Bringing the Light of Shabbat to the Jewish community

ADVERTISEMENT

“With all this craziness going on, let’s bring some light and warmth into this world.”

This was the message that Mushka Shemtov Matusof of Chabad House posted on Facebook, seeking volunteers to help prepare matzah ball soup and challah for the Light of Shabbat program.

Each week, food and candles are brought to select members of the community to help them welcome Shabbat, the Jewish sabbath observed from sundown on Friday until sundown on Saturday. Friday night dinners traditionally include soup and two loaves of the braided bread.

Someone who could use some love from the Jewish community might get a Light of Shabbat bag that also includes grape juice and tea light candles, for saying blessings. “Sometimes we deliver for happy occasions,” Mrs. Matusof said, and sometimes for sad ones.

Her request for helpers came a few days after the horrific murders in Pittsburgh, which had desecrated both the Tree of Life synagogue and the sanctity of Shabbat. Baking bread and making soup felt, to me, like a first step toward healing.

Joann Day, who just moved to Toledo in June from Nashville, was already mixing bread dough when I walked in. “I refuse to be negative,” she said. She was there to provide support for the community: “That’s definitely a mitzvah,” a good deed or commandment, she said, “if you can just shine a little light.”

Helen Grubb, noted for her baking, had never made challah before. “I’ve been meaning to do it,” she said, and this seemed the perfect opportunity. “I also wanted to do it because of ....” Her voice trailed off. It was clear that she, Ms. Day, and I had all come for the same reason.

As we three kneaded dough and Mrs. Matusof broke down chicken for the soup, Abby Schwartz cut up vegetables for the broth.

Ms. Schwartz and I then rolled matzah balls while the other table finished with the bread dough. Everyone talked about such everyday topics as family, work, holidays, health, and food, as well as faith. It was a morning of normalcy in a world that seems so often, lately, off-kilter. It was a much-needed respite with friends, a continuation of Jewish tradition in the face of an inconceivable tragedy.

Jamie Sherman whose father Jeff, one of my favorite caterers, had sadly passed away just a few days earlier, later came to join us as we sat together around a large table, prepared to braid challah.

Mrs. Matusof asked Ms. Day to “take challah” from the first bowl of dough, which she had prepared. This ritual involves removing an egg-sized portion and reciting a blessing, before then wrapping the small bit in foil to be stored in the freezer. (Mrs. Matusof will collect these pieces through the year and dispose of them at Passover, along with other leavened items forbidden during that holiday.)

We divided the dough among us, braiding quickly and letting the loaves rise. Ms. Schwartz then brushed the breads with egg while Ms. Sherman sprinkled them with sesame seeds. Ms. Grubb put colored sprinkles on one, for a friend who’d recently had a baby. “The thing about sprinkles is, they’re just happy,” she said.

And it was a happy group of volunteers who surveyed their morning’s work: 60 small loaves of challah, 150 matzah balls, and two large simmering stockpots full of broth.

The Light of Shabbat preparations had relit a spark in all of us.

Contact Mary Bilyeu at 419-724-6155 or mbilyeu@theblade.com, and follow her at facebook.com/thebladefoodpage.