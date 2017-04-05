Rail service not back to usual after Penn Station derailment

NEWARK, N.J. — Rail service in New Jersey still isn’t back to normal levels more than two days after a train derailed in New York’s Penn Station.

New Jersey Transit says its heavily traveled Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines will operate on a holiday schedule today evening with some extra trains added. Some other trains will originate in Hoboken.

The transit agency has scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference.

The Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak are operating on reduced schedules.

Monday morning’s derailment on tracks owned by Amtrak knocked out eight of 21 tracks in Penn Station. It was the second derailment at Penn Station in less than two weeks. Both created headaches for commuters and highlighted the state of the region’s aging infrastructure, but no one was seriously injured.