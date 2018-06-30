Religious Offerings: 6/30

Quakers gather in Toledo

As many as 1,000 North American Quakers are expected to attend the annual Gathering of Friends at the University of Toledo this week. The gathering is hosted by the Friends General Conference, one of several branches of the Religious Society of Friends, also known as Quakers.

This year’s gathering is themed “The Power of Truth.” It begins Sunday and continues through July 7 with a series of workshops, exhibits, and speakers. Attendees will also have opportunities for worship and local field trips throughout the week.

Evening speakers are open to the public, space allowing, at no cost. Each presents is at 7 p.m. in the main auditorium of UT’s Lancelot Thompson Student Union. Speakers are Robin Wall Kimmerer, founding director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment in Syracuse, N.Y., on Monday; La’Ron Williams, an award-winning storyteller based in Michigan, on Wednesday; William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the 2018 Poor People’s Campaign, on Thursday; and Baldemar Velásquez, local founder of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee, on Friday.

On Tuesday, rather than one featured speaker, three Quakers will speak on their journeys and understandings of Quaker truths. For more information on individual speakers and on the Gathering of Friends, go to fgcquaker.org.

Expert speaks on Jerusalem

Abdallah Marouf, a lecturer on the international faculty of Islamic and religious studies at Istanbul 29 Mayis University in Turkey, is in Toledo this week. He presents on Jerusalem and on current affairs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Al-Madinah Community Center.

The lecture wraps up a several-day stay in Toledo for Mr. Marouf. Earlier in the week he presented a virtual tour of Al-Aqsa Mosque, considered one of the holiest sites in Islam and located in the Old City of Jerusalem, at the Islamic Society of Northwest Ohio. He also led prayers at the Toledo Muslim Community Center on Friday.

Al-Madinah is at 3151 Chollett Drive.

Derek Johnson Enlarge

Night of Worship

The Church on Strayer presents A Night of Worship on Saturday, featuring Derek Johnson and Cory Asbury. Each will perform at an outdoor concert at the church grounds, 3000 Strayer Rd., Maumee, between 6 and 10 p.m.

Johnson of California is a singer and songwriter affiliated with Jesus Culture, a community of Christian worship leaders and musicians. He saw a solo album, Real Love, rise to No. 1 on iTunes’ Christian charts in 2015.

Asbury of Michigan is a singer and songwriter affiliated with the Bethel Music Collective, another community of Christian worship leaders and musicians. Asbury released a third solo album, Reckless Love, earlier this year.

Food trucks and fireworks will round out the evening. Admission is free. To reserve a ticket or for more information, go to atthechurch.tv/night-of-worship.