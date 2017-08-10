BGSU Choral Society announces series

Violinist Todd Reynolds will also participate in the 10-hour music festival. Lynn Lane Enlarge

The membership of the Bowling Green State University Choral Society is a collaborative musical venture between the music students of the university and singers from across northwest Ohio. The ensemble is under the direction of Mark Munson, director of BGSU choral activities. This year’s season will consist of three hard-core classical concerts for the choral enthusiast.

J.S. Bach’s Cantata No. 80 (Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott) opens , as well as the chancel choir of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and a chamber orchestra, will join the group in this warhorse of early sacred music at 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive, Bowling Green.Lance Ashmore, and Chelsea Cloeter, Ellen Scholl, Christopher Schollthe year. Soloists

Joyous Sounds: A Yuletide Celebration will feature guest appearances by the BGSU Graduate Brass Quintet and organist Michael Gartz at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.

The season concludes with the grandfather of all romantic choral literature, Johannes Brahm’s Ein deutsches Requiem, with the BGSU philharmonia providing full orchestral accompaniment at 3 p.m. April 22 in Kobacker Hall in the Moore Musical Arts Center.

Auditions for community members who wish to join the choral society for the season will be held on the evenings of Tuesday and Aug. 22. Those wishing to participate should sign up for an audition time online here. Auditioners should bring a piece to sing.

Choral Society rehearsals are held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Aug. 29 in Room 1040 of the Moore Musical Arts Center on the campus of BGSU. More information is available here.

■ The Toledo Museum of Art and the Toledo Symphony Orchestra team up to present a 10-hour festival of the innovative music of composer Lou Harrison featuring guest artists organist Paul Jacobs, violinist Todd Reynolds, and Grammy Award-winning Third Coast Percussion. In addition there will be two concerts of the composer’s chamber works, a screening of a film about the composer, and a lecture demo of gamelan music.

The event happens from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. Tickets prices for the events vary. For more information, call 419-255-8000 or visit toledomuseum.org.

■ It’s Friday! presents It’s Essential performing a mix of pop, soul, jazz, and standards from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on the grounds of the Toledo Museum of Art. Concert-goers are asked to pull up a chair or bring their own and enjoy the summer evening with a cool drink, small plate edibles, and an eclectic array of music. For more information, visit toledomuseum.org.

■ The Music at the Market Series presents the ensemble Ind’Grass creating a unique fusion of bluegrass, Americana, roots, rock, and reggae. The five-piece band includes bassist Bryan Sigrist, mandolinist Dylan Alxander, guitarist Josh Bucher, banjoist Ryan Warkentin, and fiddler Tom Wilkins. Music begins at 7 p.m. Thursday on the Commodore Schoolyard Lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave. Concert-goers should bring their own blankets or chairs. Katie’s Randy Cat is slated for the Aug. 17 concert

■ The free Summer Concert Series at Ottawa Park’s outdoor amphitheater continues this week with the Good, the Bad & the Blues performing classic blues from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 2205 Kenwood Blvd. For more information, visit ottawapark.org.

■ Sights and Sounds in downtown Chelsea, Mich., continues from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Featured performers include: GFK Trio (funk), Bust Stop Poets (Americana/​acoustic), Victor McDermott and the New American Standard (Americana), Blue Light Band (rock, blues, pop), the Devil Elvis Show (Elvis tribute), Strings and Things (traditional acoustic), and the Potter’s Field (Americana). SRSLY Cinema will present a free outdoor movie, Independence Day: Resurgence (PG-13), at dusk. A complete list of events and activities is available at chelseafestivals.com/​festival.

■ Klezmephonic, an Ann Arbor-based Klezmer band, explores rollicking feylakhs, sweet cradle songs, and hot American vaudeville tunes at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Matisse Project — featuring Detroit natives composer Christopher Bakriges and violinist Gwen Laster — presents its latest collaboration, A Musical Reflection on Henri Matisse’s Jazz, at 4 p.m Sunday. Guitarist Joshua Breakstone performs jazz at 8 p.m. Wednesday. All three events happen at the Kerrytown Concert House, 415 N. Fourth Ave., Ann Arbor. Tickets are $5 to $30 and available from 734-769-2999 or kerrytownconcerthouse.com.

