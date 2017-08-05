Farmhouse Sabbath: Barn parties add new dimension to church

METAMORA, Ohio — A fiddle takes the lead in the upbeat melody of a string band, which is competing with the whir of industrial-sized fans. At tables and chairs that look like they’ve been lifted from a hipster’s Instagram account, men and women are talking, tapping toes, and sipping beers. Others are mingling outside, paper dishes of hot dogs and potato salad in hand, while they keep an eye on an energetic cluster of children on a backyard playground.

It’s a barn party in Metamora, a rural community in Fulton County that counts somewhere around 600 residents. Less obviously? It’s church.

Or at least that’s how Tyler Kleeberger wants his community and his congregation to see it. In reaching back to the roots of Methodism, where small-group meetings took precedence over the Sunday services that tend to stand first and foremost today, the pastor of Metamora United Methodist Church is asking the community to rethink the way they think about church.

He bucks a conventional approach to church-going in casting Sunday morning as supplemental, an important place to learn as a community but not the main event. The real church — where members can practice what they learn and experience what some might call the kingdom of God — lies in the monthly barn parties he calls Farmhouse Sabbath.

“It is the primary expression of how we do church together,” he said.

There’s no pausing to bow heads in prayer, no cracking open the New Testament at Farmhouse Sabbath, which takes place in a refurbished chicken coop behind the country home that the church owns as a parsonage. Even the lyrics of the Hand Hewn String Band aren’t particularly spiritual.

But there’s more to it than “just trying to throw a cool entertainment event,” said 27-year-old Pastor Kleeberger, who encourages attendees to think of church as a “center of health” for a community. That means the conscientiously sourced foods that attendees consume, the community-oriented musicians and artists they appreciate, and the opportunities for fellowship with neighbors they enjoy take on an integral role.

“You’re experiencing art; you’re experiencing music; you’re eating and drinking in a particular way; you’re in contact with neighbors,” Pastor Kleeberger said. “So for me, yeah, that’s church.”

It’s a community and relationship-focused concept of church that’s both attracted new faces to the church and buoyed familiar ones, who have watched their community widen significantly under Pastor Kleeberger’s leadership. A congregation whose dwindling numbers once suggested closure was imminent is now set to begin construction in October on an addition to the former chicken coop that will provide a long-awaited worship space.

Pastor Kleeberger estimates that a typical Farmhouse Sabbath can draw between 300 and 400 people. Sunday service can now bring in 100 — by some counts quadrupling the congregation’s one-time size.

Longtime congregant Vicki Barnes, whose husband, Paul, was baptized into Metamora United Methodist Church, appreciated that growth as she stepped away from the crowd at a recent Farmhouse Sabbath.

“It’s amazing,” she said.

A new direction

When others ask him for advice on revitalizing a congregation, Pastor Kleeberger jokes that he offers to sell them some black mold.

That’s what pushed Metamora United Methodist Church out of their physical building in 2005 and, later, into what was supposed to be a temporary gathering space at Evergreen Elementary School. As that space began to feel increasingly permanent, members like Mr. and Mrs. Barnes and Cheryl Geer described a negative effect on attendance.

“It split the congregation,” Mrs. Barnes said. “A lot of people left at that time or said they’d be back if we ever built a building.”

For Pastor Kleeberger, though, it provided an opportunity. By the time he began preaching in front of the congregation in 2013 — 24 years old and full of ideas — he found a community that had little to lose in trying something new.

Pastor Kleeberger cites numerous influences on his ideas on ministry, including John Wesley, who in shaping the early Methodist church advocated “classes” of a dozen or so people whose meetings were intended to foster discipleship. In Wesley’s classes, as well as in the “micro communities” at Metamora United Methodist Church that reflect them, the idea is that the smaller groups play a critical role in feeding a larger gathering on Sunday.

“A lot of it is reaching back and going: The church was always like this. Why did we change?” Pastor Kleeberger said of his approach. “And if it’s not working now, let’s go ahead and get rid of what we changed and get back to what that [would look] like today.”

He continued with a metaphor.

“How do you take what the early church did and, like music, transpose it to this key? … That’s what we see Farmhouse Sabbath as; that’s what we see micro-communities as.”

Harry Daniels, community and worship associate at the church, said he sees Farmhouse Sabbath as an opportunity for the rural community to grow spiritually and relationally.

“I think that’s what church talks about all the time, but it doesn’t necessarily say, ‘Here’s a space where you can go do it,’” Mr. Daniels said. “We’re actually trying to do the thing.”

Young at heart

For Taryn Schmitz, a 31-year-old mother who’s been plugged into Metamora United Methodist Church with her family for several years, Farmhouse Sabbath and Pastor Kleeberger’s approach come as a welcome way to grow spiritually outside of the traditional religious structure in which she grew up. Mrs. Schmitz lost both her mother and father unexpectedly as a young adult. As she’s coped with their deaths, she said, she’s found it difficult to reintegrate herself back into the traditional church model.

“Now that I know I don’t have to be in the box, it kind of opened up a whole new way to be connected spiritually,” she said. “In a different way that’s still just as good.”

Other attendees might see Farmhouse Sabbath differently — but often with the same enthusiasm.

Take Harriet Loar, who at 90 years old has been connected to the church her entire life. (She and others remember when the barn was an active chicken coop.) Ms. Loar said she sees Farmhouse Sabbath as a positive way for the church to reach out to the community.

She and Ms. Geer, 69, said they’re particularly excited to see young families connect to the church. To Ms. Geer, who said she likes the traditional church trappings — think hymnals and stained glass windows — that’s worth adapting to a new approach.

“When you look around at church, you hear young people,” she said at a recent Farmhouse Sabbath. “That’s what’s going to keep the church alive.”

The Rev. Scot Ocke supervises Pastor Kleeberger within the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church. He credits the young pastor with a creative and relational approach that’s been successful in bringing together an all-ages community.

“I just think it’s this incredibly creative way to gather a community,” he said. “We are very excited about it.”

