village to Morgan Martha, 5383 Lewis Ave, Toledo, $1,000, (8/02)

Kistner James P Jr to Paxton Tamra L, 4323 North Haven Ave, Toledo, $66,500, (8/02)

Pnc Bank National Association to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development, 1109 Branleigh Dr, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Burgard Brian M to Stachowiak Terry L Et Al, 4443 Caroline Ave, Toledo, $86,000, (8/03)

Washington Shawnta S to Dj Winters Management LLC, 3923 Hazelhurst Ave, Toledo, $2,500, (8/04)

Heaps Christopher P & Andrea M to Gose Grant M, 1019 Branleigh Dr, Toledo, $45,000, (8/04)

Pant Thomas F to Pant Thomas F, 816 W Northgate Pkwy, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Fugate Steven M Etal to Schoonmaker Bradford J, 1221 Eleanor Ave, Toledo, $63,000, (8/04)

Kerr Jeremy M & Lois to Vandyke Robert M & Amber E (orsurvtc), 4143 Belmar Ave, Toledo, $72,000, (8/04)

43613

Residential

Nelson Richard G to Droste Christine Nelson, 3604 Douglas Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Clem Judy to Flaczinski Jill M, 5928 Deane Dr, Toledo, $55,000, (7/31)

Fraker Kenneth G Etal to Fraker Kenneth G, 5858 Atwell Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Gilmore Ariel to Harris Kathy, 2263 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $48,000, (7/31)

Ovall Brett S & Christina to Hunter Ashley N, 4147 Bowen Rd, Toledo, $77,000, (7/31)

Yarick Michelle A to Kline Christopher F & Brittany L (orsurv, 2827 Wanamaker Dr, Toledo, $81,500, (7/31)

Lermer Jean E to Lermer Ronald R, 4135 Douglas Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Campbell Charles to Tipton Kristin N, 1765 Bucklew Dr, Toledo, $154,900, (7/31)

Ruggiero Juliet R to Buck Dalton M Etal, 1802 Stahlwood Ave, Toledo, $28,000, (8/01)

Smith Helen J & Jeffrey J to Smith Helen J, 1838 Berkshire Pl, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Ross James A Sr & Sherril M to Stuckey Brian, 3901 Maxwell Rd, Toledo, $112,000, (8/01)

Alvarez Victor M & Jaime L to Alvarez Jaime L, 5337 Springdale Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Robinson Dale to Bloom Steven A, 2656 Claredale Rd, Toledo, $30,000, (8/02)

Holmes Margaret D to Holmes Margaret D, 4811 Elm Pl, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Schultz Rebecca S Etal to Parker Nichole, 2342 Ida Dr, Toledo, $117,900, (8/02)

Arthurs Vera E to Swain Cara E, 4143 Woodmont Rd, Toledo, $83,000, (8/02)

Pedzik Marek to Cash Flow Holdings, LLC An Ohio Limited, 4109 Upton Ave, Toledo, $59,000, (8/03)

Walters Dana Ellen & Troy Wayne (orsurv to Conrad Kelsey N, 2015 Fairfax Rd, Toledo, $38,000, (8/03)

White Kimberlee J to Hager Kenneth M Et Al, 2622 Gracewood Rd, Toledo, $90,000, (8/03)

Carr Duane R to S&k Rental Properties LLC, 1838 Duncan Rd, Toledo, $3,000, (8/03)

Everbank to Secretary Of Housing And Urban, 2339 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Brownfield Ronnie & Kayla to Szymanski Joyce & Michael (orsurvtc), 5638 King Arthur Ct, Toledo, $99,000, (8/03)

Ismail Sophie to Toledo201701 LLC, 3948 Vermaas Ave, Toledo, $24,000, (8/03)

Thiede Judith O Etal to Wagner Joseph R, 2320 Beaufort Ave, Toledo, $86,000, (8/03)

Johnson Michelle to Woggon Stephen, 5502 Pawnee Rd, Toledo, $78,000, (8/03)

Johnson Michelle to Woggon Stephen, 5506 Pawnee Rd, Toledo, $78,000, (8/03)

Toledo Lease Purchase, LLC to Araiza Johnny E Jr Etal, 2710 Gracewood Rd, Toledo, $94,000, (8/04)

Tresize Holdings Bowser LLC to Bozmoff Matthew D, 4841 Bowser Dr, Toledo, $72,000, (8/04)

Mitchell Nicholas L to Challen Marsha, 2960 Brock Dr, Toledo, $96,500, (8/04)

Jakubec Mark S Jr to Jakubec Mark S Jr Etal, 5104 Selma St, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Elias Properties Of Toledo Nwo LLC to Nye Tyler H, 3832 Woodmont Rd, Toledo, $89,900, (8/04)

Kolasinski Lois V to Patton Susan M, 3122 Gracewood Rd, Toledo, $54,000, (8/04)

Adamski John M Sr to Roesler Robert Edward & Joanne S, 3051 Elmview Dr, Toledo, $75,000, (8/04)

Whitman Scott M to Whitman Scott M & Lijiao Liu (orsurvtc), 3924 Seckinger Dr, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Wimberly Brittany R, 2325 Portsmouth Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

