Calendar: 8-12

St. Andrew United Methodist Church will feature country music at its “Toledo Country Live,” 6 p.m. Aug. 19, 3620 Heatherdowns Blvd. Light refreshments follow the brief service. Information: 419-262-4453.

Lutheran Chapel of the Air, 11 a.m. Sunday, WCWA-AM 1230. Pastor Richard Tragasz of Grace Lutheran, of Weston, Ohio, on “The Beginning and End of Wisdom.”

The Lutheran Hour, WPOS (103.1), Sunday, 7 a.m. and KAWZ (99.5) at 10 a.m., the Rev. Dale Meyer’s message on “Looking for a Good Speaker.”

Father Bacik Lectures on Pope Fancis and His Critics on Gender Issues, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 24, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Cost: $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Information: 419-824-3515.

In The Beginning meeting at Church of the Cross, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, 1750 Eastgate. Guest speaker will be Spike Psarris, a former engineer with the US military space program.

Christian Seniors Interacting, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Abundant Life 2, 200 Zoar Drive, Perrysburg. Pastor Brian Elmas will lead the Bible study. Information: 419-872-0846.

Padre Pio Prayer Group, 8 a.m. Mass, rosary, discussion, and adoration, second Saturday of each month, Christ the King Church, 4100 Harvest Lane. Information: 419-356-4208 or magdalena@magdalenaskiles.com.

Centering Prayer Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Washington Church, 3925 W. Central Ave. Information: centeringprayertoledo@gmail.com.

Grace Full Friends ministry for adults with developmental disabilities, with lesson, singing, praying, crafts, and snacks. 6:30-8 p.m. third Tuesdays, Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe St.

Awesome God Sunday school class for differently abled adults, 11 a.m. Sundays, Maumee United Methodist Church in the Benson Room, 405 Sackett St., Maumee.

Vacation Bible School

Warren AME Church vacation Bible school, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 915 Collingwood Blvd. Information: 419-450-1065 or 419-243-2237.

The deadline for items for the Religion Calendar is noon Tuesday. Mail items to Religion Editor, The Blade, 541 N. Superior St., Toledo, OH 3660; fax to 419-724-6439; or email religion@theblade.com.