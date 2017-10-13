More than half of the 35 homicide victims who have lost their lives to gun violence in the Toledo metro area this year hadn’t made it out of their 20s. A quarter hadn’t even made it out of their teens.

They’re troubling numbers that demand a response from the pulpit.

Pastors throughout the city will be recognizing Youth Against Crime Sunday this weekend, in line with a resolution passed this month by the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. The alliance represents more than 60 Toledo-area churches whose leaders are being encouraged to speak to the topic in sermons on Sunday and to begin considering ways they can play a more significant role in curbing the violence.

“The churches have to be involved,” said Pastor Jerry Boose of Second Baptist Church in Monclova. “If we can engage our youth in the church and teach them, then they will be the ones to make a difference in the street.”

BLADE BRIEFING: Faith leaders reach out to youth to prevent crime

Youth Against Crime Sunday comes as the culmination of Youth Against Crime Week, a broader initiative that kicked off under Pathway Inc., in collaboration with several community partners, on Monday. Pathway CEO Cheryl Grice described the week as an expansion of an initiative launched last year, when young people came to the community action agency with concerns about being unfairly perceived as “thugs” or “criminals.”

A rally and walk was organized last year in late May to “raise the community’s consciousness and try to celebrate young people,” Ms. Grice said. A repeat rally will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pathways, 505 Hamilton St., as part of a larger series of activities that has included a movie night, pep rally and, on Saturday evening, a lock-in party at the Wayman D. Palmer YMCA.

The decision to expand the rally into a week of youth-focused programming reflects, in part, a wave of violence that has had a direct impact on the community action agency this year.

Two of this year’s young homicide victims had been on track to begin a summer employment program through Pathway before they were shot. Two others completed it last year. Another was the friend of an employee’s children and engaged with the agency’s fatherhood program.

And the “anothers” didn’t stop there.

“We can’t just let these kids keep dying and do nothing,” said Ms. Grice, whose comments came even before three young people were fatally shot this week. “So part of what we’re looking at is collaborating to see if there are not opportunities for us going forward to provide some sort of programming that specifically addresses some of the concerns that youth have.”

Reaching out to the faith community came as an early, and perhaps natural, step.

“Especially in the African-American community, churches have always been anchor institutions in terms of providing assistance to families through ministry,” Ms. Grice said. “They’ve always had some kind of activity for youth and young people, and, quite frankly, they’ve been very, very supportive of helping the community to work positively as opposed to negatively.”

The alliance was quick to come onboard with the initiative. Secretary Lee Williams, who is also the pastor of Search-Lite Community Church in Maumee, said it’s important to proactively address the sort of crime and violence affecting young people.

A group of pastors is expected to meet with the Toledo Youth Commission, to discuss what further steps churches can take toward this end, Pastor Boose said. And alliance pastors are already working with Pathways to compile an inventory of the youth ministries and programs offered at each participating church.

“Right now there is no inventory of youth ministries in this region,” Ms. Grice said. “I think that's an important resource that the community could take advantage of.”

At Second Baptist Church, Pastor Boose estimated that 30 or so young people are engaged with a multi-faceted youth ministry that he expects will be listed in this inventory. They’ll take the lead on the service on Sunday, as they do once every month.

Pastor Boose said he thinks it’s important for churches to connect with young people, both for the benefit of those young people themselves and for the benefit of their peers, on whom he hopes they’ll have a positive influence.

“We’re going to not only pray, but put some boots to the ground to help our youth and give them some hope and let them know there are different choices,” he said. “I think that’s part of it. They just need to know there are different choices.”