43614

Residential

Clark Theresa A to Bellman Brooke R & Bryan S (orsurvtc), 4911 Claradale Rd, Toledo, $169,900, (7/31)

Robinson Whitney Etal to Fitzgerald Christopher S, 3766 Schneider Rd, Toledo, $150,000, (7/31)

Barrick Judy S to Guerrero Felicia J, 116 Cornell Dr, Toledo, $65,000, (7/31)

Burkholder Terry A, Etal to Krontz Autumn M, 4028 Hurley Ct, Toledo, $130,000, (7/31)

Liberty Homes Of Nw Ohio LTD to Mugler Sarah C, 1808 Winston Blvd, Toledo, $89,900, (7/31)

Riley Joseph Sr to Riley Joseph, 3031 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, $74,000, (7/31)

Weber Stacy M & Andrew J to Sehlhorst Brandon S Etal Or Survtc, 4363 Beverly Dr, Toledo, $170,000, (7/31)

Andrews Timothy J to Heaton Park Inc, 4646 S Detroit Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Israel Jerry A & Carol A to Israel Jerry A & Carol A, 3426 Ravenwood Blvd, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Rumpf Mary Lou to Pozsik Deborah K, 2773 Sandalwood Dr, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Frankevic Ronald J & Jackie M (orsurvtc) to Frankevic Ronald J & Jackie M (orsurvtc), 1752 Green Valley Dr, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Churchill Laura to Holtz Mitchel L Etal, 3960 Woodhurst Dr, Toledo, $147,000, (8/02)

Shepherd Jill A Trustee Of Th Griswold to Janowiecki Mark A, 2443 Whitechapel Dr, Toledo, $150,000, (8/02)

Ganss Kyle S & Kaitlin A to Kline Kevin J Etal, 2025 Belvedere Dr, Toledo, $162,000, (8/02)

Knoblauch Carol A Etal to Konrad Jennifer L, 3072 Escott Ave, Toledo, $130,500, (8/02)

Marble James Dean to Marble James Dean & Crystal A, 2410 Medford Dr, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Robins Isaac H & Roshell to Menasian Felecia J, 3141 Ravenwood Blvd, Toledo, $107,000, (8/02)

Schings Kathryn J to Lindauer Charles L Jr & Yvonne M, 2009 W Crest Dr, Toledo, $144,000, (8/03)

Zell Paul C to 144 University LLC, 144 University Blvd, Toledo, $1, (8/04)

Hajdu Oliver to Ankenbrandt Stacey J & Richard L, 3374 Blairmont Ave, Toledo, $102,000, (8/04)

Rowe Haley S Etal to Carpenter Stephen A & Stephanie Orsurvtc, 2421 Greenlawn Dr, Toledo, $119,000, (8/04)

Crum Alfred E Ii & Carol A to Curtis Sierra Y Etal (orsurvtc), 3006 S Byrne Rd, Toledo, $134,000, (8/04)

Schlais Michael J to Shaw Ashley, 3057 Frampton Dr, Toledo, $76,000, (8/04)

Sickles Joann & Geoffrey M to Sickles Jo Ann (trustee) Of The Jo Ann, 5421 Cresthaven Ln, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Stawinski Larry E to Tran Hai, 5837 Staghorn Dr, Toledo, $50,000, (8/04)

Truffin Jason T & Maureenm to Truffin Jason T, 3121 Strathmoor Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Walkowiak Gary M & Christine to Wernert Keith D, 4546 S Detroit Ave, Toledo, $81,000, (8/04)

43615

Commercial

Mallard Investors LLC An Ohio LLC to Kuhlman Corporation, 3030 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, $195,000, (8/01)

3917 Airport Group LLC An Ohio Limited to Bryan Manor LLC, 3917 Airport Hwy, Toledo, $950,000, (8/02)

N Reynolds Road Company LLC to Jhl Commercial Investments LLC, A Texas, 2510 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, $700,000, (8/02)

Residential

Schnapp James F & Lisa D to Bernard Earl D & Ingrie A (orsurvtc), 203 Mctigue Dr, Toledo, $65,000, (7/31)

Elder Dennis M Etal to Delphous Meredith A, 109 Harefoote St, Toledo, $87,000, (7/31)

Dewey Martin D & Nelly to Dewey Nelly, 6112 Boothbay Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Lloyd Amy L to Farnsworth Michael W, 340 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, $2,000, (7/31)

Schmidt Robert J to Lees Michael J, 247 Chorus Ln, Toledo, $68,000, (7/31)

Maher Thomas M Sr to Maher Thomas M Sr Trustee Of The Thomas, 1620 Birdie Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Mennitt Sandra A Co Suc Tr Etal to Maruszak Kara M, 2717 Sweetbriar Ct, Toledo, $84,000, (7/31)

Biret Yvette to Spisak Alan M & Corisa Etal, 5056 Egger Rd, Toledo, $115,000, (7/31)

Biret Yvette to Spisak Alan M & Corisa Etal, 5060 Egger Rd, Toledo, $115,000, (7/31)

Turman Kenneth L & Nancy L to Abdelhoq Muhammad & Chafica Or Survtc, 4620 Cranbrook Dr, Toledo, $274,000, (8/01)

