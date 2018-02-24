Sunday, Feb 25, 2018
PHOTO GALLERY: Walleye defeat Gladiators 3-2

  • SPT-Walleye25-3

    Toledo Walleye players celebrate their first goal of the game Saturday, February 24, 2018 against the Atlanta Gladiators at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo. The Walleye won the game, 3-2.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25

    From left: Dave Falkenberg, Dorrie Schmitt, who is Jim McCabe's girlfriend, Jim McCabe, Cody Inglis, who is the son of Bill Inglis, Jim Mitchell, who was representing his father Bill Mitchell, and Barbara Howell, daughter of inductee Andy Mulligan, are honored before the game as the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2018.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25-1

    Walleye players wait in the tunnel before going out on the ice for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Gladiators. The Walleye wore Toledo Goaldiggers jerseys.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25-2

    Toledo's Kyle Bonis chases down the puck during Saturday's game against Atlanta.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25-4

  • SPT-Walleye25-5

    New Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Jim McCabe, right, enters on the rink with girlfriend Dorrie Schmitt before the game.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25-6

    New Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Dave Falkenberg walks out before the game.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25-7

    From left: Dave Falkenberg, Dorrie Schmitt, who is Jim McCabe's girlfriend, Jim McCabe, Cody Inglis, who is the son of Bill Inglis, Jim Mitchell, who is representing his father Bill Mitchell, and Barbara Howell, daughter of inductee Andy Mulligan, are honored before the game.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25-8

    Toledo's Davis Vandane takes a shot during Saturday's game against Atlanta at the Huntington Center.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25-9

    Toledo's Tyler Barnes looks for an open teammate as Atlanta's Ryan Lannon closes in.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25-10

    Toledo's Austen Brassard tries to score during Saturday's game against Atlanta at the Huntington Center.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25-11

    Toledo's Erik Bradford celebrates the team's first goal of the game.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25-12

    Toledo's Dylan Sadowy, center, watches the puck during Saturday's game against Atlanta.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25-13

    Shane Berschbach of the Toledo Walleye chases down the puck during Saturday's win over the Atlanta Gladiators.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25-14

    Toledo's Beau Schmitz controls the puck.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

  • SPT-Walleye25-15

    Toledo's Mike Embach, center, gets sandwiched by Atlanta's Eric Shand, left, and Derek Nesbitt.

    Blade/Kurt Steiss

The Toledo Walleye defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 3-2 on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at the Huntington Center. Scroll through the pictures by clicking the left and right arrows.

