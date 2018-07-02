Monday, Jul 02, 2018
FBI arrest person suspected of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The FBI will announce Monday morning the arrest of a person suspected of planning a terrorist attack on the Fourth of July in Cleveland.

Officials say the person is being charged with an attempted material support of foreign terrorist organization, according to a news release.

The news conference will be held at 9:15 a.m. at the FBI headquarters on Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland

Stephen Anthony, FBI Special Agent in Charge, Justin Herdman, United States Attorney - NDOH, Chief Calvin Williams, Cleveland Division of Police, and other executives from the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force will be present at the news conference.

