Attorney general candidate seeks tougher sex trafficking penalties

COLUMBUS — While Ohio has made progress, Democratic attorney general candidate Steve Dettelbach said Tuesday the state hasn’t done enough to combat the growing scourge of modern-day slavery.

”The proposals I’m putting forward show that we just haven’t done everything that we can do,” he said. “We still do have a lot of this crime going undetected. We still do have many children who are being forced into commercial sex.”

State Rep. Teresa Fedor (D., Toledo) and University of Toledo human trafficking researcher Celia Williamson threw their support behind Mr. Dettelbach even though both currently serve on the anti-human trafficking commission headed by current Republican attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine.

Mr. Dettelbach, a former federal prosecutor and U.S. attorney for northern Ohio, will face Republican Dave Yost, current state auditor and former Delaware County prosecutor, on Nov. 6 in the race to succeed Mr. DeWine as Ohio’s top law enforcement officer.

Over the last few years, lawmakers have created a new felony crime of trafficking in persons, have increased criminal penalties for traffickers and the johns who buy what they’re selling. The state has also moved toward treating those trafficked more as victims than criminals when picked up for prostitution and other crimes.

But Ms. Fedor has struggled to gain traction with her colleagues in her effort to do away with a 2012 law that draws a distinction between cases involving 16 and 17-year-olds and those involving younger trafficking victims.

In order to convict someone of “trafficking in persons,” the prosecution has the extra burden in cases involving 16 or 17-year-olds of showing that the accused trafficker was the minor’s parent, guardian, teacher, coach, or some other person with authority over the minor.

“The current law requires proof of force, fraud, and coercion as if a 16-year-old could somehow choose to be a commercial sex slave,” Ms. Fedor said. “They’re not consenting … When I talk to law enforcement, they tell me they watch the pimps walk away.”

Mr. Dettelbach threw his support behind passage of Ms. Fedor’s bill.

“They hide in plain sight …,” he said. “Ohioans and people nationally need to do better at not being nosy neighbors but being better neighbors … We need to make sure that we’re sending the message loud and clear to Ohioans that if they see something they should say something.”

He proposed tougher penalties for those who solicit sex with minors, further crackdowns on child pornography and child sex tourism, and greater access for victims to addiction, counseling, housing, and other services. He also called for more anti-trafficking task forces across the state like the one in place in Toledo.

“While Steve is planning, Dave has been leading,” said Yost campaign spokesman Carlo LoParo. “Dave drafted key sections of Ohio's new human trafficking law, Senate Bill 4, which was signed into law by the governor last week. He also worked to build consensus among lawmakers and law enforcement on important aspects of the new law.”

The Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 4 would make it easier for defendants in prostitution, theft, and other criminal cases to ask a court to expunge their records if they can prove they were trafficking victims at the time.

The annual report released by Mr. DeWine’s commission earlier this year showed that the number of human trafficking investigations soared by more than 50 percent in 2017 with most involving the sex trade. But the number of arrests trailed off.

