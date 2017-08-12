Big online school changes leadership amid fight over funding

COLUMBUS, — The superintendent of one of the nation’s largest online charter schools is retiring amid its court battle with Ohio officials over at least $60 million in disputed funding.

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow says Rick Teeters will retire Sept. 15 after five years in that role. The deputy superintendent and chief of staff, Brittny Pierson, is being promoted to lead the e-school of nearly 14,000 students.

In a statement, ECOT board president Andrew Brush praised Teeters for leading the virtual school through “turbulent times.”

The state has sought to recoup $60 million from ECOT, saying it didn’t provide documentation of student participation to justify all of its funding for 2015-16.

ECOT is challenging how the state tallied student log-ins and alleges that it wrongly changed criteria to adjust funding.