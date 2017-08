FARMHOUSE05Sarah Roper holds her seven-week-old Maltese and Shih Tzu mix named Maggie during this month's Farmhouse Sabbath evening of fellowship Friday, July 21, 2017, at the Benfer Farmhouse Barn in Metamora. The monthly event is put on by the Metamora United Methodist Church and features local food, drinks, live music, and places for kids to play. The church meets every Sunday at Evergreen Elementary School.THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH

The Blade/Katie Rausch

Buy This Image