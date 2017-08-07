Restaurant Inspections: 8/7

Restaurant inspections

Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service operations.

No violations:

Michaels Stores, 1414 Spring Meadows, Holland, inspected July 18.

Kroger Store, 7059 Orchard Centre, Holland, inspected July 21.

Sensational Kids Daycare & Learning Center, 6060 Merger, Holland, inspected July 25.

Burger King, 6630 Airport, Holland, inspected Aug. 1.

Cheers Sports Eatery, 7131 Orchard Centre, Holland, inspected Aug. 2.

The New Bono Tavern LLC, 843 Main, Martin, inspected July 17.

Barr’s Public House, 3355 Briafield, Maumee, inspected July 10.

Maumee One Stop Shop, 1289 Conant, Maumee, inspected July 12.

Elizabeth Scott Community, 2720 Albon, Maumee, inspected Aug. 1.

Eaton Corp,, 1660 Indian Wood, Maumee, inspected Aug. 1.

Skyway Recreation Center, 525 Earlwood, Oregon, inspected July 12.

The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian, Maumee, inspected July 27.

Kroger, 1425 S. Reynolds, Maumee, inspected July 27.

Jo Jo’s Pizza, 3212 Briarfield, Maumee, inspected July 27.

Sunshine Communities, 7223 Maumee Western, Maumee, inspected Aug. 1.

Mercy Health-St Charles-Radiology Operator: AVI Food Systems, 2600 Navarre, Oregon. inspected July 13.

Mercy Health- St Charles ER Operator: AVI Food Systems, 2600 Navarre, Oregon, inspected July 13.

Kroger, 3301 Navarre, Oregon, inspected July 14.

El Camino Sky, 2072 Woodville, Oregon, inspected July 14.

Thrive Childcare, 3530 Seaman, Oregon, inspected July 18.

Lane Park of Oregon, 3450 Seaman, Oregon, inspected July 18.

G.A.F. Society Picnic Building, 3624 Seaman, Oregon, inspected July 18.

City Diner LLC, 2524 Navarre, Oregon, inspected July 18.

Lake Shore Memorial Post/​VFW, 1802 Ashcroft, Oregon, inspected July 19.

Rite Aid, 3362 Navarre, Oregon, inspected July 28.

Ralphie’s #1, 3005 Navarre, Oregon, inspected July 31.

Eastern Community YMCA of Greater Toledo, 2960 Pickle, Oregon, inspected July 31.

Sprague’s Farm Markets, 1327 S. Wheeling, Oregon, inspected Aug. 1.

TW Recreational Services Dba: Maumee Bay State Park, 1750 Park, Oregon, inspected Aug. 3.

Holiday Inn Express, 3154 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Aug. 3.

Dairy Depot, 4160 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Aug. 3.

Wal-Mart, 3721 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Aug. 4.

Violations:

Gyro & Kabob Express, 7130 Airport, Holland, inspected July 10.

● Ground beef was stored above whole meats and shell eggs.

● Food was not being held at the proper temperature.

● Date marking log didn't have all the food items included.

● Chemical containers were not properly labeled with the name of the material.

Discovery Express, 1640 Timberwolf, Holland, inspected July 10.

● Pulled pork sandwiches were not being held at the proper temperature.

LHS #9 - Creekside, 2045 Perrysburg Holland, Holland, inspected July 13.

● An open bag of cut lettuce didn't have date marking.

● Ice maker scoop holder and rack for magnetic knife and spatula were dirty.

Arturo’s Fritz And Alfredo’s, 1007 S. McCord, inspected July 27.

● A food employee wiped sweat from their forehead and continued prepping food.

● There was no person in charge present in the food facility.

● Beef was not cooled using the proper time and temperature parameters.

● Thin slices of beef were not being held at the proper temperature while prepped.

● Food was not being held at the proper temperature in prep cooler.

● Chili on the steam table was not being held at the proper temperature.

● Cheese placed in ice was not being held at the proper temperature.

● Food items held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked.

● Food was not properly discarded when required.

● Sanitizer wasn't at the required concentration.

