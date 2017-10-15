Sunday, Oct 15, 2017
Under Construction: Vision center in Sylvania Township

    Gil Fernandez of Midwest Contracting smoothes a concrete floor for a new Vision Associates building at 3330 Meijer Drive in Sylvania Township.

    THE BLADE/ANDY MORRISON
    Workers from Midwest Contracting build a new Vision Associates building in Sylvania Township.

    THE BLADE/ANDY MORRISON
Gil Fernandez smooths a concrete floor as Midwest Contracting Inc., of Holland, continues to work on constructing a 36,319-square-foot building for Vision Associates at 3330 Meijer Drive in Sylvania Township. The construction project is slated to be complete sometime in July.

