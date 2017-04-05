Rail service not back to usual after Penn Station derailment

NEWARK, N.J. — Rail service in New Jersey still isn’t back to normal levels more than two days after a train derailed in New York’s Penn Station.
New Jersey Transit says its heavily traveled Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines will operate on a holiday schedule today evening with some extra trains added. Some other trains will originate in Hoboken.
The transit agency has scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference.
The Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak are operating on reduced schedules.
Monday morning’s derailment on tracks owned by Amtrak knocked out eight of 21 tracks in Penn Station. It was the second derailment at Penn Station in less than two weeks. Both created headaches for commuters and highlighted the state of the region’s aging infrastructure, but no one was seriously injured.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.