Green Eugenya to Allen Katlin N, 5004 South Ave, Toledo, $64,000, (8/01)

Pfahlert Louis K to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 5201 Newhart Cir, Toledo, $25,215, (8/01)

Brown Olethia to Federal National Mortgage Association, 4742 Ventura Dr, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Bingle James F & Nancy K to Midland Agency For Northwest Ohio Inc, 5055 Highpoint Dr, Toledo, $1,100,000, (8/01)

Wallace Philip H to Quality Manufactured Home Sales Inc, 340 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, $250, (8/01)

Huntington National Bank (suc. Tr) to Searles Betty Jane, 4336 Dorr St, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Decker Ronald L & Lana L to Estep Sharon M, 3224 Waldmar Rd, Toledo, $115,000, (8/02)

Bush Lisa A to Hennen Thomas J, 6064 Reo St, Toledo, $94,500, (8/02)

Lower Kim Todd to Kakrecha Paresh & Shveta Surana, 2717 N Mccord Rd, Toledo, $14,000, (8/02)

Haas Carl F to Meeks Steven V & Kenya L (orsurvtc), 1845 Rivard Rd, Toledo, $29,000, (8/02)

Haas Carl F to Meeks Steven V & Kenya L (orsurvtc), 1849 Rivard Rd, Toledo, $29,000, (8/02)

Madrzykowski Gloria J to Pham Hung & Loan Orsurvtc, 1827 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, $24,000, (8/02)

Vandenk Gregory Lee & Nicole Claire Or to Place To Stay LLC An Ohio Limited, 5358 Claxton St, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Wesselmann Bryan L & Wendy J to Sivaguru Jayaraman & Sumathy (orsurvtc), 2906 Secretariat Rd, Toledo, $412,500, (8/02)

Place To Stay LLC to Vandenk Gregory L, 1301 Montain Rd, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Place To Stay LLC to Vandenk Gregory L, 1305 Montain Rd, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Nease Johnie L to Dupree Mary A, 2759 Sweetbriar Ct, Toledo, $77,000, (8/03)

Greg & Theresa Kujawa to Grande Theresa, 5001 South Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/03)

Sun Home Services to Grubbs Kimberly & Thomas, 5001 South Ave, Toledo, $12,495, (8/03)

Jlj Development Inc, An Ohio Corp to Pawlinski Evelyn A, 1753 Brooklynn Park West, Toledo, $140,173, (8/03)

Bacon Marilynn L to Sun Home Services Inc, 715 S Holland Sylvania, Toledo, $15,000, (8/03)

Brauer Robert H Suc Tr to Waterman David F & Heidi E (orsurvtc), 5516 Citation Rd, Toledo, $275,000, (8/03)

Farthing Edward & Sandra to Garcia Mario, 640 Rochelle Rd, Toledo, $66,300, (8/04)

Inverwest Investments LLCan Ohio LLC to Millslagle Jeffrey G & Orpha J, 820 Hilltop Ln, Toledo, $142,500, (8/04)

Parker William S to Parker William S, 4529 Brittany Rd, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Rupp Barbara to Rupp Barbara, 340 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, $0, (8/04)

Greater Metropolitan Title Inc Trustee to Thomas Nathan E Et Al, 1231 Hiddenwood Ct, Toledo, $166,900, (8/04)

Schetter Thomas G to Walasinski Amy & James (orsurvtc), 5047 Egger Rd, Toledo, $122,000, (8/04)

43616

Commercial

Bersto A Partnership to Nguyen Vinnie Etal, 620 Roxbury Ct, Oregon, $170,000, (8/04)

Residential

Jdd New Choice Estates LTD An Ohio LLC to Duwve Madeline R, 1715 Mahala St, Oregon, $100,000, (7/31)

Howell Properties LLC An Oh LLC to Giesige Rachel N, 110 Easthampton Dr, Oregon, $169,900, (7/31)

Smith Bernard H Jr to Jdd New Choice Estates LTD, 4967 Brown Rd, Oregon, $72,025, (7/31)

Gonzalez Jose R to Jdd New Choice Estates LTD, 5961 Corduroy Rd, Oregon, $81,050, (7/31)

Huss James & Eva to Palmer Mark, 5617 Cedar Point Rd, Oregon, $27,500, (7/31)

Family G &c Investments LLC Of Ohio An to King Kevin D, 159 Ponderosa Dr, Toledo, $138,000, (8/01)

Dayton Brad A & Kerri L to Klever Robert G, 4036 Edge View Dr, Oregon, $246,500, (8/01)

Mckeller Wayne A & Beverly to Mckeller Beverly, 2707 Seaman St, Oregon, $0, (8/03)

Flanagan Joann to Barraclough Terrance L & Theresa A, 1650 N Stadium Rd, Oregon, $100,000, (8/04)

Witty Dean D to Kasprzak Steven J, 2346 Brown Rd, Oregon, $94,000, (8/04)

Kline Virginia L to Kline Virginia L Trustee, 151 Taylor Rd, Oregon, $0, (8/04)

Laplante Harold J & Karen J to Rodriguez Paul J Jr & Stephanie A, 3018 Seaman St, Oregon, $157,900, (8/04)

