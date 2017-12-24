Restaurant Inspections: 12/24

Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service operations.

No violations:

Glass Pavilion Kitchen/​Toledo Museum of Art, 2444 Monroe, inspected Dec. 5.

Eastwood Theater, 817 East Broadway, inspected Dec. 5.

Cinemark Franklin Park 16, 5001 Monroe, inspected Dec. 5.

Chick-Fil-A, 2801 W. Bancroft, inspected Dec. 5.

Alano Step One Club Bingo, 2458 Tremainsville, inspected Dec. 5.

AJ’s Bar & Grill, 406 N. Westwood, inspected Dec. 5.

Strachn Bakery, Inc., 759 S. Holland Sylvania, inspected Dec. 6.

Speedway, 5160 Dorr, inspected Dec. 6.

SeaGate Centre - Starbucks, 401 Jefferson, inspected Dec. 6.

SeaGate Centre - Stand #A, 401 Jefferson, inspected Dec. 6.

Polish Roman Catholic Union of America, Toledo Chapter, 5255 N. Detroit, inspected Dec. 6.

Crosstowne Carryout, 855 S. Holland Sylvania, inspected Dec. 6.

WSOS Early Childhood Center at Bancroft, 6701 W. Bancroft, inspected Dec. 7.

Tree City Catering, 5960 Angola, inspected Dec. 7.

Glass Pavilion Kitchen/​Toledo Museum of Art, 2444 Monroe, inspected Dec. 5.

Eastwood Theater, 817 East Broadway, inspected Dec. 5.

Cinemark Franklin Park 16, 5001 Monroe, inspected Dec. 5.

Chick-Fil-A, 2801 W. Bancroft, inspected Dec. 5.

Alano Step One Club Bingo, 2458 Tremainsville, inspected Dec. 5.

AJ’s Bar & Grill, 406 N. Westwood, inspected Dec. 5.

Strachn Bakery, Inc., 759 S. Holland-Sylvania, inspected Dec. 6.

Speedway, 5160 Dorr, inspected Dec. 6.

SeaGate Centre - Starbucks, 401 Jefferson, inspected Dec. 6.

SeaGate Centre - Stand #A, 401 Jefferson, inspected Dec. 6.

Polish Roman Catholic Union of America, Toledo Chapter, 5255 N. Detroit, inspected Dec. 6.

Crosstowne Carryout, 855 S. Holland-Sylvania, inspected Dec. 6.

WSOS Early Childhood Center at Bancroft, 6701 W. Bancroft, inspected Dec. 7.

Tree City Catering, 5960 Angola, inspected Dec. 7.

The Club, 1128 N. McCord, inspected Dec. 7.

S&G, 2205 N. Holland Sylvania, inspected Dec. 7.

SunBridge Schools, 2105 N. McCord, inspected Dec. 7.

Kroger, 4925 Jackman, inspected Dec. 7.

Deano’s Mini-Mart Too, 11 N. McCord, inspected Dec. 7.

Violations:

Downtown Johnny’s, 513 Jefferson, inspected Dec. 5.

● Diced tomatoes were not being held at the proper temperature.

● Food held refrigerated for more than 24 hours was not properly date marked.

● Food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required.

● Gnats were at the bar and unspecified “droppings” were in the basement.

Circle K, 1565 East Alexis, inspected Dec. 5.

● Iodine solution wasn’t at the proper concentration.

● The milk shake machine was not sanitized at the required frequency.

Biggby Coffee, 401 N/. Superior, inspected Dec. 5.

● Food employee(s) did not wash hands before putting on clean gloves.

● Food items were not being held at the proper temperature.

● There was buildup in the ice machine.

Asian Grocery, 1801 N. McCord, inspected Dec. 5.

● Raw eggs were stored above ready to eat foods.

19th Hole Inc., 3236 W. Sylvania, inspected Dec. 5.

● There was buildup of dirt and debris inside the soda nozzle and microwave.

The Wing Station, 4015 Secor, inspected Dec. 6.

● Person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food.

● There were no date markings on foods inside reach-in and walk-in coolerd.

● Knives had debris on them.

● Hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

● Gnats were in the kitchen.

Subway, 812 Matzinger, inspected Dec. 6.

● Food was improperly reheated using a warmer.

Rudy’s Hot Dog, 4748 Monroe, inspected Dec. 6.

● Food in a walk-in cooler were not being held at the proper temperature.

● There were no date markings food on the grill line.

● Grab n Go cooler products didn’t have proper labels.

● The milkshake machine was not being washed/​sanitized on a frequent basis.

● The soft serve machine wasnot being cleaned/​sanitized daily as required.

● Ice machine had buildup on the shield.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2902 Monroe, inspected Dec. 6.

● Staff was touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands.

● The ice scoop handle was in the ice maker and making contact with the customers’ ice.

● Person in charge did not ensure employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.

● The person in charge did not ensure that employees were effectively cleaning their hands as required.

● Employee did not wash hands after picking items up from a dirty floor, wiping hands on dirty clothes, or touching face and ear canal.

● Ice maker was dirty.

● The hand-washing sink was not easily accessible.

Hollywood Casino Toledo - Scene, 777 Hollywood, inspected Dec. 6.

● Employees were marking food to be discarded after eight days instead of the required seven-day limit.

Hollywood Casino Toledo - Final Cut, 777 Hollywood, inspected Dec. 6.

● Food items in the drawer coolers were not being held at the proper temperature.

Frogtown Johnnie’s, 6725 W. Central, inspected Dec. 6.

● There was buildup inside of the ice machine.

Zia’s, 20 Main, inspected Dec. 7.

● There was buildup inside of the ice machine.

Toledo International Market, 2636 W, Central, inspected Dec. 7.

● There was buildup of debris inside the meat slicer machine.

● Bagged loaves of bread were chewed by mice.

● Mouse dropping were on shelves throughout the facility and also inside bags with bread.

●Four dead mice were inside traps at the establishment.

Reynolds Garden Cafe, 1240 S. Reynolds, inspected Dec. 7.

● Coffee creamer was not held at the proper temperature.

● Roast beef and honeydew were stored in the cooler without required date markings.

● There was buildup on the ceiling of the ice machine.

Life Skills Center of Toledo, 1830 Adams, inspected Dec. 7.

● Person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.

● There was an air gap between a plumbing fixture and a piece of equipment that was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of contaminated water.

John’s Korner Bar & Grill, 2202 Tedrow, inspected Dec. 7.

● Raw beef patties were stored above a bag of chicken noddle soup.

● Coleslaw was stored in the walk-in cooler without a required date marking.

● There wasn’t a consumer advisory listed about raw or under cooked foods.

● There was buildup inside the ice machine.

● There was no sanitizer bucket set up at the time of inspection.

● Hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

● Chemical spray bottle was not properly labeled with the name of the material.

Golden Dragon, 5624 Secor, inspected Dec. 7.

● Food employee(s) did not wash hands in situations that specifically require them to do so.

● Food employee(s) were not washing hands in an approved hand washing sink or automatic hand washing facility.

● Food was not cooled using the proper time and temperature parameters.

Coney Island Hot Dog, 430 N. Superior, inspected Dec. 7.

● Food held refrigerated for more than 24 hours was not properly date marked.

● There was buildup in the ice machine and on the coffee maker.

● Chemical containers were not properly labeled with the name of the material.