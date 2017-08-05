For first time since 1985, state will audit Toledo

The city of Toledo’s books will be audited this year by the state of Ohio rather than a private firm — marking the first time in 32 years the Ohio auditor will conduct the city’s intensive financial review.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson last month asked the state auditor to check Toledo’s books following public disclosure that more than $8 million sat idle in a fund for five years and revelations of years of illegally commingling funds, which led to confusion over how much money the city had.

Representatives from Ohio Auditor David Yost’s office met Thursday with Toledo Chief of Staff Mark Sobczak, Law Director Adam Loukx, and Chief Operating Officer Eileen Granata.

“Because city leaders asked for our office to conduct an extensive audit, it made no sense to duplicate the work and expense a contracted independent public accountant,” said Ben Marrison, the state auditor’s director of communications.

“Therefore, the firm Clark, Schaefer, Hackett & Co. has been pulled from the Toledo contract, an assignment it has had since 2009,” he said.

The firm was paid $180,200 for its 2015 audit of the city. Its 2016 audit, which was completed June 30, is under review by the state auditor.

“The 2017 audit marks the first time our office will have conducted the city of Toledo’s audit since 1985,” Mr. Marrison said. “Our auditors will begin conducting preliminary work in the coming weeks, looking initially at the city’s financial controls. The audit is anticipated to cost in the mid-$180,000s, which is similar to prior years.”

Mayor Hicks-Hudson asked for the state to step in after retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Andy Douglas, in a July 13 report to Toledo City Council, determined city finance officials had for years violated state accounting laws by commingling funds.

During Mr. Douglas’ investigation — which was prompted by Blade articles on the more than $8 million that sat in the city’s general obligation debt service fund — he discovered the city never created two tax-increment financing district funds. Initially, city finance leaders said the $8 million-plus was tax-increment financing district funds but later admitted it was not.

Mr. Douglas said city officials avoided properly fixing an accounting problem with the debt service fund in an effort to prevent a negative mark from the Ohio auditor.

