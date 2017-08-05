Back-to-school shoppers out in droves for tax-free weekend

Nicole Quinn of Maumee, with her children Ava, 5, and Kaiden, 11, waits to pay for clothing purchases at Schoolbelles School Uniforms in Toledo. Shoppers were taking advantage on Ohio's Tax Holiday, a day when shoppers pay no sales tax on certain items related to school apparel and supplies. THE BLADE/DAVE ZAPOTOSKY

As Cierra Binns thumbed through a rack of burgundy Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy sweatshirts, she overheard talk about the state’s tax-free weekend.

“Oh my God, it’s great,” she said. “That’s why I’m out today.”

The annual sales tax holiday, now in its third year, is meant to give parents a break on back-to-school necessities and drum up a little extra business in the process. The parameters are relatively narrow — no state or local sales tax is collected on clothing items priced at $75 or less and school supplies and instructional materials priced at $20 or less.

Even so, the break has proven wildly popular with consumers like Ms. Binns, who was shopping for her 10-year-old son.

“They just started it like two years ago or so, but I’ve been out [each year] since it started. I’m from Georgia actually, and they’ve always done it down there,” she said. “You’re not paying taxes. Every little bit counts.”

The statewide sales tax is 5.75 percent. Lucas County collects another 1.5 percent. That means a $75 pair of shoes, for example, would normally ring up at $80.44. This weekend, that extra $5.44 would be saved.

State issues reminder for sales-tax holiday shoppers The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says residents should first review which items are eligible, check businesses’ return policies, and keep receipts until the billing process is over. Those with a consumer problem should reach the state office at OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

A National Retail Federation survey released last month found that U.S. families with children in elementary through high school will spend $688 on average on back-to-school items this year. While some parents may balk at the steepness of the figure, back-to-school shopping undoubtedly is a big economic driver in late summer.

For the state and for retailers selling clothing, books, etc., the benefit of the tax free weekend, which started Friday and concludes on Sunday, is less clear.

A report from the University of Cincinnati Economics Center after the initial year estimated consumers saved $3.3 million on purchases totaling $46.75 million. The news was good for the state too, as consumers bought more of everything that weekend. The study found no evidence that consumers simply had shifted purchases they’d have otherwise made, meaning more revenue for the state.

However, a follow-up report looking at 2016 found less overall spending, less savings and — importantly — no evidence back-to-school shoppers were enticed to buy more non-tax-exempt goods than they otherwise would have, meaning the state did not gain any additional revenue.

Even so, the state this year renewed the three-day, tax-free holiday.

While policy wonks and budget hawks may debate its merits, the holiday has been embraced widely by retailers and shoppers.

Kelli Tomczak, assistant manager of merchandising for J.C. Penney at Franklin Park Mall, said the retailer promoted the sales tax holiday by offering a variety of specially priced merchandise, including $5 tees, $7 backpacks, and $9 shorts in select styles.

Kristin Retar of Sylvania, left, was all smiles when she learned from Schoolbelles School Uniforms employee Breona Bibb, center, and manager Jennifer Coley that she would not have to pay tax on her clothing purchases. THE BLADE/DAVE ZAPOTOSKY

J.C. Penney also encouraged purchases by offering shoppers a $10 off coupon when spending $25. The coupon was good Friday and Saturday, and the store was offering a 30 percent off coupon good Sunday through Tuesday.

The efforts appeared to pay off. Shoppers lined up at the store’s three doors Friday morning and customer traffic was steady through the noon hour, Ms. Tomczak said.

“The lines weren’t as big as Black Friday, but they were pretty substantial,” the assistant manager said.

In Northwood at School Matters uniform clothing shop, customers also lined up awaiting the store’s opening — a first for the small business.

Owner Evelyn Robinson, who has become a seasoned pro of the event after being caught a little off-guard its first year, prepared for a shopper increase.

“I brought in extra help this time. I’ve added two additional helpers,” she explained, as she simultaneously helped a customer.

Carolyn Perry of Toledo, left, checks the fit of a blazer on her daughter, Sasha, 14, at Schoolbelles School Uniforms. Assisting them is store employee Danielle Gordon. THE BLADE/DAVE ZAPOTOSKY

Ms. Robinson said that first year customers and retailers were unsure what the event was about or how it would work but now both have caught on.

“I think [the holiday] really helps because they’ll spend a little bit more knowing they have that extra money to spend,” she said. “Normally they would just buy uniforms, but today they’ll buy some accessories, like a hair bow or other little things.”

There was no line at ABC Center School Supplies in Toledo when it opened, but shoppers were waiting in cars, said Collin Reeves, a store clerk. Many were teachers, but there were some parents.

“People are aware it’s a tax-free weekend, but we would be busy regardless if it’s a tax-free weekend,” Mr. Reeves said.

However, the tax holiday’s goal — to drive customers to retailers for back-to-school items — is being achieved, Mr. Reeves said.

“I know a lot of customers today have said that they were already out shopping, so they might as well stop in here,” he said.

Jennifer Coley, manager of the Cleveland-based Schoolbelles uniform store on Monroe street, said a handful of customers were waiting for their Friday opening, but she thinks the bulk of the business will come later.

Schoolbelles also was running a handful of sales, including 25 percent off backpacks and lunchboxes.

Kristin Retar of Sylvania said she had been awaiting the tax holiday to do her back-to-school shopping.

“I specifically save any school shopping for this time,” Ms. Retar said. “You really do save a lot of money when you don’t have to pay that tax.”

Of course, for some parents, the initial round of shopping is just that — only the beginning.

“I start out the year with five uniforms, a gym uniform, new shoes and stuff, and shop accordingly to how he ruins it,” Ms. Binns said with a laugh.