43617

Residential

Blackwell William P & Marjorie G to Blackwell William P & Marjorie G, 6829 Carrietowne Ln, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Sherman Helene S to Turman Nancy I & Kenneth L Or Survtc, 6729 Ridgewood Trl, Toledo, $255,000, (8/01)

43618

Residential

Mcginnis Michael E &kathryn J Ferguso to Huffman Patricia A & Philip M Or Survtc, 5334 Bay Shore Rd, Oregon, $156,125, (7/31)

43620

Residential

Swann Gary F & Kim M to Swann Sherrie Kim Trustee Of The Sherrie, 2433 Robinwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Swann Gary F & Kim M to Swann Sherrie Kim Trustee Of The Sherrie, 2437 Robinwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Johnson Jb to Johnson Karena Etal, 440 W Bancroft St, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Wingle Brittany, 2437 Glenwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

43623

Commercial

Sisters Of Notre Dame to Sisters Of Notre Dame, 3837 Secor Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Exempt

Sisters Of Notre Dame to Sisters Of Notre Dame, 3837 Secor Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Sisters Of Notre Dame to Sisters Of Notre Dame, 4665 Secor Rd, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Residential

Lowry Lawrence A & Dianne to Burkhouldr Eli J Etal Or Survtc, 4103 Lancelot Rd, Toledo, $197,500, (7/31)

Mcgrady Patrick J Trustee to Guerra Jennifer & Manuel Asad, 4633 Rambo Ln, Toledo, $52,800, (7/31)

Mourad Ghassan to Marin May, 3904 Mill Run Ct, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Pickett Carol K Trustee to Pickett Carol K, 4207 Oakcrest Dr, Toledo, $0, (7/31)

Barraclough Theresa A & Terrence L to Thompson Vincent G, 4104 Stock Ave, Toledo, $108,900, (7/31)

Cranston Benjamin & Elizabeth to Gardner Trent J & Stacey J (orsurvtc), 4445 Cropthorne Dr, Toledo, $254,900, (8/01)

Kujawa Lillian M to Kujawa Frederick L Et Al, 4725 Talmadge Green Rd, Toledo, $0, (8/01)

Lutz Andrew M to Mceachern Kayla Etal Or Survtc, 6130 Harvest Ln, Toledo, $89,500, (8/01)

Gillespie David A & Shirley J to Meridieth Shelby, 5447 Harvest Ln, Toledo, $89,597, (8/01)

Sankovich Kendra L & David to Allard Nathaniel W, 4926 Haddon Rd, Toledo, $128,000, (8/02)

Friedman Bruce A to Friedman Bruce A, 5169 Corey Rd, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Huebner Gary C & Donna L (orsurvtc) to Huebner Gary C & Donna L (orsurvtc), 4152 Regis Dr, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Liberatore Matthew W & Emily J to Liberatore Matthew W & Emily J (trs) Of, 4649 Ginger Hill Rd, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Liberatore Matthew W & Emily J to Liberatore Matthew W & Emily J (trs) Of, 4659 Ginger Hill Rd, Toledo, $0, (8/02)

Maley Carol L As Trustee to Schoen Joseph R & Kristen (orsurvtc), 4523 Ginger Trl, Toledo, $293,500, (8/03)

Fanueff Thomas J to Soliman Mohamed Etal, 5737 Yarmouth Ave, Toledo, $30,000, (8/03)

Biviano Thelma Price to Teal Cynthia A, 6022 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, $83,000, (8/03)

Otting Lisa J to Briceno Amy, 5911 Murnen Rd, Toledo, $78,795, (8/04)

Saba James G & Jennifer L to Curtis Stephanie S, 4922 Clover Ln, Toledo, $139,000, (8/04)

Snavely David C to Drabik Michael R, 5606 Steffens Ave, Toledo, $38,000, (8/04)

Siwa Sean to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo, 4609 Homerdale Ave, Toledo, $1, (8/04)

Perez Ramon A to Martinez Ann & Mark (orsurvtc), 4424 Harvest Ln, Toledo, $116,600, (8/04)

Kurdys Michael R & Cynthia A to Mcjennett Joshua J Et Al, 3939 Branch Dr, Toledo, $160,000, (8/04)

Desonne Joshua J & Sarah J to Richards Ashley, 5607 Rambo Ln, Toledo, $120,000, (8/04)

43624

Commercial

Rumpf Bruce to 123 N Erie LLC, 123 N Erie St, Toledo, $115,000, (8/02)

Elzan LTD An Ohio Domestic LLC to Copfalcon LLC, 424 12th St, Toledo, $95,000, (8/04)

Elzan LTD An Ohio Domestic LLC to Copfalcon LLC, 426 12th St, Toledo, $95,000, (8/04)

WOOD COUNTY

Bairdstown Village

Residential

Mullholand Alice & Mark to Naus Steven, 0 Maple St, $0, (08/03)

Mullholand Alice L & Mark J to Naus Steven, 0 Maple St, $0, (08/03)

Bloomdale Village

Residential

Blackburn Dorothy E to Cunningham Lorraine, 0 N Main St, $17,500, (08/03)

