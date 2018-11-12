Walt Churchill's hosts its Christmas Cheddar slicing ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Say, “Cheese!”

There will be lots of festive photo ops when Walt Churchill’s Market ushers in the holidays with one of the Toledo area’s best-loved traditions: the Big Cheese Christmas Cheddar slicing ceremony. It will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Perrysburg store, 26625 Dixie Hwy., and the public is invited to join in the celebration.

Award-winning Henning's Wisconsin Cheese of Kiel, Wis. — the only producer in the country that still makes mammoth cheddars — has prepared the cheese for Churchill’s. It was created under the supervision of Certified Master Cheesemaker Kerry Henning, a member of the third generation to work in the family business that was started in 1914.

If you go:



What: The Big Cheese Christmas Cheddar slicing ceremony



When: 3 p.m. Saturday



Where: Walt Churchill’s Market, 26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg



Information: 419-872-6900, The Big Cheese Christmas Cheddar slicing ceremony3 p.m. SaturdayWalt Churchill’s Market, 26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg419-872-6900, waltchurchillsmarket.com

You’ll first get a peek at the enormous 2,000-pound cheese wheel in the 31st annual Blade Holiday Parade, as it winds its way through downtown Toledo starting at 10 a.m. It will be driven in a truck with Mr. Churchill himself riding along, joined by special guests Mr. Henning and Bob Dilcher, regional marketing manager for the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

In the afternoon, all three men will be at the market for the official slicing ceremony to herald the holiday season. Portions of the cheese will then be available for customers to purchase at $6.99 per pound.

The Toledo Ballet will join in the festivities, said Susan Spackey, Mr. Churchill’s assistant, with mice dancing beautifully around the cheese. This event will also be the kickoff for the annual Toys for Tots collection at Churchill’s, adding to the holiday flavor and bolstering community spirit, so Ms. Spackey said she expects Marines to be in attendance.

This seasonal tradition dates back decades. Many people either remember its origins or have heard the stories as they’ve been passed down through the generations.

The late, great Tiedtke’s Department Store, a cherished Toledo institution, started purchasing gargantuan cheese wheels in the mid-20th Century. Customers would take pictures with the behemoths, and young female employees would be posed atop them for ad campaigns. Holiday tables were never complete without a piece of the cheese to serve with the meal.

After Tiedtke’s closed in 1972, Churchill’s continued the cheese tradition off-and-on. In 2014, The Andersons and The Blade renewed the custom, until the former closed its retail stores in 2017.

Last year, Mr. Churchill welcomed the tradition back. It’s a perfect fit to have the family-run, 101-year-old Churchill’s hosting this event with a cheese prepared by another century-old, family-run company.

Ms. Spackey said that she recalls Tiedtke’s “with great fondness,” and said that samples of Tiedtke’s Parkwood Roast coffee will be offered to guests at the Big Cheese event. It will be “a little homage,” she said, to Toledo’s history, as the community gathers to make more memories.

Although the slicing event will take place only at the Perrysburg store, Ms. Spackey said that there will be a mammoth wheel at both that location and the Maumee market (3320 Briarfield Blvd.), for a total of 4,000 pounds of Christmas Cheddar this year. Each wheel was made using 20,000 gallons of milk produced by more than 900 cows.

Having visited Henning’s in Wisconsin to see the cheeses for herself, along with the Churchill’s cheese specialists Rick Warzy and Karen Graven, Ms. Spackey said that the poundage “is actually a bit more than” one ton per wheel, to meet customer demand. (Remember, this prized cheddar regularly sells out within just a few days.)

So be sure not to miss the Big Cheese at Churchill’s.

There’s nothing cheesy about this beloved Toledo tradition.

Everything Spice-Coated Cheddar Cheese Ball

1½ cups grated cheddar cheese

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1 scallion, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Kosher salt

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced onion

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1 teaspoon sesame seeds, lightly toasted

Crackers, for serving

Process cheddar, cream cheese, and butter in a food processor until smooth. Pulse in scallion, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce; season with salt. (Alternately, simply mix the ingredients together well for more texture.) Scrape mixture into a small plastic wrap-lined bowl; gather plastic around cheese, using your hands to shape into a ball. Chill until firm, 3 to 12 hours.

Just before serving, combine garlic, onion, and poppy and sesame seeds. Unwrap cheese ball and roll in the mixture to coat, pressing lightly to adhere. Serve with crackers.

Yield: 8 servings

Source: Adapted from bonappetit.com

Cheddar and Broccoli Gnocchi Casserole

⅓ cup butter

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon cayenne, optional

2 cups 2% milk

3 cups grated Cheddar cheese, divided

2 16-ounce packages plain potato gnocchi

1 small bunch broccoli, chopped into small pieces (about 3 cups)

Preheat the oven to 325F. Spray a 9- by 13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until softened and tinged with gold, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle in the flour and stir well to incorporate. Stir in the mustard, thyme, and cayenne, if using. Reduce heat to low, then add about half of the milk, stirring until the mixture is smooth and thick. Stir in the rest of the milk. Bring to a simmer and cook until just slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.

Add 2 cups of the cheese and stir until melted. Stir in the gnocchi and bring back to a simmer, then turn off the heat and stir in the broccoli. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

Cover tightly with foil and bake 30 to 35 minutes or until bubbly at the edges. Take off the foil and sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup cheese. Broil, leaving the pan in the middle of the oven, 1 to 3 minutes or until golden. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Note: Use the packaged gnocchi that is sold at room temperature. You can assemble the dish up to 1 day ahead, keeping it refrigerated before baking for 45 minutes.

Yield: Serves 8 to 10

Source: Adapted from Claire Tansey, Uncomplicated

Pimento Cheese Twice-Baked Potatoes

4 russet potatoes, scrubbed

6 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated

½ cup finely chopped roasted red bell pepper

½ cup sour cream

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons paprika

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup finely sliced chives, for garnish

Preheat oven to 400F. Place potatoes directly on cooking rack and bake until a paring knife can be inserted into middle of potato with little to no resistance, about 60 minutes. Transfer to plate and let rest until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes.

Slice tops off potatoes lengthwise and chop finely. Using a spoon or melon baller, scoop out flesh into a medium bowl, leaving about ¼-inch of flesh remaining in potato.

Add all but ½ cup of cheese into bowl with potato flesh along with the chopped potato tops, roasted pepper, sour cream, melted butter, paprika, and cayenne. Mash ingredients together until mixture is cohesive. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Place the potatoes into a baking dish. Spoon filling into potatoes and top with remaining cheese; sprinkle with the chives.

Place potatoes back in the oven and bake until cheese has melted and is just starting to turn golden, about 10 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes, then serve.

Yield: 4 servings

Source: Adapted from Joshua Bousel, seriouseats.com