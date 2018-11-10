Pets susceptible to hernias

ADVERTISEMENT

When people think about a hernia, they generally think of something grandpa developed trying to move the living room furniture, but dogs and cats can suffer from hernias just like people.

A hernia is an opening in the abdominal cavity that allows for fatty tissue or organs to protrude, and depending on the size and location, a hernia can be life-threatening if not corrected.

Hernias can be congenital, meaning present at birth, or acquired later in life from trauma or aging changes.

There are five general types of hernias seen in pets that relate to the location from which they arise. The most common hernia is an umbilical in the region of what would be their “belly button.”

Inguinal hernias are another common form that affects the groin area where the fold of the back leg meets the abdomen.

A soft swelling that can sometimes be pushed back in is the most common sign, and the size correlates to the severity. A small hernia usually only has a small amount of abdominal fat protruding and is often repaired concurrently with a spay or neuter procedure.

Larger umbilical or inguinal hernias can be dangerous when loops of intestine or other abdominal organs become trapped and blood flow can be blocked, called strangulation. This is a surgical emergency in order to avoid tissue death of vital internal organs.

Hernias affecting the diaphragm also can develop from trauma or can be present at birth.

These can include hiatal hernias, where the upper part of the stomach slides up into the chest cavity and causes digestive problems.

Some congenital diaphragmatic hernias may force abdominal organs to reside in the chest, which impedes breathing and abdominal organ function.

If the diaphragmatic hernia is secondary to trauma, surgery is needed to repair the tear once the pet is stable enough to undergo the procedure.

Congenital diaphragmatic hernias can go undetected for a period of time if the animal can compensate for the loss of space in the chest cavity, but surgery is needed to repair the defects to avoid loss of long-term function.

A perineal hernia is seen in older male dogs who have not been neutered. The perineum is the space between the anus and testicles, and, over time, the presence of testosterone weakens the muscles of the bottom of the pelvis. This allows the bladder, prostate, and abdominal contents to protrude and cause symptoms that include straining to defecate or urinate and soft swellings around the anus.

Surgical repair in most cases involves transposing a muscle flap from the floor to the pelvis over the hernia and neutering. This condition is easily avoided by neutering your dog when he is younger.

If you suspect your pet has a hernia or your veterinarian finds one on a routine exam, some additional testing may be needed if the hernia involves the diaphragm or might be entrapping internal organs.

If the hernia is smaller or less likely to create an emergency scenario, treatment may be delayed until your pet is spayed or neutered to avoid a second procedure. The good news is that with appropriate treatment the prognosis for hernias after repair is excellent.