Blackburn Dorothy E to Cunningham Lorraine, 312 N Main St, $17,500, (08/03)

Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development to Cunningham Desiree, 406 N Main St, $0, (08/03)

Bowling Green

Commercial

R. Sarver Rentals LLC to Footer Properties LLC, 1244 Ridgewood Dr, $550,000, (08/04)

Industrial

Gordon Land Holding Company LLC to Gordon Land Holding Company LLC, 520 W Gypsy Lane Rd, $0, (08/04)

Residential

Abell Dale E & Natalie M Cicero to Sekulski Brenna M, 51 Darlyn Dr, $232,500, (07/31)

Marten Mary E to Marten Keri Et Al, 1010 Conneaut Ave, $0, (07/31)

Scherer Timothy K & Amy M to Sharp James M & Sharp Ellen D, 0 Willowood Dr, $239,900, (07/31)

Scherer Timothy K & Amy M to Sharp James M & Sharp Ellen D, 216 Willowood Cr, $239,900, (07/31)

Sharp James M Lanseer Ellen D to Robke Adam B, 714 Mckinley Dr, $240,000, (07/31)

Shemberg Kenneth M Trustee to Shemberg Kenneth M Trustee, 0 Lyn Rd, $0, (08/01)

Shemberg Kenneth M Trustee to Shemberg Kenneth M Trustee, 917 Lyn Rd, $0, (08/01)

Codding Lisa R Trustee to Codding Michael D & Jacklyn S, 1527 Cedar Ln, $300,000, (08/02)

G Rem Family Investors LLC to Lewis Monica, 0 Cambridge Blvd, $42,500, (08/02)

Green Allen A to Sas Group Company, 1008 Tomahawk Ln, $0, (08/03)

Indian Ridge Subdivision LLC to Green Allen A, 1008 Tomahawk Ln, $0, (08/03)

Piroth Scott R to Piroth Scott R, 439 Buttonwood Ave, $0, (08/03)

Temple Matthew L & Dianna M to Saenz Jeannette Lee, 486 W Truman St, $205,000, (08/03)

Beaverson Royce A & Ruth Ann & Shawn O & Allyssa M to Beaverson Royce A & Ruth Ann & Shawn O, 817 Vale Ct, $0, (08/04)

Bockbrader Donald F & Francis Trustees to Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees & Bobkbrader Frances I Trustee, 936 Pearl St, $0, (08/04)

Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees to Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees & Mccallie Andrew & Anna & Cameron, 936 Pearl St, $0, (08/04)

Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees & Bobkbrader Frances I Trustee to Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees, 936 Pearl St, $0, (08/04)

Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees & Mccallie Andrew & Anna & Cameron to Mccallie Andrew & Anna & Cameron, 936 Pearl St, $0, (08/04)

Conrad Charles M & Hubbell Pamela G to Hubbell Pamela G, 1304 Bourgogne Ave, $0, (08/04)

Cowles Cynthia A to Border Evan L, 370 Stonegate Blvd, $129,000, (08/04)

Crawford Richard D & Sheryl L to Kaba Valery A & Faleisha L, 1127 Warbler Ct, $181,000, (08/04)

Fernbaugh Gina R Trustee to Crawford Richard D & Sheryl L, 88 Nottingham Cross, $290,000, (08/04)

UNknown

Bowling Green City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 0 Buttonwood Ave, $0, (08/01)

Bowling Green City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 0 Buttonwood Ave, $0, (08/01)

Bowling Green City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 0 Buttonwood Ave, $0, (08/01)

Bowling Green City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 0 Buttonwood Ave, $0, (08/01)

Bowling Green City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 140 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

Bowling Green Ohio City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 0 Buttonwood Ave, $0, (08/01)

Bowling Green Ohio City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 0 Buttonwood Ave, $0, (08/01)

Bowling Green Ohio City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

Bowling Green Ohio City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

Bowling Green Ohio City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

Bowling Green Ohio City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

Bowling Green Ohio City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

Bowling Green Ohio City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

Bowling Green Ohio City Of to Wood County Committee On Aging The, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

First Presbyterian Church Of Bowling Green Ohio to Bowling Green Ohio City Of, 0 Buttonwood Ave, $0, (08/01)

First Presbyterian Church Of Bowling Green Ohio to Bowling Green Ohio City Of, 0 Buttonwood Ave, $0, (08/01)

First Presbyterian Church Of Bowling Green Ohio to Bowling Green Ohio City Of, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

First Presbyterian Church Of Bowling Green Ohio to Bowling Green Ohio City Of, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

First Presbyterian Church Of Bowling Green Ohio to Bowling Green Ohio City Of, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

First Presbyterian Church Of Bowling Green Ohio to Bowling Green Ohio City Of, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

First Presbyterian Church Of Bowling Green Ohio to Bowling Green Ohio City Of, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

First Presbyterian Church Of Bowling Green Ohio to Bowling Green Ohio City Of, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

First Presbyterian Church Of Bowling Green Ohio to Bowling Green Ohio City Of, 0 S Grove St, $0, (08/01)

Fostoria City

Commercial

Linda-larry LLC to Fostoria Reserve LLC, 0 Mccutcheonville Rd, $115,000, (08/03)

