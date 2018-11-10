This hobby rocks: Gem club celebrates the beauty within

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s what’s on the inside that counts.

You’ve likely heard that about human beings once or twice in your lifetime.

But that expression also applies to rocks. Just ask any rockhound.

“If you look at a rock from the outside, [it’s not so great], but as soon as you cut it and look inside ... look at this,” Sylvania resident Elie Ghanime said excitedly, turning over a dull, rough piece of crazy lace agate quartz and revealing underneath a spectrum of golds, browns, pinks, yellows, and grays. “It’s amazing what you can see inside a rock.”

Ghanime, a retired engineer, is one of more than 130 area residents who belong to the Toledo Rockhound & Gem Club, an organization that celebrates the art of the rock, its properties, and what it can become, with classes, hands-on workshops, and rockhounding trips.

When a small group of rock enthusiasts first formed in 1962, it held meetings in homes and garages. The club was incorporated as a nonprofit in 1966 and found its permanent home at Toledo Botanical Garden in a chicken coop. Now a multi-room building built up with walls and concrete floors by original members, the craft center offers a location and the equipment for members to cut, trim, grind, shape, and polish gems.

For information or to join: rockyreader.com, or call club President Cathy Clevenz at Toledo Gem & Rockhound Club’s Fall Rock and Gem Open House9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18St. James Lutheran Church, 4727 W. Sylvania Ave., or call club President Cathy Clevenz at 419-340-5276

The center also offers a metalsmithing shop to make jewelry and other pieces out of the stone and a place for beaders to work.

“It’s not just working with the rocks; there is a lot that you can actually get into and branch out into,” Ghanime said.

The club’s mission, in part is to “promote interest and increase knowledge in the fields of mineralogy, geology, and the lapidary arts,” and the club offers scholarships annually to University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University students.

Ghanime, a retired mechanical engineer, teaches rock cutting and faceting techniques, as well as wire wrapping to create jewelry.

His interest was piqued when he attended a rock show a couple of decades ago. Ghanime started out collecting rocks, and from there, his interest grew into learning all of the other processes that turn a rock pulled from a mountainside or picked up from the earth into a gem to make cabochon, faceted gems, and jewelry.

Cathy Clevenz, the club’s president, said she got interested in rock collecting while she was taking care of aging parents and knew she needed to do something for herself that interested her.

Membership doesn’t have a particular profile. They come from all professions, ages, and backgrounds, Clevenz said

“It’s all types of backgrounds, from jewelers to truckers. … They just have an interest in rocks,” she said.

It’s people looking for a new hobby. Or maybe they see a colorful stone and want to learn how to make it into jewelry, she said.

With the next closest rockhound club in Morenci, Mich., the State Line Gem and Mineral Club, members of the Toledo organization come from as far away as Lima and the Indiana line, Clevenz said. The Toledo club even has a membership spot for kids, in the Junior Rockhounds program.

“We are growing, as more younger families are starting to join,” she said. “We are always looking for younger blood, ways to bring more people into the Rockhound Club.

“For what we have here, our club is a unique thing. We have a stationary building, tons of equipment for them to use, quality products for them to learn from, and excellent teachers who have been doing this craft for a long time.”

Rockhounding, the art of rock collecting, is usually either accompanied by another creative hobby, or melds with others, including welding and metalsmithing.

“A lot of the people here, they don’t just have this as a hobby,” Clevenz said. “They usually do something else and try to integrate the two.”

Ghanime is a good example: He has transformed his basement into a woodworking, silversmithing, rock cutting, and polishing haven.

Both members have rock gardens, and if you ask them about the many rocks they have at home, just waiting to be transformed, the answer is “boxes and boxes and boxes.”

Members of the club go on rockhounding trips annually, traveling to deserts, geologic roadcuts, family farms, mountainsides, or on lake shorelines.

Clevenz and Ghanime have chunks and slabs of Banded Flint from a family farm in Hopewell, Ohio. They have smooth, turquoise pieces of Chrysocolla from the state of Arizona. Clevenz has Thundereggs from the state of Oregon, sapphires and garnets from the state of Wyoming, and geodes from Keokuk, Iowa.

Clevenz and other rockhounders travel west to seek out the Thunderegg, a white, rough looking oval rock formed within volcanic ash layers that, when broken open, shimmer with red, blue, and gray hues.

“I dug these out of a mountainside near Bend, Oregon,” Clevenz said, holding up one of the rocks.

They also collect opal and obsidian, a volcanic glass, and seek out geodes, rocks that contain crystal cavities also known as vugs, that are a fun find in deserts out West. A network of rockhounds from around the world assist locals with their rock stockpiles.

Rockhounds who grind and shape a rock are looking for the “perfect stone within a stone,” Clevenz said, which explains why a bigger piece with cracks and other imperfections might be a quarter of the size when they are done.

Bottom line? It’s a good time, Clevenz says. Members of the club are an amiable group who don’t mind sharing.

“We share our knowledge, we share our rocks and we share our passion,” Clevenz said.