Restaurants open on Thanksgiving day

There’s an old saying, “Be thankful for dirty dishes. It means you had food.” This is a perfect Thanksgiving sentiment.

But if you want the food and the gratitude, though not the stress and the mess, take your loved ones out to eat for the holiday. These restaurants will be open to serve you on Nov. 22, and reservations are either required or strongly recommended. (In calling to confirm details, several places said they were unable to seat walk-ins in previous years.) Be sure to call ahead regarding dietary issues or any special needs, as well.

● 31 Hundred Restaurant at the Radisson Hotel at the University of Toledo, 3100 Glendale Ave., 419-324-1795, 31hundredrestaurant.com. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults $28.95, seniors 62 and older $20.95, children 5 to 12 $9.95. Buffet serving crudités, assorted cheeses and crackers, 31 Hundred Mixed Greens Salad, fresh fruit salad, herb-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked ham, slow-roasted prime rib, orange-cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, macaroni and cheese, buttered corn, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, fresh baked rolls and whipped butter, assorted cakes and cookies.

● Brandywine Country Club, 6904 Salisbury Rd., Maumee, 419-865-2393, brandywinecc.com. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults $25.50, senior citizens and members $23.50, children 6 to 12 $13, children younger than 5 free. Buffet serving oven-roasted turkey, bone-in ham, stuffed chicken, broiled cod, sweet potatoes, whipped mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, five cheese macaroni and cheese, sweet corn, stuffing, soup and salad, assorted pies, and other desserts.

● Brim House at the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel, 444 N. Summit St., 419-243-7664, brimhousetoledo.com. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A four-course tasting menu for $36 per guest. Traditional menu: yam croquette; frisée salad with bacon balsamic vinaigrette, pork belly, and goat cheese; roasted turkey roulade with sage and Madeira jus, duck fat carrots, and baby potatoes. Vegetarian menu: yam croquette; frisée salad with triple cream brie, cherry balsamic vinaigrette, and pumpkin seed crunch; smoked tofu with edamame curry, baby vegetables, and carrot bark. Dessert for both menus will be a corn bread waffle with maple gelato, pumpkin pie mousse, and malted caramels.

● Doc Watson’s Flavorful Foods and Spirits, 1515 S. Byrne Rd., 419-389-6003, docwatsonstoledo.com. 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Traditional turkey dinner for $16.99: turkey, roll, two side dishes, and pumpkin pie. Side dish choices include mashed potatoes with gravy, cheesy potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, cheesy broccoli bake, and cranberry sauce. Substitute pecan or apple pie for an extra 50 cents; order one of these à la carte for $3 per slice. Additional sides cost $2.50 each. Extra charge of $1 for all white meat. The full menu will also be available.

● Firepit Grille, 7723 Airport Hwy., Holland, 419-724-4441, firepitgrille.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adults $22.95, children 4 to 10 years old $12.95, children 3 and younger eat free. Buffet serving turkey, prime rib, ham, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, cranberry dish, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, bacon, french toast, salad, fruit, and pies.

● Granite City Food and Brewery, the Shops at Fallen Timbers, 2300 Village Dr. #13110, Maumee, 419-878-9050, gcfb.com/location/maumee-ohio. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last seating at 7 p.m.) Adults $24.99; children 12 and under $8.99. Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, cranberry chutney, pot roast, and dinner rolls. Pumpkin pie or cheesecake bars for dessert.

● Holiday Inn French Quarter, 10630 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, 419-874-3111, Ext. 7354, hifq.com. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last seating). Adults $28, Seniors 55 and older $23, children 4 to 12 years old $13, children 3 and under free. Buffet serving shrimp cocktail, salads (Betty’s, Watergate, Pesto Caprese potato, old-fashioned bean, cheese tortellini, and a salad bar), carved herb-roasted turkey with cranberry relish, balsamic fig-glazed baked ham, orange rosemary chicken thighs, tomato butter-poached pollock, penne Alfredo, candied yams with bruléed marshmallows, traditional stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, green bean casserole, clove-spiced glazed carrots, cheesy hash potatoes, assorted artisan rolls, assorted desserts. Coffee, tea, iced tea, and soft drinks are included.

● Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St., 419-661-5200, hollywoodcasinotoledo.com. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. $27.99. A large selection of traditional favorites, including carved turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more at the Epic Buffet.

● Mango Tree, 217 S. Reynolds Rd., 419-536-2883, mangotreedining.com. 12 to 5:30 p.m. The full menu will be available, including a turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

● Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center, 1400 State Park Rd., Oregon, 419-836-1466, Ext. 567, maumeebaylodge.com. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults $29.95, seniors $23.95, children 5 to 12 $10.95, children 4 and under free. Buffet serving smoked salmon with capers, Cajun-style peel-and-eat shrimp with cocktail sauce, domestic cheese board, vegetable crudités with parmesan herb dip, fresh fruit, salads (Betty’s, three bean, mixed greens, kale and quinoa), cranberry and orange relish, Grandma’s cole slaw, rolls and butter, jerk-spiced ham with pineapple rum glaze, roasted turkey with gravy, seafood paella, beef tips with mushrooms, green bean casserole, sweet potato hash with praline crumble, stuffing with sausage, garlic mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, corn soufflé, crispy Brussels sprouts with apple cider vinegar reduction, pesto squash, assorted desserts (including sugar-free items). One drink included: coffee, soda, tea, milk, or juice.

● Saba’s Bistro 1705, 1705 Tollgate Dr., Maumee, 419-283-4864, sabasbistro1705.com. 12 to 5 p.m. Adults $25.99; senior citizens 62 and older $23.99; children 10 and younger $8.99. Buffet serving chef’s blended garden salad bowl, homemade applesauce, cottage cheese, cole slaw, marinated pasta salad, sliced boneless turkey, hand-carved prime rib, baked Chicken Oregano, braised beef tips in burgundy sauce, breaded deep fried cod fillet, sliced boneless smokehouse ham, Swedish meatballs, four cheese home-style macaroni and cheese, fresh kielbasa with sauerkraut, butter mashed potatoes and gravy, baked candied sweet potatoes, bread dressing, steamed fresh spring vegetables, assorted breads and rolls, assorted desserts, fresh fruit medley, chocolate volcano fountain. Coffee, fruit punch, and lemonade included.

● Uncle John’s Pancake House, 3131 Secor Rd., 419-536-9442, unclejohnspancakehouse.com. 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The full menu will be available.

● Whitehouse Inn, 10853 Waterville St., Whitehouse, 419-877-1180, thewhitehouseinn.net. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. From 10 to 10:45 a.m., adults $15.99, children 6 to 12 $6.99, children under 4 $3.99; from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., adults $17.99, children 6 to 12 $8.99, children under 4 $5.99. Buffet serving fresh turkey, prime rib, lake perch, smoked honey ham, shrimp, homemade dressing, garlic mashed potatoes, potatoes au gratin, beef and turkey gravies, twice-baked sweet potatoes, broccoli casserole, artisan macaroni and cheese, white cheddar macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, corn, soups (lobster bisque, Gumbolaya, vegetable), salad bar with 17 toppings, pasta salads, fresh cut fruit, dessert bar with pies and brownies. Kids can order from the children’s menu. Bloody Mary bar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

● Woodville Diner, 1949 Woodville Rd., Oregon, 419-691-9999, woodvillediner.com. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn or green beans, cranberries, and dinner roll for $9.99. Slices of pumpkin pie for $2.