Linda-larry LLC to Fostoria Reserve LLC, 1427 N County Line Rd, $115,000, (08/03)

Linda-larry LLC to Fostoria Reserve LLC, 1521 N County Line Rd, $115,000, (08/03)

Linda-larry LLC to Fostoria Reserve LLC, 1521 N County Line Rd, $115,000, (08/03)

Residential

Everding William G to Everding William G, 0 Park Ave, $0, (08/01)

Everding William G to Everding William G, 498 Park Ave, $0, (08/01)

Everding William G & Bonnie S to Everding William G, 850 Oak Cove Dr, $0, (08/01)

Grand Rapids Village

Residential

Mccray Doug & Linda to Mccray Douglas F, 17610 Henry Wood Co Line Rd, $0, (07/31)

Haskins Village

Residential

Roberts Barry L & Mary E to Manion Brittany N & Schwabel Bruce A, 100 Enright Dr, $206,900, (08/02)

Millbury Village

Residential

Laughlin Michael G & Emily J to Johnson Alan R, 28540 Snyder Dr, $162,000, (08/02)

Mawhorter Steven D & Pamela L to Pedersen Sara K, 1513 Wilson Ct, $146,000, (08/03)

North Baltimore Village

Residential

Smith David L & Judith A to Bishop Lane A, 609 Main St, $85,000, (07/31)

Burrell William T Jr & Wittenmyer Amanda M to Drake Teri & Daniel S, 1771 Mitchell Rd, $140,000, (08/01)

Allison Gregory J & Smith Autumn M to Willett Damon & Jennifer A, 0 S Tarr St, $73,000, (08/02)

Allison Gregory J & Smith Autumn M to Willett Damon & Jennifer A, 214 S Tarr St, $73,000, (08/02)

Bomer Shirley Eileen to Boyles Russell L & Carol A, 427 W Maple St, $72,000, (08/03)

Northwood City

Residential

Boyer James L & Hill Della M & Decant Sharon K & Coker Charlotte A to Hill Della M & Decant Sharon K & Coker Charlotte A, 0 Farnstead Dr, $0, (08/01)

Boyer James L & Hill Della M & Decant Sharon K & Coker Charlotte A to Hill Della M & Decant Sharon K & Coker Charlotte A, 304 Farnstead Dr, $0, (08/01)

Hill Della M @3 to Hill Della M & Boyer James L, 0 Farnstead Dr, $0, (08/01)

Hill Della M @3 to Hill Della M & Boyer James L, 415 Farnstead Dr, $0, (08/01)

Hill Della M Etal to Hill Della M & Decant Sharon K & Coker Charlotte A, 0 Farnstead Dr, $0, (08/01)

Huddleston Chris G Jr & Brandy M to Cordero Jose & Sharon A, 0 Dillrose Dr, $113,000, (08/02)

Huddleston Chris G Jr & Brandy M to Cordero Jose & Sharon A, 406 Dillrose Dr, $113,000, (08/02)

Lord Brandy to Socie Daniel F & Epker Jessica K, 0 Ravenwood Dr, $102,500, (08/02)

Lord Brandy to Socie Daniel F &epker Jessica K, 416 Ravenwood Dr, $102,500, (08/02)

Nyers Michelle to Allen Jamie R & Allen Gina M, 2510 Eden East Dr, $135,000, (08/02)

Baczewski Cecelia A to Nix Curtis W, 194 Dillrose Dr, $87,000, (08/03)

Hazel Thomas T Trustee to Lynch Jack D & Lynch Kathie L, 0 Beringer Ave, $45,000, (08/04)

Hazel Thomas T Trustee to Lynch Jack D & Lynch Kathie L, 0 Beringer Ave, $45,000, (08/04)

Hazel Thomas T Trustee to Lynch Jack D & Lynch Kathie L, 0 Beringer Ave, $45,000, (08/04)

Hazel Thomas T Trustee to Lynch Jack D & Lynch Kathie L, 0 Joel Ave, $45,000, (08/04)

Hazel Thomas T Trustee to Lynch Jack D & Lynch Kathie L, 0 Joel Ave, $45,000, (08/04)

Hazel Thomas T Trustee to Lynch Jack D & Lynch Kathie L, 211 Joel Ave, $45,000, (08/04)

Ladd Darla J to Ladd Darla J & Jeffrey R & Kayser Deborah S, 0 Short St, $0, (08/04)

Ladd Darla J to Ladd Darla J & Jeffrey R & Kayser Deborah S, 0 Short St, $0, (08/04)

Ladd Darla J to Ladd Darla J & Jeffrey R & Kayser Deborah S, 210 Short St, $0, (08/04)

Ladd Darla J to Ladd Darla J & Jeffrey R & Kayser Deborah S, 3909 Wise St, $0, (08/04)

Posey Nancy E to Hurst David L, 0 Mason St, $69,900, (08/04)

Posey Nancy E to Hurst David L, 203 Mason St, $69,900, (08/04)

Perrysburg

Commercial

Esgrace Holdings LLC to Rja Investors LTD, 900 W South Boundary St, $475,000, (08/02)

