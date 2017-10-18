Major economic development coming to Maumee

An open field in Maumee will soon be home to a major mixed-use economic development project that will benefit the city and the Maumee school district.

Ford & AWT LLC has submitted a zoning change request for 58 acres between Monclova Road and Ford Street, and from the Anthony Wayne Trail to the railroad tracks. Details have yet to be finalized, but the project will likely include a hotel, restaurants, retail shops, independent living, and a 90,000-square foot medical office.

The developer, Joe Swolsky, is already in talks with several potential tenants, and expects to make official announcements in the next few weeks.

"This will be the biggest development we've had in this area in probably 40 or 50 years," Mayor Richard Carr said. "I think a large part of it is there will be significant medical and professional office space going in there. They're hoping to attract independent living. It would be close to doctors’ offices, close to retail, and people can really stay right there and enjoy a lot of benefits."

The developer, city, and school district worked together on the development for a year and a half. Unlike Arrowhead Park, 100 percent of this development will be inside the Maumee district.

Part of the agreement states a tax incremental finance district will be formed, and the schools will receive 10 percent of all new taxes for 20 years. Those funds will be used to upgrade facilities the public uses, such as the football stadium, baseball diamonds, performing arts center, and playgrounds.

"We're excited for the opportunity and we're grateful for the collaboration with the city," Maumee Schools Superintendent Todd Cramer said. "This shows what's possible when public entities work together and are aware of one another's needs, and are willing to collaborate."

The price for the project has yet to be finalized. The land was previously owned by Norfolk Southern Railway, and is currently zoned for industrial. City Council is expected to approve the zoning change request at its next meeting Nov. 6.

Mayor Carr said the number of jobs created will be a "very substantial amount." The taxes generated will help Maumee offset losses from The Andersons closing earlier this year.

The city has already had discussions with the state about building a new intersection halfway between Ford and Monclova on the Trail, which will include a retention pond and fountains. Traffic will access the development from that point only.

"When you turn off Monclova, there are some residential neighborhoods," Mayor Carr said. "So this will keep the traffic off Monclova Road."

The mayor said tree buffers will also be planted.

The Maumee board of education has yet to decide on specific improvements, but Mr. Cramer said a five-year plan is in place.

"The football stadium built in the 1960s has been maintained, but never improved," he said. "The performing arts center is over 10 years. Just given the technological advances and wear and tear, we know there will be some significant needs there in the future. So having this project will allow us to make those improvements without having to go back to the taxpayers."

Ground is expected to be broken in the spring.