● There was no air gap or approved back flow prevention device on the plumbing system.

● The hand washing sink was not easily accessible.

● Hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

● Oven cleaner spray bottle was stored above clean dishes.

Stop And Shop #11 Spring Meadows Shell, 6504 Airport, Holland, inspected July 31.

● There was buildup on a can opener blade, which was also rusted.

Deet’s Commissary, 1226 S. McCord, Holland, inspected July 31.

● Raw beef patties were stored above cooked noodles.

● Brisket, chicken, and chicken salad was kept past their discard dates.

● There was buildup on a slicer.

● The hand washing sink was not easily accessible.

Subway, 1355 S. McCord, Holland, inspected July 28.

● The hand washing sink was not easily accessible.

Spicy Tuna, 7130 Airport, Holland, inspected Aug. 1.

● The sanitizing solution did not meet the minimum requirements specified.

Addison Heights Health & Rehabilitation Center, 3600 Butz, Maumee, inspected July 10.

● There was no person in charge present in the food facility.

● There was buildup in the ice machine and on the can opener blade.

Shadow Valley Tennis & Fitness Club Inc., 1661 S. Holland Sylvania, Maumee, inspected July 14.

● There was buildup inside the soda gun.

Meijer, 1391 Conant, Maumee, inspected July 20.

● Food in various coolers weren't being held at the proper temperature.

Wendy’s, 914 Conant, Maumee, inspected July 12.

● A food employee was touching hamburgers with their bare hands.

● Two prep top coolers weren't holding at the proper temperature.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 459 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected July 21.

● Buttermilk in the prep top cooler wasn't being held at the proper temperature.

Comfort Inn West, 1426 S. Reynolds, Maumee, inspected July 25.

● The reach-in cooler was not holding food at the proper temperature.

The Baker’s Kitchen, 6433 Monclova, Maumee, inspected July 27.

● Raw shell eggs were stored above milk in the reach in retail cooler.

● Mexicali dip was marked to be kept for longer than the seven-day limit.

Don Juan, 551 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected July 27.

● Refried beans were not cooled using the proper time and temperature parameters.

● Salsa and dressing were not being held at the proper temperature.

● The drawer cooler was not holding food at the proper temperature.

Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, 512 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected Aug. 1.

● Food in the drawer cooler was not being held at the proper temperature.

● Food was improperly packaged.

● The hazardous analyst critical control point records for proper cooling parameters are not being maintained properly.

● There is no refrigeration equipment that is continuously monitoring the time and temperature of the foods that undergo the cook-chill process.

● The chlorine sanitizing solution did not meet the minimum requirements.

● The hand washing sink was not easily accessible.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 425 W Dussel, Maumee, inspected Aug. 1.

● Food items in the prep top cooler were not being held at the proper temperature.

Best Western Toledo South Maumee, 6425 Kit, Maumee, inspected Aug. 1.

● Apples were offered out with no sneeze guard or covering.

● Hard boiled eggs were not being iced properly and were not being held at the proper temperature.

● Eggs were not being held at the proper temperature.

● Cream cheese was sitting out at room temperature at the buffet.

● The hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

Sidelines Maumee, 1430 Holland, Maumee, inspected July 18.

● Raw chicken was stored above ready to eat chicken in the prep top cooler.

● Staff was improperly reheating food.

● Some food in the prep top coolers was not being held at the proper temperature.

● The small bar dishwashing machine was not dispensing chlorine.

● There was a direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from a sink.

Empire Chen Restaurant, 2502 Navarre, Oregon, inspected July 19.

● The hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

Bayside Boardwalk, 2759 Seaman, Oregon, inspected Aug. 1.

● Chicken paprikas, noodles, tomatoes, and eggs had no required date markings.

Oregon Inn On Bayshore, 6067 Bayshore, Oregon, inspected Aug. 1.

● Dirty containers of tomato and hard boiled eggs was placed directly on top of ready to eat lettuce.

● The rinse temperature in a dishwashing machine was not adequate to sanitize dishes and utensils.

Penn Station East Coast Subs, 2963 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Aug. 4.

● Hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.