Residential

Dukes Mary B to Zalecki Jenifer J, 935 Turnbury Ln, $138,000, (07/31)

Hertzfeld James D & Esther to Hertzfeld James D & Esther Trustees, 1075 Cherry St, $0, (07/31)

Scarlett Property Solutions LLC to Krishnan Josh K, 181 Birchdale Rd, $200,000, (07/31)

Jj West LLC to 165 Aspen LLC, 165 Aspen Dr, $0, (08/01)

Modene Jonathan M to Modene Jonathan D & Jean L, 107 Twinbrook Dr, $138,000, (08/01)

Bates Jason to Bates Jason R & Bates Megan K, 205 Cranden Dr, $0, (08/02)

Frank Joyce D to Kelly Lisa A, 238 W Seventh St, $188,500, (08/02)

Hoelter Jon W & Janice A Trustees to Fisher Jason D & Sarah T, 26773 Green Ville Dr, $344,000, (08/02)

Ash Wilhelm L & Davis Bonita R to Hecklinger Alexandra S & Munson Kirt D, 587 Oak Knoll Dr, $275,500, (08/03)

Sheipline Brian M & Kristin M to Lord Brandy N, 2443 Mckinley Dr, $228,500, (08/03)

Portage Village

Residential

Brownell Linda K to Myers Joshua & Lexie, 0 S Findlay Pike, $98,700, (08/01)

Brownell Linda K to Myers Joshua & Lexie, 128 S Findlay Pike, $98,700, (08/01)

Harmon Bernadine M to Harmon Gary L, 245 Second St, $0, (08/04)

Rising Sun Village

Residential

Podach Nathan M & Erin N to Detray Ann Marie L, 0 Luther St, $97,500, (07/31)

Podach Nathan M & Erin N to Detray Ann Marie L, 211 Luther St, $97,500, (07/31)

Rossford City

Residential

Smietana Edwin J Jr & Richard A Co Trustees to Smietana Richard A Successor Trustee, 132 Hannum Ave, $0, (08/02)

Smietana Richard A Successor Trustee to Pettee Denis, 132 Hannum Ave, $110,000, (08/02)

Wingfield William P to Perry Jeanine, 304 Ver-nis Pl, $79,900, (08/02)

Tontogany Village

Residential

Wagener John R Ii to Wagener John R Ii & Elliott Debra A, 18467 Broad St,$0, (07/31)

Unincorporated

Agricultural

Bowling Green City Of to Bowling Green City Of, 0 Newton Rd, $0, (07/31)

Bowling Green City Of to Rj Carpenter Family Limited Partnership, 0 Newton Rd, $0, (07/31)

Rj Carpenter Family Limited Partnership to Rj Carpenter Family Limited Partnership, 0 E Bowling Green Rd, $0, (07/31)

Rj Carpenter Family Limited Partnership to Rj Carpenter Family Limited Partnership, 0 E Bowling Green Rd, $0, (07/31)

Rj Carpenter Family Limited Partnership to Rj Carpenter Family Limited Partnership, 0 E Bowling Green Rd, $0, (07/31)

Rj Carpenter Family Limited Partnership to Rj Carpenter Family Limited Partnership, 0 E Bowling Green Rd, $0, (07/31)

Jdml Holdings LLC to Hertzfeld Anthony J & Hertzfeld Wendy M Trustees, 0 Wapakoneta Rd, $0, (08/02)

Jdml Holdings LLC to Jdml Holdings LLC, 16331 Wapakoneta Rd, $0, (08/02)

Wolverine Agricultural Investments LLC to Wolverine Agricultural Investments LLC, 0 Tontogany Creek Rd, $0, (08/02)

Wolverine Agricultural Investments LLC to Hartman Ronald N Iii & Brandy N, 18791 Tontogany Creek Rd, $50,000, (08/02)

Bockbrader Donald F & Francis Trustees to Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees & Bobkbrader Frances I Trustee, 0 Cloverdale Rd, $0, (08/04)

Bockbrader Donald F & Francis Trustees to Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees & Bobkbrader Frances I Trustee, 0 Cloverdale Rd, $0, (08/04)

Bockbrader Donald F & Francis Trustees to Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees & Bobkbrader Frances I Trustee, 0 Cloverdale Rd, $0, (08/04)

Bockbrader Donald F & Francis Trustees to Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees & Bobkbrader Frances I Trustee, 0 Portage Rd, $0, (08/04)

Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees & Bobkbrader Frances I Trustee to Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees, 0 Cloverdale Rd, $0, (08/04)

Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees & Bobkbrader Frances I Trustee to Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees, 0 Cloverdale Rd, $0, (08/04)

Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees & Bobkbrader Frances I Trustee to Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees, 0 Cloverdale Rd, $0, (08/04)

Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees & Bobkbrader Frances I Trustee to Bockbrader K Nathan & Kale Nicola Kay Co Successor Trustees, 0 Portage Rd, $0, (08/04)

Phillips Karen & Hamilton Linda & Andrews Janice to Phillips Karen S & Phillips Paul M Trustees, 0 Oil Center Rd, $0, (08/04)

