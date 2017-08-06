Young artists program puts creative teens to work

As young artists in the making, Ashlee Walsh and Jay Butler were comfortable working in the media they loved.

But now, just having completed their second year with the Young Artists At Work summer program, more commonly known as YAAW, they recognized the myriad opportunities as they carve their way to a career.

“I actually gained so much confidence in my work, which is graffiti and illustrative, but [YAAW] also made me try new things and not only just stay in my own box. I’ve tried some more realistic styles,” said Mr. Butler, 17, who will be a junior at Emmanuel Christian School.

Started in 1994 by the Toledo Arts Commission, YAAW is an apprenticeship program that employs high school students as working artists for six weeks during the summer. The project encourages creation and self-expression and teaches how to collaborate and exchange ideas to put together large-scale projects, said Michelle Carlson, program coordinator for the Arts Commission.

“For a lot of them, this is what they are passionate about,” Ms. Carlson said. “For the new apprentices, it’s an adjustment to what it’s like to be working, but also to be in an environment where you are with kids from 20 other high schools who you have never met before.”

The operating budget for this year’s program was about $150,000, which was supported with $53,880 from a contract with Lucas County Job and Family Services, $19,000 from a Community Development Block Grant through Toledo’s Department of Neighborhoods, $10,488 from an Ohio Arts Council Arts Partnership Grant, and additional funding from foundations and donors.

Including staff costs, supplies, and overhead, it takes about $3,000 to employ one apprentice, Ms. Carlson said.

Miss Walsh, who will be a senior at Start High School this fall, usually works in realistic style painting or pencil portraits. Since going through the YAAW program, she has worked with acetone printing, stenciling, and laser engraving.

“This is the only place I can create with others who are as passionate about it as I am,” she said. “And we get to better the community.”

Miss Walsh and Mr. Butler were part of one of three teams in YAAW that worked on three major community projects. Chosen this year were an interior mural at the shelter facility for the Ottawa Park Ice Rink, an exterior mural on the back wall of the pool building at Wilson Park, and sculptural, mural, and photographic installations created for the public lobby and common spaces at Job and Family Services and the Child Support Enforcement Agency.

The apprentices also created their own artwork, which they sold during an event last week.

For more information on the program, go to artscommission.org/​youth.