Phillips Karen & Hamilton Linda & Andrews Janice to Andrews Janice & Andrews Mark, 0 Weston Rd, $0, (08/04)

Phillips Karen & Hamilton Linda & Andrews Janice to Andrews Janice & Andrews Mark, 0 Weston Rd, $0, (08/04)

Phillips Karen & Hamilton Linda & Andrews Janice to Hamilton Linda & James, 0 Weston Rd, $0, (08/04)

Phillips Karen & Hamilton Linda & Andrews Janice to Phillips Karen & Hamilton Linda & Andrews Janice, 0 Weston Rd, $0, (08/04)

Commercial

Dhc Properties LLC to Medsys LTD, 28250 Kensington Ln, $125,000, (08/03)

Residential

Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC to Glaze Thomas L & Melissa M, 14940 Reddington Ct, $322,500, (07/31)

Crytzer Mary E to Singer Jonathan R, 14555 Dexter Falls Dr, $154,000, (07/31)

Fletcher Amy L to Fletcher Amy L Trustee, 24927 Prairie Crossing Ln, $0, (07/31)

Kern John to Kern John, 18496 Tontogany Rd, $0, (07/31)

Knisely David E & Teresa K to Evans Mathew P & Rebecca L, 14081 Defiance Pike, $32,000, (07/31)

Scharer Erick J & Szypka Shana R to Neely David W Jr, 26611 Woodmont Dr, $209,000, (07/31)

Vermilyea Matt & Susan to Vermilyea Matthew S, 4395 Fremont Pike, $0, (07/31)

Baker Dave to Vw Ventures LLC, 0 Gloria St, $31,700, (08/01)

Baker Dave to Vw Ventures LLC, 0 Gloria St, $31,700, (08/01)

Baker Dave to Vw Ventures LLC, 0 Gloria St, $31,700, (08/01)

Baker Dave to Vw Ventures LLC, 12297 Gloria St, $31,700, (08/01)

Baker David & Catarina to Vw Ventures LLC, 0 Lincoln Blvd, $31,700, (08/01)

Baker David & Catarina to Vw Ventures LLC, 0 Lincoln Blvd, $31,700, (08/01)

Brougham Reo Owner Lp to Hagadorn Wilford M, 30102 Tracy Rd, $98,574, (08/01)

Bucksky Stanley B & Arlene C to Bucksky Arline C & Bucksky Arline C Trustee, 13990 Van Tassel Rd, $0, (08/01)

Castillo Rolando A & Julie to King Ellen N & King Betts Chase D, 15180 Weston Rd, $134,900, (08/01)

Fairchild Hugh E & Sharon to Bryner William Harold & Gerri Ann, 11103 Linwood Rd, $259,900, (08/01)

Heyman William Martin Jr Etal to Noble Jeffrey E & Marilyn S, 0 Green Rd, $133,400, (08/01)

Jj West LLC to Eckel Junction LLC, 11133 Eckel Junction Rd, $0, (08/01)

Jj West LLC to Mccutcheonville LLC, 26047 Mccutcheonville Rd, $0, (08/01)

Nowlin Russell K & E Jane to Mundrick Daniel J & Ashley N, 1458 Middleton Pike, $205,000, (08/01)

Pachell Jeffrey T & Terri L to Grewal Sarudeep S & Grewal Rimple, 14859 Dexter Falls Rd, $234,000, (08/01)

Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC to Chen Tuhao & Chen Binglin, 14928 Reddington Ct, $344,650, (08/02)

Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC to Uddin Jamal, 25182 Saddle Horn Dr, $315,400, (08/02)

Ingram Bradley T & Tina M to Daum Jason A, 15560 Wayne Rd, $260,000, (08/02)

Kaminski Joel D & Marjorie A to Disanza Richard A & Yvonne M, 24864 Lake Winds Dr, $270,000, (08/02)

Kruse Roger J to Holmes Cynthia A Trustee, 29143 Belmont Lake Rd, $426,550, (08/02)

Schmidt Kenneth to Schmidt Kenneth R & Schmidt Autumn R & Donohue Timothy M, 28819 Starbright Bv, $0, (08/02)

Valencic Daniel L & Lorri L to Hergenreder Julianna, 28772 Starlight Rd, $119,900, (08/02)

Volschow John W to Schooner Donald E & Lisa M, 6157 Five Point Rd, $299,900, (08/02)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Jakubec Eugene P, 9025 Mandell Rd, $89,500, (08/02)

Keller Thomas A Trustee to Lorenz Timothy A & Ruth A, 26468 W Oak Meadow Dr, $207,000, (08/03)

Kerschner Elizabeth A Trustee to Ash Wilhelm L & Bonita D, 29744 Sussex Rd, $343,000, (08/03)

Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc Trustee to Freeman Randall & Buck-freeman Andrea, 14921 Reddington Ct, $50,900, (08/03)

National City Bank Trustee to Keller Thomas A Trustee, 26468 W Oak Meadow Dr, $0, (08/03)

Walbridge Village

Residential

Brewer Brian A to Shepard Cynthia M, 0 Grove St, $93,000, (08/02)

Brewer Brian A to Shepard Cynthia M, 117 E Perry St, $93,000, (08/02)